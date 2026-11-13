📢 Help protect dark skies with simple lighting changes

This story follows Stella Murray, a Boston resident and AMC volunteer, who turned her love of the night sky into real conservation work.

Through AMC’s Conservation Action Network, volunteers recently helped pass a Maine law that requires new and renovated public infrastructure to use dark sky friendly lighting, which cuts light pollution and glare.

Murray, an architectural lighting designer, explains that artificial light at night can:

Throw migratory birds off course

off course Disrupt human sleep

Change how wildlife forage, navigate, and reproduce

She notes that small changes can make a big difference, like:

Pointing outdoor lights downward

Choosing warm-colored bulbs

bulbs Using timers or motion sensors

Murray now works with AMC’s policy team to find and share examples of dark sky friendly lighting across Massachusetts, helping local leaders see what’s possible.

Anyone interested in the outdoors can join AMC and get connected with concrete conservation actions, including dark sky work in Maine and Massachusetts.