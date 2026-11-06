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Boston
🎓 Boston education jobs: multiple roles from daycare to BU
8 days ago
Boston’s education scene is buzzing right now, from early childhood to university level. Here are several solid roles if you like working with kids, families, or adult learners.
Instructional Technical Designer / E-Learning
- Employer: Motion Recruitment
- Location: Boston, MA (3 days onsite)
- Type: Contract through 6/30/2027
- Salary: Not listed
- Design engaging training for employees using Articulate 360, Camtasia, and Microsoft Office across virtual, in-person, and self-paced formats. Great fit if you have 4+ years in instructional design and want a long-term contract focused on adult learning.
Program Supervisor, Office of Continuing Education
- Employer: Boston University (Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine)
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Expected pay range: $52,300 – $71,900/year
- Run the logistics and daily operations for dental continuing education programs, from registration and scheduling to faculty coordination and participant support. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, 3–5 years’ experience, and strong customer service/organization skills.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA/ABA Behavior Support Specialist)
- Employer: Boston Preparatory Charter Public School
- Location: Hyde Park, MA
- Type: Full-time (2026–2027 school year)
- Salary: Not listed
- Provide 1:1 and small-group ABA services, conduct FBAs and BIPs, and lead behavior data systems for grades 6–12. Great for a BCBA who wants to work in a mission-driven, college-prep charter focused on anti-racism and strong student support.
Infant/Toddler Daycare Teacher
- Employer: The Goddard School – Charlestown
- Location: Charlestown, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Teach in a brand-new Charlestown Navy Yard center with a co-teaching model and inquiry-based curriculum. Offers 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, tuition assistance, signing bonus, and training & development; must be MA EEC certified for Infant/Toddler and able to work any 9-hour shift between 7am–6pm.
Floating After School Program Assistant Teacher (Part Time)
- Employer: Kingsley Montessori School
- Location: Boston, MA (Back Bay)
- Type: Part-time, typically Mon–Fri, 2:00–6:00 pm
- Typical pay range: $21,000 – $28,551/year (experience-based scale)
- Support after-school programs for ages 3–12, moving between classrooms and outdoor spaces to help with play, transitions, and materials. Nice fit if you’re early in your education career, want Montessori exposure, and can work some evenings/weekends for events.
Associate Teacher
- Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.60 – $24.45/hour
- Assist lead teachers in an early childhood classroom, support curriculum, and keep families updated on daily milestones. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), disability, life insurance, and free CDA/college degree options—good for someone starting or growing in early education.
Afterschool Enrichment – MMA/Boxing Instructor (Entry Level)
- Employer: Nitsuj Martial Arts MA/RI
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $40 – $80 per class (about $40 – $80/hour)
- Teach 45–60 minute after-school boxing/kickboxing classes for kids on Tuesdays and Thursdays around 4:30 pm, using a provided curriculum. Flexible side gig if you enjoy working with children and have (or want) basic martial arts/fitness teaching experience.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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