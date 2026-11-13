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Boston
Light flakes in Boston; dry, seasonable weekend
7 days ago
Light snow flakes fell around Boston on the morning of 2026-11-13, but snow only built up in higher elevation areas. The weather will be seasonable and drier over this weekend, followed by a warming trend during next week.
This content is adapted from materials provided by boston25
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