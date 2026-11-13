💰 Major housing, zoning, and development changes advance in Boston

The Boston Planning Department has recommended several big updates to support housing and commercial development, and approved six new projects across the city.

Key policy recommendations:

Inclusionary Zoning (IZ) changes proposed: Extend affordable housing payments from 2 to 7 installments Make the 0.5-mile off-site unit radius a Mayor’s Office of Housing policy instead of zoning Cut condo payment-in-lieu fee from 75% to 50% of the market vs. income-restricted price gap Raise the IZ trigger from 7 to 10 units These now go to the Boston City Council , then need Zoning Commission approval.

Linkage fees (2027) : Keep current rates: $30.78/SF for lab , $23.09/SF for other commercial Extend payments from 2 to 7 installments Override the automatic 4% increase scheduled for January Still split 16% to job training and 84% to affordable housing Needs Zoning Commission approval.



Newly approved development (all in Boston):

140 Providence St, Back Bay : Convert offices to 476 homes , 95 income-restricted ; keeps restaurant, adds retail.

: Convert offices to , ; keeps restaurant, adds retail. 329 Blue Hill Ave, Roxbury : 40 income-restricted units , with 30% for formerly homeless individuals ; sidewalk widening and 4 new street trees .

: , with ; sidewalk widening and . 587–595 Washington St (On the Square), Dorchester : Mixed-use with 41 income-restricted homes and new offices for Codman Square NDC .

: Mixed-use with and new offices for . 105 Beach St, Leather District : Convert to 15 homes , 3 income-restricted ; keeps Figaro’s on the first floor.

: Convert to , ; keeps on the first floor. 1576 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan : 57 homes (8 income-restricted), ground-floor retail, Net Zero Carbon , new trees, and $16,300 to support bikeshare.

: (8 income-restricted), ground-floor retail, , new trees, and to support bikeshare. 1214 Bennington St, East Boston: Renovate/expand offices into 28 homes, near Suffolk Downs MBTA, sidewalk widening, new trees, and $7,700 for bikeshare.

In total, these approvals add 657 new homes (including 187 income-restricted), about 744 construction jobs, and 89 permanent jobs.

The Board also approved: