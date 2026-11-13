📅 Metro Boston Homeland Security Planning Meeting (Online Only)

A public meeting of the Metro Boston Homeland Security Region Planning and Community Preparedness Subcommittee will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 1:30–2:30 p.m. (ET).

This regional group discusses planning and community preparedness topics that affect the metro Boston region.

The meeting is remote only via Google Meet:

Video: meet.google.com/bws-kggn-oxe

Phone (US): +1 319-449-0127

PIN: 202 902 650#

Cost: FREE

For questions, contact Stephen Maguire at Stephen.m.maguire@boston.gov.

If you need special assistance, you can request accommodations (as noted on the event page).