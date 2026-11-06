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Everett
Encore Boston Harbor workers end strike
8 days ago
About 1,300 workers at Encore Boston Harbor have ended their strike after Teamsters Local 25 and 26 reached a new deal with the resort. The strike, involving housekeepers, bartenders, slot attendants, and other staff, began on September 4 and has now been resolved.
This content is adapted from materials provided by 7News Boston WHDH
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