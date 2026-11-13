Boston’s making things again—from power tech to seafood to robots. Here are several solid, hands-on roles if you like seeing real products come to life.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Boston, MA (remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,600 – $204,400/year + bonus eligible

Application deadline: October 18, 2026

This is a senior global role owning process standards for generator manufacturing. You’ll drive reliability, cost reduction, and lean improvements across factories worldwide, with about 25% global travel and deep influence on equipment, maintenance, and new tech rollouts.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Boston, MA (remote, 90% travel across North America)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $2,500/week + performance bonus eligibility

Application deadline: November 20, 2026

Lead quality on major construction and commissioning projects (especially electrical substations). You’ll own the site quality plan, inspections, audits, and customer interface, making sure work meets contract, safety, and ISO-style standards.

Employer: Denarius Trading Co.

Location: Boston, MA 02210 (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, HSA, paid time off

Hands-on warehouse role sorting, packing, and loading/unloading seafood products in a cold, fast-paced environment. Good fit if you’re reliable, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady work with benefits and no prior experience required.

Employer: Pickle Robot Company

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed, but role is a senior electrical manufacturing technician

Lead electrical builds for warehouse robots—wiring harnesses, control cabinets, and sensor/motor wiring. You’ll be the go-to troubleshooter on the floor and train junior techs, ideal if you have 3+ years of electrical assembly and like working close to cutting-edge automation.

Location: Boston, MA (in person)

Type: Full-time / other

Pay: $30.07 – $36.21/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, tuition reimbursement, professional development help, vision insurance

Keep a manufacturing facility running by repairing hydraulic, pneumatic, HVAC/R, and electrical systems. Great if you’re an experienced industrial mechanic or maintenance tech who likes troubleshooting, welding, and working from schematics and PLCs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to strong candidates who are still growing into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.