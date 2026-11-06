🔬 Boston Science & Research Jobs with Multiple Openings ($70K–$200K+)

Boston’s science scene is buzzing right now — from hospital labs to biotech startups, there’s a lot happening in research and data. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Klein Hersh (biotech client)

Klein Hersh (biotech client) Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead GMP manufacturing and QC of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumor cancers. Senior role owning production, environmental monitoring, documentation, and a manufacturing/QC team.

Employer: Tatta Bio

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary and benefits (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Build a high‑throughput enzyme characterization platform, combining LC–MS, automation, and AI models to discover new enzyme chemistry at a nonprofit startup.

Employer: Asimov

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170K – $190K

Lead lentiviral producer cell line development, set platform strategy, mentor scientists, and represent the platform to partners at a synthetic biology startup.

Employer: Real (via Specialist Staffing Group)

(via Specialist Staffing Group) Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed High‑visibility oncology clinical science role shaping development strategy, trial design, data interpretation, and scientific communications across multiple programs.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.23 – $26.44/hour

Entry‑level bench role using molecular and cell biology techniques (PCR, tissue culture, protein work) with strong training and growth in a major hospital system.

Employer: Wood Mackenzie

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Analyze global renewable system costs, build data pipelines, and support a SaaS cost‑modelling suite using Excel, Python/R, and SQL for energy transition clients.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified (stated as competitive with benefits)

Range not specified (stated as competitive with benefits) Mid‑level lab role (BS+2 yrs or MS+1 yr) running specialized experiments, troubleshooting, and helping plan procedures in a top pediatric research hospital.

Employer: Mass General Brigham – Gene & Cell Therapy Institute

Location: Boston/Charlestown, MA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000

PhD‑level scientist to develop CRISPR genome editing workflows, screens, and NGS‑based off‑target analysis in a system‑wide gene editing core with high‑impact collaborations.

Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $21.00 – $29.01/hour

Great early‑career role supporting neutrophil biology research, mouse colony management, and daily lab operations with full training provided.

Employer: Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, Inc.

Location: Boston, MA (onsite)

Type: Full-time fellowship

Salary: $71,750 – $81,179 (tiered by years of experience)

(tiered by years of experience) Postdoc focused on school‑based behavioral health, prevention, and implementation science, with strong emphasis on publications, grants, and academic career development.

Employer: Harvard University – T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, part-time 17.5 hrs/week)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Grade 047 (exact range not listed)

Grade 047 (exact range not listed) Part‑time lab tech role supporting cancer metabolism research (lipids and metastasis), handling clinical samples, imaging, and basic molecular biology.

Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid 2–3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,300 – $84,600/year

Manage complex research portfolios (post‑award finance, HR, procurement, compliance) for cancer labs, ideal if you like the science world but prefer grants and numbers.

Employer: IQVIA – Patient Centered Solutions

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,700 – $239,200/year (depending on experience/location)

(depending on experience/location) Lead COA/PRO research projects for pharma clients, managing qualitative and mixed‑methods studies, client relationships, and project teams.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital – Cancer Institute

Location: Boston, MA (onsite across MGH & BWH)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21 – $29.01/hour

Patient‑facing CRC role in GI oncology: consent patients, manage biobanking, handle biospecimens, and maintain research databases for translational projects.

Employer: Northeastern University – Department of Biology

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.77 – $28.56/hour

Work on tissue clearing, multiplexed staining, and lightsheet imaging, plus lab organization and mentoring undergrads, contributing directly to a planned publication.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip off your radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.