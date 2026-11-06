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Boston
🔬 Boston Science & Research Jobs with Multiple Openings ($70K–$200K+)
8 days ago
Boston’s science scene is buzzing right now — from hospital labs to biotech startups, there’s a lot happening in research and data. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Principal/Sr. Principal Scientist – Radiopharmaceuticals
- Employer: Klein Hersh (biotech client)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead GMP manufacturing and QC of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumor cancers. Senior role owning production, environmental monitoring, documentation, and a manufacturing/QC team.
Lead Scientist, Biocatalysis
- Employer: Tatta Bio
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive salary and benefits (exact amount not listed)
- Build a high‑throughput enzyme characterization platform, combining LC–MS, automation, and AI models to discover new enzyme chemistry at a nonprofit startup.
Principal Scientist, Lentiviral Vector Cell Line Development
- Employer: Asimov
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $170K – $190K
- Lead lentiviral producer cell line development, set platform strategy, mentor scientists, and represent the platform to partners at a synthetic biology startup.
Associate Director – Director, Clinical Science (Oncology)
- Employer: Real (via Specialist Staffing Group)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- High‑visibility oncology clinical science role shaping development strategy, trial design, data interpretation, and scientific communications across multiple programs.
Research Assistant – Bianchi Lab
- Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19.23 – $26.44/hour
- Entry‑level bench role using molecular and cell biology techniques (PCR, tissue culture, protein work) with strong training and growth in a major hospital system.
Renewable Cost Analyst
- Employer: Wood Mackenzie
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Analyze global renewable system costs, build data pipelines, and support a SaaS cost‑modelling suite using Excel, Python/R, and SQL for energy transition clients.
Research Assistant II
- Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not specified (stated as competitive with benefits)
- Mid‑level lab role (BS+2 yrs or MS+1 yr) running specialized experiments, troubleshooting, and helping plan procedures in a top pediatric research hospital.
Research Scientist, Gene Editing Core
- Employer: Mass General Brigham – Gene & Cell Therapy Institute
- Location: Boston/Charlestown, MA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $110,000
- PhD‑level scientist to develop CRISPR genome editing workflows, screens, and NGS‑based off‑target analysis in a system‑wide gene editing core with high‑impact collaborations.
Research Lab Tech I – Luo Lab
- Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Mass General Brigham)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: $21.00 – $29.01/hour
- Great early‑career role supporting neutrophil biology research, mouse colony management, and daily lab operations with full training provided.
Postdoctoral Research Fellow – Center for School Behavioral Health
- Employer: Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, Inc.
- Location: Boston, MA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time fellowship
- Salary: $71,750 – $81,179 (tiered by years of experience)
- Postdoc focused on school‑based behavioral health, prevention, and implementation science, with strong emphasis on publications, grants, and academic career development.
Laboratory Technician – Ubellacker Lab
- Employer: Harvard University – T.H. Chan School of Public Health
- Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, part-time 17.5 hrs/week)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Grade 047 (exact range not listed)
- Part‑time lab tech role supporting cancer metabolism research (lipids and metastasis), handling clinical samples, imaging, and basic molecular biology.
Research Administrator II
- Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Location: Boston, MA (hybrid 2–3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,300 – $84,600/year
- Manage complex research portfolios (post‑award finance, HR, procurement, compliance) for cancer labs, ideal if you like the science world but prefer grants and numbers.
Manager, Patient-Centered Research
- Employer: IQVIA – Patient Centered Solutions
- Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,700 – $239,200/year (depending on experience/location)
- Lead COA/PRO research projects for pharma clients, managing qualitative and mixed‑methods studies, client relationships, and project teams.
Clinical Research Coordinator I – GI Cancers
- Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital – Cancer Institute
- Location: Boston, MA (onsite across MGH & BWH)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21 – $29.01/hour
- Patient‑facing CRC role in GI oncology: consent patients, manage biobanking, handle biospecimens, and maintain research databases for translational projects.
Research Technician – Monaghan Lab
- Employer: Northeastern University – Department of Biology
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.77 – $28.56/hour
- Work on tissue clearing, multiplexed staining, and lightsheet imaging, plus lab organization and mentoring undergrads, contributing directly to a planned publication.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip off your radar.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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