📋 Boston admin & clerical roles with multiple $60K+ options

Boston’s admin job scene is buzzing right now—especially in healthcare, higher ed, and professional services. If you’re organized, people-focused, and like being the go-to person, there’s a lot here for you.

Employer: Tufts Medicine

Location: Boston, MA (onsite 4 days/week, 15 Kneeland St)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,908 – $76,140/year

High-level support role for a major department leader—heavy on calendar/meeting management, complex projects, and confidential work. Great fit if you’ve got several years of admin experience and like being the central hub for physicians and executives.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid, 100 First Ave)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.22 – $31.71/hour

Coordinate large program activities, events, and data/reporting for the MGH Institute of Health Professions. Good for someone with 3–5 years of admin/program support who wants hybrid work and a mix of logistics and data.

Employer: ZS

Location: Boston, MA (in-person, Mon–Fri 8–5)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk + admin support for a consulting firm—reception, meeting setup, catering, supplies, and spreadsheets. Ideal if you like a busy office, client-facing work, and want to grow in a professional services environment.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Boston, MA (onsite model, details vary by role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $92,000/year

Advanced support for multiple executives in Workplace Investing—complex calendars, travel, events, and culture-building. Great for someone with 3+ years of executive admin experience who’s comfortable in a fast-paced, corporate setting.

Employer: Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time (onsite)

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000/year

High-impact operations role in a global law firm—oversees reception, conference rooms, events, facilities, budgets, vendors, and onboarding. Best for someone with 4+ years in operations/admin in a fast-paced environment who likes owning the office experience.

Employer: Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25 – $30/hour

Clerical + operations role at a transfer station—weigh trucks, process paperwork, support dispatch, and keep records accurate. Good fit if you want steady hours, like customer interaction, and don’t mind an industrial setting.

Employer: VHB

Location: Boston, MA (in office Mon–Fri, 8–5)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.50 – $32.50/hour

Front desk role at an engineering firm—reception, office supplies, meeting and event support, newsletters, and light project admin. Great if you have 2–5 years of office experience and like being the face of a busy, collaborative office.

Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC (recruiting for a global investment firm)

Location: Boston, MA (4 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000 base + bonus

Support a Director and senior leaders—heavy calendar work, HR-related projects, travel, and presentations, with a big focus on discretion and executive presence. Ideal for 5+ years of senior-level EA experience, especially in corporate or professional services.

Employer: Boston University

Location: Boston, MA (Charles River Campus)

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: $62,525 – $81,175/year

Operations-focused role in Advancement—process improvement, data quality, reporting, and cross-team projects tied to fundraising. Great if you like systems, data, and improving workflows in a university setting.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $24/hour

Support multiple research PIs—calendars, grants, travel, onboarding, and ordering lab supplies. Good for someone with 2+ years of admin experience who’s curious about research or academic medicine.

Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,500 – $54,400/year

Handles complex appointment scheduling for existing cancer patients and acts as a key liaison between patients and care teams. Strong fit if you have customer service skills and want to be close to patient care without a clinical license.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Part-time

Schedule: 7am–3:30pm every other Sat/Sun + every other holiday

Salary: Range not listed

Unit-based admin role—front desk, phones, admissions/discharges, and patient flow on a surgical unit. Great if you want to break into hospital work with weekend hours.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Part-time, per diem

Schedule: 3pm–11:30pm weekends

Salary: Range not listed

Similar responsibilities to the surgical unit role, but in the Cardiac ICU—high-touch support for families and staff during evening shifts. Good for someone who wants flexible, per-diem hospital experience.

Employer: John Schachter + Associates, Inc.

Location: Boston, MA (near Public Garden)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $16 – $21/hour + $550 retention bonus after 6 months

Small accounting/tax firm role—client mailings, scanning, deposits, reception, and office supplies. Nice option if you want a tight-knit office, overtime during tax season, and clear room to grow.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Boston, MA (part remote/hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,936 – $105,497.60/year

Executive-level support for senior leadership—complex calendars, sensitive issues, budgets, contracts, and overseeing admin operations. Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree and ~3+ years supporting leaders in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital

Location: Boston, MA (onsite, 32 Fruit St)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30–5

Salary: $17.71 – $24.94/hour

Front-desk style role in Pediatric Allergy—scheduling, check-in/out, phones, billing forms, and acting as a “super user” for scheduling systems. Good step if you have 2–3 years of office experience and want stable weekday hours in healthcare.

Employer: Railroad Construction Co Inc

Location: Boston, MA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000/year

Admin + project support in heavy civil/rail construction—document control, contracts, invoices, and client/vendor communication. Best for someone with 5+ years in construction admin or project coordination.

Employer: Boston Medical Center

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.63 – $30.62/hour

Blend of billing/managed care work and front-end registration, scheduling, and insurance verification. Great if you have healthcare admin experience and like both patient-facing and back-office tasks.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital

Location: Boston, MA (267 Charles St)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7am–3:30pm + rotating holidays

Salary: $18.58 – $26.58/hour

Unit-based admin role on a busy 36-bed surgical floor—patient flow, scheduling tests/consults, EMR updates, and coordinating services. Good for 2–3 years of admin experience and an interest in hospital operations.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Boston admin roles move fast, especially in healthcare and finance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.