🍽️ Boston Hospitality Jobs with Multiple $60K–$90K+ Openings

Boston’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, cafes, and airport spots are all hiring. If you like fast-paced service and steady guests, this is a good moment to jump in or move up.

Employer: Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts Location: Boston, MA – Seaport District

Salary: $80,000 – $85,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead the pastry department at a AAA Four Diamond hotel with seven dining outlets and a rooftop pool. Great fit if you have pastry management experience and want creative menu control in a high-volume luxury setting.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Boston, MA – BU West Campus

Salary: $27.01/hour

Type: Full-time

Prep and portion food using standard recipes in a campus setting, with strong benefits and steady hours. Good for someone with at least a year of kitchen or food service experience who wants reliable pay and structure.

Employer: The Colonnade Hotel

Location: Boston, MA – Back Bay

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support the Executive Chef at a four-diamond Back Bay hotel, overseeing banquets, in-room dining, rooftop pool, and staff cafeteria. Ideal for a seasoned hotel chef ready to drive menu creativity and kitchen leadership.

Employer: Restaurant Associates

Location: Boston, MA – Logan International Airport

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000/year

Type: Full-time

Help run a luxury airport lounge kitchen for Delta’s top-tier travelers, with free parking, free meals, and uniform service plus a full benefits package. Great for chefs with fine dining or upscale hotel experience who like high volume and high standards.

Employer: SSP America

Location: Boston, MA – Logan International Airport

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000/year + bonuses

Type: Full-time

Manage front and back of house in a busy airport Wahlburgers, with quarterly and year-end bonus potential and full benefits. Good step for someone with 2+ years restaurant management and bar experience who wants growth in a big operator.

Employer: Cambria Sky Bar

Location: South Boston, MA

Salary: From $12/hour

Type: Part-time/Other

Morning server role in a hotel sky bar, focused on friendly breakfast service and a clean dining room. Nice fit if you’re an early riser looking for AM shifts and guest-facing work.

Employer: Pressed Cafe

Location: Boston, MA – Fenway

Salary: From $15/hour + tips

Type: Full-time

Mix beer, wine, and cocktails in a quick-casual cafe that also serves coffee and food, jumping in to help the floor as needed. Great for a bartender or experienced server who wants steady hours in a lively neighborhood.

Employer: Pressed Cafe

Location: Boston, MA – Fenway

Salary: From $18/hour

Type: Full-time

High-volume line cook role with multiple stations (eggs, panini, salads, bowls, sauté) and fast ticket times. Good for cooks who like a busy line, clear standards, and room to learn different stations.

Employer: Pressed Cafe

Location: Boston, MA – Fenway

Salary: $16 – $18/hour + tips

Type: Full-time/Part-time (Other)

Make espresso drinks, smoothies, and juices while working multiple front-of-house stations. Great if you love coffee, fast service, and a team-focused vibe.

Employer: Not listed (Seasonal vendor at SoWa)

Not listed (Seasonal vendor at SoWa) Location: Boston, MA – SoWa Winter Market

Salary: $22/hour

Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Short-term weekend gig making espresso drinks and handling POS during the holiday market (Nov 21–Dec 27, plus Black Friday). Perfect if you already have barista experience and want extra seasonal income.

Employer: Stonebridge Companies

Location: Boston, MA

Salary: $25/hour

Type: Full-time

Supervise front desk agents, scheduling, and guest satisfaction scores at a Boston hotel. Good bridge role if you have hotel experience and want to step into leadership.

Employer: Stonebridge Companies

Location: Boston, MA

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000/year

Type: Full-time

Oversee front office operations, revenue, and guest service for a Boston property, managing the front desk team and financials. Strong fit for someone with 3+ years hotel front office management.

Employer: Stonebridge Companies

Location: Boston, MA

Salary: From $20/hour

Type: Full-time

Handle check-ins, payments, reservations, and guest questions at the front desk. Great entry or next step if you like direct guest contact and want hotel experience with benefits.

Employer: Eurostars Hotels

Location: Boston, MA

Salary: $22/hour

Type: Full-time

Be the face of the hotel, managing check-ins/outs, phones, and guest questions in a busy, guest-focused setting. Nice option if you have some hotel or customer service background and want to grow in hospitality.

Employer: Hotel AKA Back Bay

Location: Boston, MA – Back Bay

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support the Front Office Manager with scheduling, training, billing, and guest issue resolution. Best for someone with several years of guest service and at least a year of leadership experience.

Employer: Caffè Nero

Location: Boston, MA

Salary: From $50,000/year

Type: Full-time

Help run a European-style coffee house, leading the team, managing operations, and keeping service standards high. Comes with benefits, PTO, and free coffee/food on shift—great for experienced shift leaders ready for the next step.

Employer: Opensity Solutions

Location: Boston, MA

Salary: Up to $22.68/hour

Type: Full-time

Act as the on-floor hospitality point person in a professional office, checking meeting rooms, helping guests, and coordinating with facilities. Nice match if you have hotel/restaurant/event experience and want a weekday-style hospitality role.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Boston hospitality roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.