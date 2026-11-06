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Boston
🍽️ Boston Hospitality Jobs with Multiple $60K–$90K+ Openings
9 days ago
Boston’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, cafes, and airport spots are all hiring. If you like fast-paced service and steady guests, this is a good moment to jump in or move up.
Pastry Chef – Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport
- Employer: Omni Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Boston, MA – Seaport District
- Salary: $80,000 – $85,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead the pastry department at a AAA Four Diamond hotel with seven dining outlets and a rooftop pool. Great fit if you have pastry management experience and want creative menu control in a high-volume luxury setting.
Food Prep Worker – Boston University West Campus
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Boston, MA – BU West Campus
- Salary: $27.01/hour
- Type: Full-time
Prep and portion food using standard recipes in a campus setting, with strong benefits and steady hours. Good for someone with at least a year of kitchen or food service experience who wants reliable pay and structure.
Executive Sous Chef – The Colonnade Hotel
- Employer: The Colonnade Hotel
- Location: Boston, MA – Back Bay
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support the Executive Chef at a four-diamond Back Bay hotel, overseeing banquets, in-room dining, rooftop pool, and staff cafeteria. Ideal for a seasoned hotel chef ready to drive menu creativity and kitchen leadership.
Senior Sous Chef – Delta One Premium Lounge (Logan Airport)
- Employer: Restaurant Associates
- Location: Boston, MA – Logan International Airport
- Salary: $80,000 – $90,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Help run a luxury airport lounge kitchen for Delta’s top-tier travelers, with free parking, free meals, and uniform service plus a full benefits package. Great for chefs with fine dining or upscale hotel experience who like high volume and high standards.
Assistant Restaurant Manager – Wahlburgers (Logan Airport)
- Employer: SSP America
- Location: Boston, MA – Logan International Airport
- Salary: $60,000 – $65,000/year + bonuses
- Type: Full-time
Manage front and back of house in a busy airport Wahlburgers, with quarterly and year-end bonus potential and full benefits. Good step for someone with 2+ years restaurant management and bar experience who wants growth in a big operator.
Breakfast Servers – Sky Bar at Cambria Hotel
- Employer: Cambria Sky Bar
- Location: South Boston, MA
- Salary: From $12/hour
- Type: Part-time/Other
Morning server role in a hotel sky bar, focused on friendly breakfast service and a clean dining room. Nice fit if you’re an early riser looking for AM shifts and guest-facing work.
Bartender – Fenway
- Employer: Pressed Cafe
- Location: Boston, MA – Fenway
- Salary: From $15/hour + tips
- Type: Full-time
Mix beer, wine, and cocktails in a quick-casual cafe that also serves coffee and food, jumping in to help the floor as needed. Great for a bartender or experienced server who wants steady hours in a lively neighborhood.
Line Cook – Fenway
- Employer: Pressed Cafe
- Location: Boston, MA – Fenway
- Salary: From $18/hour
- Type: Full-time
High-volume line cook role with multiple stations (eggs, panini, salads, bowls, sauté) and fast ticket times. Good for cooks who like a busy line, clear standards, and room to learn different stations.
Barista – Fenway
- Employer: Pressed Cafe
- Location: Boston, MA – Fenway
- Salary: $16 – $18/hour + tips
- Type: Full-time/Part-time (Other)
Make espresso drinks, smoothies, and juices while working multiple front-of-house stations. Great if you love coffee, fast service, and a team-focused vibe.
Seasonal Barista – SoWa Winter Market
- Employer: Not listed (Seasonal vendor at SoWa)
- Location: Boston, MA – SoWa Winter Market
- Salary: $22/hour
- Type: Seasonal/Temporary
Short-term weekend gig making espresso drinks and handling POS during the holiday market (Nov 21–Dec 27, plus Black Friday). Perfect if you already have barista experience and want extra seasonal income.
Front Desk Supervisor
- Employer: Stonebridge Companies
- Location: Boston, MA
- Salary: $25/hour
- Type: Full-time
Supervise front desk agents, scheduling, and guest satisfaction scores at a Boston hotel. Good bridge role if you have hotel experience and want to step into leadership.
Front Office Manager
- Employer: Stonebridge Companies
- Location: Boston, MA
- Salary: $65,000 – $70,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Oversee front office operations, revenue, and guest service for a Boston property, managing the front desk team and financials. Strong fit for someone with 3+ years hotel front office management.
Guest Services Agent
- Employer: Stonebridge Companies
- Location: Boston, MA
- Salary: From $20/hour
- Type: Full-time
Handle check-ins, payments, reservations, and guest questions at the front desk. Great entry or next step if you like direct guest contact and want hotel experience with benefits.
Front Desk Agent
- Employer: Eurostars Hotels
- Location: Boston, MA
- Salary: $22/hour
- Type: Full-time
Be the face of the hotel, managing check-ins/outs, phones, and guest questions in a busy, guest-focused setting. Nice option if you have some hotel or customer service background and want to grow in hospitality.
Assistant Front Office Manager
- Employer: Hotel AKA Back Bay
- Location: Boston, MA – Back Bay
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support the Front Office Manager with scheduling, training, billing, and guest issue resolution. Best for someone with several years of guest service and at least a year of leadership experience.
Assistant Manager – Caffè Nero
- Employer: Caffè Nero
- Location: Boston, MA
- Salary: From $50,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Help run a European-style coffee house, leading the team, managing operations, and keeping service standards high. Comes with benefits, PTO, and free coffee/food on shift—great for experienced shift leaders ready for the next step.
Floor Host
- Employer: Opensity Solutions
- Location: Boston, MA
- Salary: Up to $22.68/hour
- Type: Full-time
Act as the on-floor hospitality point person in a professional office, checking meeting rooms, helping guests, and coordinating with facilities. Nice match if you have hotel/restaurant/event experience and want a weekday-style hospitality role.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Boston hospitality roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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