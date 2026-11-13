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Public online meeting: Metro Boston critical infrastructure group
📅 Metro Boston Critical Infrastructure Subcommittee Meeting (Online)
This is a public meeting of the Metro Boston Homeland Security Region Critical Infrastructure Subcommittee. The group discusses topics related to critical infrastructure and security across the metro Boston region.
You can join remotely:
- Google Meet: meet.google.com/zwt-xpzm-nec
- Phone (US): +1 456-5782
- PIN: 701 388 586#
A Meeting Notice document was posted on Nov 12, 2026 at 3:53pm.
Residents interested in regional homeland security, emergency planning, or infrastructure issues can listen in and follow the discussion using the online link or call-in details above.
More Info: Metro Boston Homeland Security Region Critical Inf...
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