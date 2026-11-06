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📋 Boston admin & clerical roles with multiple $60K+ options
Boston’s admin job scene is buzzing right now—especially in healthcare, higher ed, and professional services. If you’re organized, people-focused, and like being the go-to person, there’s a lot here for you.
Executive Assistant II, Department of Medicine
Employer: Tufts Medicine
Location: Boston, MA (onsite 4 days/week, 15 Kneeland St)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,908 – $76,140/year
High-level support role for a major department leader—heavy on calendar/meeting management, complex projects, and confidential work. Great fit if you’ve got several years of admin experience and like being the central hub for physicians and executives.
Program Coordinator
Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital (Mass General Brigham)
Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid, 100 First Ave)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $22.22 – $31.71/hour
Coordinate large program activities, events, and data/reporting for the MGH Institute of Health Professions. Good for someone with 3–5 years of admin/program support who wants hybrid work and a mix of logistics and data.
Front Desk Administrative Assistant
Employer: ZS
Location: Boston, MA (in-person, Mon–Fri 8–5)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front desk + admin support for a consulting firm—reception, meeting setup, catering, supplies, and spreadsheets. Ideal if you like a busy office, client-facing work, and want to grow in a professional services environment.
Senior Executive Assistant
Employer: Fidelity Investments
Location: Boston, MA (onsite model, details vary by role)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000 – $92,000/year
Advanced support for multiple executives in Workplace Investing—complex calendars, travel, events, and culture-building. Great for someone with 3+ years of executive admin experience who’s comfortable in a fast-paced, corporate setting.
Senior Coordinator, Operations
Employer: Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time (onsite)
Salary: $100,000 – $120,000/year
High-impact operations role in a global law firm—oversees reception, conference rooms, events, facilities, budgets, vendors, and onboarding. Best for someone with 4+ years in operations/admin in a fast-paced environment who likes owning the office experience.
Scale Operator
Employer: Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $25 – $30/hour
Clerical + operations role at a transfer station—weigh trucks, process paperwork, support dispatch, and keep records accurate. Good fit if you want steady hours, like customer interaction, and don’t mind an industrial setting.
Administrative Assistant
Employer: VHB
Location: Boston, MA (in office Mon–Fri, 8–5)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $22.50 – $32.50/hour
Front desk role at an engineering firm—reception, office supplies, meeting and event support, newsletters, and light project admin. Great if you have 2–5 years of office experience and like being the face of a busy, collaborative office.
Executive Assistant | Investment Management Firm | Boston
Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC (recruiting for a global investment firm)
Location: Boston, MA (4 days onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $110,000 base + bonus
Support a Director and senior leaders—heavy calendar work, HR-related projects, travel, and presentations, with a big focus on discretion and executive presence. Ideal for 5+ years of senior-level EA experience, especially in corporate or professional services.
Gifts & Records Associate, Advancement Information Strategies
Employer: Boston University
Location: Boston, MA (Charles River Campus)
Type: Full-time, regular
Salary: $62,525 – $81,175/year
Operations-focused role in Advancement—process improvement, data quality, reporting, and cross-team projects tied to fundraising. Great if you like systems, data, and improving workflows in a university setting.
Administrative Assistant II (Research) – Joslin Diabetes Center
Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $15 – $24/hour
Support multiple research PIs—calendars, grants, travel, onboarding, and ordering lab supplies. Good for someone with 2+ years of admin experience who’s curious about research or academic medicine.
Clinical Scheduling Specialist I
Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $45,500 – $54,400/year
Handles complex appointment scheduling for existing cancer patients and acts as a key liaison between patients and care teams. Strong fit if you have customer service skills and want to be close to patient care without a clinical license.
Patient Experience Representative – Surgical Unit (Weekends/Holidays)
Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Part-time
Schedule: 7am–3:30pm every other Sat/Sun + every other holiday
Salary: Range not listed
Unit-based admin role—front desk, phones, admissions/discharges, and patient flow on a surgical unit. Great if you want to break into hospital work with weekend hours.
Patient Experience Representative – Cardiac ICU (Per Diem)
Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Part-time, per diem
Schedule: 3pm–11:30pm weekends
Salary: Range not listed
Similar responsibilities to the surgical unit role, but in the Cardiac ICU—high-touch support for families and staff during evening shifts. Good for someone who wants flexible, per-diem hospital experience.
Administrative Associate
Employer: John Schachter + Associates, Inc.
Location: Boston, MA (near Public Garden)
Type: Full-time, onsite
Salary: $16 – $21/hour + $550 retention bonus after 6 months
Small accounting/tax firm role—client mailings, scanning, deposits, reception, and office supplies. Nice option if you want a tight-knit office, overtime during tax season, and clear room to grow.
Executive Assistant
Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital
Location: Boston, MA (part remote/hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,936 – $105,497.60/year
Executive-level support for senior leadership—complex calendars, sensitive issues, budgets, contracts, and overseeing admin operations. Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree and ~3+ years supporting leaders in a fast-paced setting.
Patient Services Coordinator II – Pediatric Allergy
Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital
Location: Boston, MA (onsite, 32 Fruit St)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30–5
Salary: $17.71 – $24.94/hour
Front-desk style role in Pediatric Allergy—scheduling, check-in/out, phones, billing forms, and acting as a “super user” for scheduling systems. Good step if you have 2–3 years of office experience and want stable weekday hours in healthcare.
Project Administrator
Employer: Railroad Construction Co Inc
Location: Boston, MA (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000 – $90,000/year
Admin + project support in heavy civil/rail construction—document control, contracts, invoices, and client/vendor communication. Best for someone with 5+ years in construction admin or project coordination.
Patient Navigator III – Geriatrics
Employer: Boston Medical Center
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $24.63 – $30.62/hour
Blend of billing/managed care work and front-end registration, scheduling, and insurance verification. Great if you have healthcare admin experience and like both patient-facing and back-office tasks.
MGH Unit Coordinator | Ortho/Urology Surgery
Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital
Location: Boston, MA (267 Charles St)
Type: Full-time, onsite
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7am–3:30pm + rotating holidays
Salary: $18.58 – $26.58/hour
Unit-based admin role on a busy 36-bed surgical floor—patient flow, scheduling tests/consults, EMR updates, and coordinating services. Good for 2–3 years of admin experience and an interest in hospital operations.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Boston admin roles move fast, especially in healthcare and finance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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