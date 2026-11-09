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Boston

WCVB and Home Base mark Veterans Day giving effort

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3uEW_1GvTnqxb00

WCVB-TV Boston is partnering with Home Base on Veterans Day to support care for veterans living with the invisible wounds of war and invites the community to learn more and give to this effort. More information and donations: https://t.co/fNNBHdR7jl

This content is adapted from materials provided by WCVB-TV Boston

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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