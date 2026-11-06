🎨 Boston Arts & Media Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $155K

Boston’s creative scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare advertising and digital content. If you’re a writer, art director, or social pro, there’s a lot to explore.

Employer: Vertisystem (A MOURI Tech Company)

Vertisystem (A MOURI Tech Company) Location: East Boston, MA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Contract (3+ months, Mon–Fri, 8 hrs/day)

Salary: Not listed

Join an in‑house creative team writing for ads, social, web, email, print, and video—especially in travel, tourism, hospitality, or transportation. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of copywriting, a strong portfolio, and can juggle multiple projects in a fast‑paced environment.

Employer: Real Chemistry (21GRAMS)

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid or remote in US)

(hybrid or remote in US) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$130,000

Lead art direction and design for healthcare/pharma HCP campaigns across web, video, banners, and email. Ideal if you have 5+ years pharma/healthcare agency experience and a portfolio showing strong digital and high‑science work.

Employer: Real Chemistry (21GRAMS)

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid or remote in US)

(hybrid or remote in US) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$130,000

Own day‑to‑day copy for healthcare HCP brands—headlines, body copy, and digital campaigns that turn complex science into clear stories. Best for writers with 7+ years healthcare/pharma experience and a polished portfolio.

Employer: Real Chemistry (21GRAMS)

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000

Partner with a copywriter to concept and execute campaigns from sketch to final, keeping layouts on‑brand and on‑strategy. Great entry‑to‑mid role if you have 1–2 years in advertising, a strong portfolio, and interest in science/medicine.

Employer: Precision AQ / Precision Medicine Group

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,000–$155,000 (plus bonus eligible)

Senior copy lead role guiding multiple brands, partnering with art directors, and presenting directly to clients. You’ll mentor juniors, shape brand narratives, and drive concept through execution—ideal if you have 7+ years in advertising, preferably healthcare.

(Note: Job #6 is a duplicate of this same role, so listed once here.)

Employer: Orion Photo Group

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Contract / Per‑event

Salary: Not listed

Join a network shooting weddings and events—perfect if you have 1–3+ years experience, a solid portfolio, DSLR gear, and weekend availability. Good side‑gig or flexible main hustle for photographers who love capturing big moments.

Employer: Eastern Bank

Location: Boston, MA (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.22–$46.97/hour (plus benefits)

Run organic social for both Eastern Bank and Cambridge Trust—planning content calendars, writing posts, and reporting on performance. Great fit if you have 1–3 years managing brand social, strong copy skills, and comfort with tools like Sprout Social and Google Analytics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail, and you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.