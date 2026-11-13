Boston neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to craft supplies. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.

Item: Queen size bed with dark blue upholstered headboard and frame, mattress included

Condition: Not stated (frame, headboard, and mattress included)

Location: On Lagrange, West Roxbury, MA (please live near West Roxbury)

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a full queen bed setup with a dark blue upholstered headboard and matching frame, plus the mattress. The owner is moving and needs to coordinate pickup around special moving plans, so they ask that you send your phone number in your reply to work out timing. Best for someone already in or very close to West Roxbury.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 7 bags of tulle fabric

Condition: New (bought more than needed for a project)

Location: Dorchester Center, MA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Perfect for crafts, decorations, or party projects. The poster bought extra tulle and needs it gone quickly, so they’re asking for ASAP pickup in Dorchester. Great freebie if you sew, decorate, or do DIY projects.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Panasonic cordless phone set with base

Includes: Three Panasonic cordless phones with charging base, DECT 6.0 technology

Location: Spring St. - Brook Farm, West Roxbury, MA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you still use a landline or need phones for a home office. This set comes with three handsets and a main base, using DECT 6.0 for clearer calls and better range.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Boston tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster soon to arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.