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⚠️ Nov 18 online Metro Boston homeland security planning meeting
📅 Metro Boston Homeland Security Planning Meeting (Online Only)
A public meeting of the Metro Boston Homeland Security Region Planning and Community Preparedness Subcommittee will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 1:30–2:30 p.m. (ET).
This regional group discusses planning and community preparedness topics that affect the metro Boston region.
The meeting is remote only via Google Meet:
- Video: meet.google.com/bws-kggn-oxe
- Phone (US): +1 319-449-0127
- PIN: 202 902 650#
Cost: FREE
For questions, contact Stephen Maguire at Stephen.m.maguire@boston.gov.
If you need special assistance, you can request accommodations (as noted on the event page).
More Info: Metro Boston Homeland Security Region Planning and...
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