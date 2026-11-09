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Boston
WCVB and Home Base mark Veterans Day giving effort
5 days ago
WCVB-TV Boston is partnering with Home Base on Veterans Day to support care for veterans living with the invisible wounds of war and invites the community to learn more and give to this effort. More information and donations: https://t.co/fNNBHdR7jl
This content is adapted from materials provided by WCVB-TV Boston
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