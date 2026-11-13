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Boston
🚌 Boston transportation jobs with multiple driver roles paying up to $38/hr
8 days ago
Boston’s transportation scene is busy, and companies are hiring drivers to keep things moving. If you like being on the road and staying active, these roles are worth a look.
Courier/Swing Driver (DOT-1)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, various hours)
- Pay: $27.05–$38.93/hr
This “swing” role covers different courier routes, so every day looks a little different. You’ll drive FedEx vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and stay active lifting up to 50 lbs.
Courier (DOT-8)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Part-time (Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM–8:30 PM)
- Pay: $25.42–$35.96/hr
Great if you want steady afternoon/evening hours. You’ll handle local pick-ups and deliveries, with customer interaction but a clear, set schedule.
Courier (DOT-2)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Part-time (Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM–8:30 PM)
- Pay: $25.42–$35.96/hr
Similar to DOT-8, this role is for licensed drivers who like a mix of driving and light customer service, with a consistent weekday shift.
Courier (DOT-4)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Part-time (Tuesday–Saturday, 6:30 AM–12:30 PM T–F, 8:30 AM–2:30 PM Sat)
- Pay: $25.42–$35.96/hr
Morning person? This route gives you early-day hours and Saturdays, ideal if you want afternoons free while still earning solid hourly pay.
Store PUD Courier
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.75–$25.41/hr
You’ll shuttle print orders and supplies between FedEx Office stores and local businesses, then help in-store when routes are quiet. Good fit if you like a mix of driving and light shop work.
Special Truck – Boom Operator
- Employer: QXO
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.80–$38.60/hr
CDL Class A or B role hauling building materials with a boom truck. This is hands-on, physical work with strong benefits and room to grow in a big building-products company.
Embassy Suites Boston Logan Airport – Driver
- Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality
- Location: Boston, MA (Logan Airport area)
- Type: Part-time (about 2–3 shifts/week, current need Friday & Saturday AM; must be open to all shifts including overnights and weekends)
This hotel shuttle role is great if you enjoy meeting travelers. You’ll drive guests to and from the airport, help with luggage, and act as a friendly face for the hotel.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—driver roles in Boston tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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