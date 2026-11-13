📅 Metro Boston Critical Infrastructure Subcommittee Meeting (Online)

This is a public meeting of the Metro Boston Homeland Security Region Critical Infrastructure Subcommittee. The group discusses topics related to critical infrastructure and security across the metro Boston region.

You can join remotely:

Google Meet: meet.google.com/zwt-xpzm-nec

Phone (US): +1 456-5782

PIN: 701 388 586#

A Meeting Notice document was posted on Nov 12, 2026 at 3:53pm.

Residents interested in regional homeland security, emergency planning, or infrastructure issues can listen in and follow the discussion using the online link or call-in details above.