🔧 Boston building & grounds jobs with multiple $40+/hr roles

Boston’s facilities and maintenance scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level cleaning to six-figure leadership roles. Here are several solid openings around the city and nearby neighborhoods.

Employer: UDR

UDR Location: Boston, MA (South End)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $45.67–$50.48/hr

Lead maintenance for a 583-home luxury apartment community, overseeing HVAC, electrical, plumbing, unit turns, and a small team. Good fit if you’ve got 4+ years building maintenance and EPA certification and want a hands-on leadership role.

Employer: Tufts Medicine / Tufts Medical Center

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Full-time (part-time also available) Pay: $17.00–$20.02/hr

Hospital housekeeping role with multiple shifts (days, evenings, late). You’ll keep patient rooms and clinical areas clean and safe, with training, benefits, and growth paths into healthcare support.

Employer: Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

Location: Boston, MA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (plus strong benefits; exact rate not listed)

Senior field tech role working on large industrial ammonia & Freon systems (100–5,000 HP). Ideal if you have 5+ years refrigeration/HVAC, can travel, and want top-tier benefits and long-term career growth.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a residential firm)

Location: Greater Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Up to $130,000/year

Hands-on maintenance across high-end homes—carpentry, troubleshooting HVAC/electrical/plumbing, and managing vendors. Great for someone with strong residential experience who likes variety and direct homeowner interaction.

Employer: Orkin

Location: Boston, MA (route-based)

Type: Full-time, 8pm–4am

Full-time, Pay: $26–$27/hr training; $29–$30/hr after training, plus commission

Overnight route role keeping homes and businesses pest-free. No experience needed—they train you, provide a company vehicle, and offer solid benefits in a recession-resistant industry.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Boston, MA (K–12 / campus setting)

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $24.70/hr

Clean classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and common areas in a school environment. No experience or diploma required, with training provided—nice option if you’re re-entering the workforce.

Employer: Maloney Properties LLC

Location: Allston & Brighton, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $36–$41/hr

Supervise maintenance for a large affordable housing portfolio, handling unit turns, repairs, inspections, and a small team. Comes with strong benefits, 13 paid holidays, and on-call rotation.

Employer: AlffCo

Location: Boston, MA (shop + field travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role inspecting and repairing tanks, pumps, valves, and brine systems for ice/snow operations. Good for someone with mechanical aptitude, a valid driver’s license, and comfort working outdoors in all weather.

Employer: Easter Seals (for an aviation client)

Location: Boston, MA (airport area)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $95,000–$115,000/year

Leadership role running a vehicle/equipment maintenance workshop—managing techs, P&L, safety, and customer relationships. Open only to US Veterans, Guardsmen, Reservists, and Military Spouses.

Employer: C&W Services

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $41.65–$49.00/hr

Office-heavy role planning and scheduling maintenance across one or more sites, using CMMS and Lean principles. Great if you have 4–6 years maintenance experience and like organizing work more than turning wrenches.

Employer: New England College of Optometry (NECO)

Location: Boston & Roslindale, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $140,000–$160,000/year

Top-level facilities role overseeing three campus locations, capital projects, safety, and daily operations. Best for someone with 10+ years leadership in facilities and experience managing major construction and campus environments.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Boston Logan Airport

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21.75/hr

Clean aircraft interiors between flights—seats, tray tables, lavatories, and trash. No experience needed, training and benefits available, and you’ll be working right on the airport ramp.

Employer: Lincoln Property Company

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, on-site only

Full-time, on-site only Pay: $55–$65/hr

Lead the day-to-day operations of a commercial building, supervising engineers and contractors while managing HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems. Good for someone with 5–7 years experience who’s ready to step into a lead role.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Boston roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.