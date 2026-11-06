🤝 Boston Community & Social Services Jobs With Multiple Openings

Boston’s community and social services scene is busy right now—lots of nonprofits and health systems are hiring people who want to help neighbors thrive.

Here are several roles worth a look this week:

Employer: Vinfen

Vinfen Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50/hour

Work in a group living environment supporting adults with mental health needs. You’ll help with daily living skills, meds (MAP), crisis support, and keeping the home safe and welcoming. Strong benefits, paid trainings (CPR/First Aid/MAP), and a mission-driven nonprofit.

Employer: The Community Builders, Inc.

Location: Boston (Dorchester), MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$70,000/year

Bilingual English/Spanish role running the Family Self-Sufficiency program at New Franklin Park Apartments. You’ll coach residents on credit, savings, and income goals, and lead financial education workshops. Good fit if you like data, coaching, and neighborhood-based work.

Employer: Heading Home Inc.

Location: Medford, MA (Greater Boston)

Type: Part-time, weekends (various 8-hour shifts)

Pay: $21.21/hour

Help run a family shelter on weekends—overseeing house operations, supporting residents, and keeping things safe and organized. Great for someone with experience in homelessness services or other at-risk populations who wants steady weekend hours.

Employer: Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester

Location: Dorchester, MA

Type: Part-time (10–20 hours/week)

Pay: From $17/hour

Support after-school and recreation programs that build healthy lifestyles and good character for kids. You’ll help run activities, field trips, and events, and keep members safe and engaged—perfect if you enjoy active, youth-focused work.

Employer: Mass General Brigham

Location: Boston / Jamaica Plain & Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Type: Part-time (20 hours/week, days, hybrid)

Pay: $25.86–$31.71/hour

Coach pregnant and new parents from pregnancy through baby’s first year, helping them navigate hospital care and community resources. Mix of virtual and in-person visits, with a focus on maternal and child health equity.

Employer: The Babysitting Company

Location: Boston, MA (travel to homes, hotels, events)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract, Temporary (you choose)

Pay: $25–$40/hour

Join a network that staffs luxury hotels, private homes, and events. You pick your schedule and gigs; must have at least 1 year of childcare experience and be CPR certified (or willing to get certified).

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Boston roles in community work tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.