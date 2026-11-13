Boston’s transportation scene is busy, and companies are hiring drivers to keep things moving. If you like being on the road and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, various hours)

(Monday–Friday, various hours) Pay: $27.05–$38.93/hr

This “swing” role covers different courier routes, so every day looks a little different. You’ll drive FedEx vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and stay active lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Boston, MA

Type: Part-time (Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM–8:30 PM )

(Monday–Friday, ) Pay: $25.42–$35.96/hr

Great if you want steady afternoon/evening hours. You’ll handle local pick-ups and deliveries, with customer interaction but a clear, set schedule.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Boston, MA

Type: Part-time (Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM–8:30 PM )

(Monday–Friday, ) Pay: $25.42–$35.96/hr

Similar to DOT-8, this role is for licensed drivers who like a mix of driving and light customer service, with a consistent weekday shift.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Boston, MA

Type: Part-time ( Tuesday–Saturday , 6:30 AM–12:30 PM T–F, 8:30 AM–2:30 PM Sat)

( , 6:30 AM–12:30 PM T–F, 8:30 AM–2:30 PM Sat) Pay: $25.42–$35.96/hr

Morning person? This route gives you early-day hours and Saturdays, ideal if you want afternoons free while still earning solid hourly pay.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75–$25.41/hr

You’ll shuttle print orders and supplies between FedEx Office stores and local businesses, then help in-store when routes are quiet. Good fit if you like a mix of driving and light shop work.

Employer: QXO

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.80–$38.60/hr

CDL Class A or B role hauling building materials with a boom truck. This is hands-on, physical work with strong benefits and room to grow in a big building-products company.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Location: Boston, MA (Logan Airport area)

Type: Part-time (about 2–3 shifts/week, current need Friday & Saturday AM; must be open to all shifts including overnights and weekends)

This hotel shuttle role is great if you enjoy meeting travelers. You’ll drive guests to and from the airport, help with luggage, and act as a friendly face for the hotel.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—driver roles in Boston tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.