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Boston
🔧 Boston building & grounds jobs with multiple $40+/hr roles
9 days ago
Boston’s facilities and maintenance scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level cleaning to six-figure leadership roles. Here are several solid openings around the city and nearby neighborhoods.
Service Manager - 345 Harrison
- Employer: UDR
- Location: Boston, MA (South End)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $45.67–$50.48/hr
Lead maintenance for a 583-home luxury apartment community, overseeing HVAC, electrical, plumbing, unit turns, and a small team. Good fit if you’ve got 4+ years building maintenance and EPA certification and want a hands-on leadership role.
Housekeeper / Environmental Services Aide
- Employer: Tufts Medicine / Tufts Medical Center
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time (part-time also available)
- Pay: $17.00–$20.02/hr
Hospital housekeeping role with multiple shifts (days, evenings, late). You’ll keep patient rooms and clinical areas clean and safe, with training, benefits, and growth paths into healthcare support.
Senior Refrigeration Technician (Boston)
- Employer: Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.
- Location: Boston, MA (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (plus strong benefits; exact rate not listed)
Senior field tech role working on large industrial ammonia & Freon systems (100–5,000 HP). Ideal if you have 5+ years refrigeration/HVAC, can travel, and want top-tier benefits and long-term career growth.
Maintenance Tech – Luxury Residential
- Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a residential firm)
- Location: Greater Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $130,000/year
Hands-on maintenance across high-end homes—carpentry, troubleshooting HVAC/electrical/plumbing, and managing vendors. Great for someone with strong residential experience who likes variety and direct homeowner interaction.
Night Shift Pest Control Technician
- Employer: Orkin
- Location: Boston, MA (route-based)
- Type: Full-time, 8pm–4am
- Pay: $26–$27/hr training; $29–$30/hr after training, plus commission
Overnight route role keeping homes and businesses pest-free. No experience needed—they train you, provide a company vehicle, and offer solid benefits in a recession-resistant industry.
School Custodial Cleaner
- Employer: ABM Industries Inc.
- Location: Boston, MA (K–12 / campus setting)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $24.70/hr
Clean classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and common areas in a school environment. No experience or diploma required, with training provided—nice option if you’re re-entering the workforce.
Maintenance Supervisor – Affordable Housing
- Employer: Maloney Properties LLC
- Location: Allston & Brighton, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $36–$41/hr
Supervise maintenance for a large affordable housing portfolio, handling unit turns, repairs, inspections, and a small team. Comes with strong benefits, 13 paid holidays, and on-call rotation.
Field and Shop Technician – Ice Solutions
- Employer: AlffCo
- Location: Boston, MA (shop + field travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role inspecting and repairing tanks, pumps, valves, and brine systems for ice/snow operations. Good for someone with mechanical aptitude, a valid driver’s license, and comfort working outdoors in all weather.
Airport Maintenance Supervisor / Workshop Manager
- Employer: Easter Seals (for an aviation client)
- Location: Boston, MA (airport area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $95,000–$115,000/year
Leadership role running a vehicle/equipment maintenance workshop—managing techs, P&L, safety, and customer relationships. Open only to US Veterans, Guardsmen, Reservists, and Military Spouses.
Maintenance Planner and Scheduler
- Employer: C&W Services
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $41.65–$49.00/hr
Office-heavy role planning and scheduling maintenance across one or more sites, using CMMS and Lean principles. Great if you have 4–6 years maintenance experience and like organizing work more than turning wrenches.
Director of Facilities Management and Campus Planning
- Employer: New England College of Optometry (NECO)
- Location: Boston & Roslindale, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $140,000–$160,000/year
Top-level facilities role overseeing three campus locations, capital projects, safety, and daily operations. Best for someone with 10+ years leadership in facilities and experience managing major construction and campus environments.
Cabin Cleaner – Logan Airport
- Employer: ABM Industries Inc.
- Location: Boston Logan Airport
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.75/hr
Clean aircraft interiors between flights—seats, tray tables, lavatories, and trash. No experience needed, training and benefits available, and you’ll be working right on the airport ramp.
Lead Building Engineer
- Employer: Lincoln Property Company
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time, on-site only
- Pay: $55–$65/hr
Lead the day-to-day operations of a commercial building, supervising engineers and contractors while managing HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems. Good for someone with 5–7 years experience who’s ready to step into a lead role.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Boston roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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