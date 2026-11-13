undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Turn your love of the night sky into local conservation
📢 Help protect dark skies with simple lighting changes
This story follows Stella Murray, a Boston resident and AMC volunteer, who turned her love of the night sky into real conservation work.
Through AMC’s Conservation Action Network, volunteers recently helped pass a Maine law that requires new and renovated public infrastructure to use dark sky friendly lighting, which cuts light pollution and glare.
Murray, an architectural lighting designer, explains that artificial light at night can:
- Throw migratory birds off course
- Disrupt human sleep
- Change how wildlife forage, navigate, and reproduce
She notes that small changes can make a big difference, like:
- Pointing outdoor lights downward
- Choosing warm-colored bulbs
- Using timers or motion sensors
Murray now works with AMC’s policy team to find and share examples of dark sky friendly lighting across Massachusetts, helping local leaders see what’s possible.
Anyone interested in the outdoors can join AMC and get connected with concrete conservation actions, including dark sky work in Maine and Massachusetts.
More Info: In Search of Stars | Appalachian Mountain Club (AM...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.