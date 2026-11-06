💰 Boston Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $100K+ Options

Boston’s finance scene is buzzing right now—lots of hiring from early‑career analysts to senior leaders. Here are several solid roles (and a couple of internships) worth a look this week.

Employer: Atlantic Group (for an institutional investment client)

Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $65,000–$80,000 + bonus

Support investment operations, trade support, cash management, and reporting across multiple asset classes. Great fit if you have 1–3 years in investment or fund operations and want broad exposure to markets and portfolio administration.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards)

Join the Fund Servicing team handling ETF trading activity, reconciliations, collateral, and AP relationships. Ideal for someone with 1+ year in financial services, strong Excel, and interest in ETFs and market operations.

Employer: CrossCountry Consulting

Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,500–$260,000 + bonus + benefits

Lead and grow the Accounting Advisory practice—IPO readiness, complex US GAAP/IFRS, restatements, and internal controls. Best for Big Four-style backgrounds with 10+ years’ experience and a CPA/CA who want a client-facing leadership role.

Employer: WHOOP

Location: Boston, MA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$140,000 + equity + benefits

Own quarterly/annual financials, complex technical accounting, and IPO/SOX readiness at a high-growth tech company. Great for CPAs with 7+ years, strong SEC/GAAP experience, and interest in automation/AI in reporting.

Employer: Insight Global (for a specialty insurer)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early-career actuarial role focused on pricing and rating models, with later exposure to reserving, capital, and risk. Perfect if you have 2–3 years actuarial experience, 3–5 exams, and strong Excel/Power BI.

Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC (for a $20B+ AUM hedge fund)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$135,000+ base + bonus

Hands-on tax & operations role covering fund tax reporting, K‑1s/1099s, complex trading issues, and some fund accounting. Best for 2–5 years hedge/alternative fund tax experience (public or buy-side) who want a lean, high-impact platform.

Employer: Roessel Joy (recruiting for a client)

Location: Boston, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$75,000

Run high-volume, multi-state payroll using ADP Workforce Now, including taxes, garnishments, and reconciliations. Hybrid schedule after training (3 days in office) and a good fit for 3–6+ years payroll experience.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a public accounting firm)

Location: Boston, MA or Philadelphia, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$160,000 + performance bonus + benefits

Lead 401(k), 403(b), ESOP, and pension plan audits, mentor staff, and help grow the EBP practice. Ideal for CPAs with 5+ years public audit and deep employee benefit plan experience.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Boston, MA (In-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Middle Market treasury sales—client research, pricing models, onboarding, and portfolio analysis. Good step if you have 1+ year in treasury/corporate banking and want more client-facing exposure.

Employer: Morrison Foerster (MoFo)

Location: Boston, MA or other major US offices

Type: Full-time

Salary (Boston): $67,000–$88,000

Work with attorneys on billing, e‑billing, and collections for a global law firm. Great for folks with 2+ years professional services billing (Elite 3E/eBillingHub a plus) who like detail-heavy, client-facing finance work.

Employer: Tive

Location: Boston, MA (Office-based or hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$120,000

Own key pieces of the monthly close, balance sheet integrity, AP review, tax filings, and audit support at a growing logistics-tech company. Best for a BS in Accounting and strong GAAP skills who want broad ownership.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary (MA): $150,000–$206,000

Lead complex corporate tax and ASC 740 work, manage teams, and act as primary client contact. Great for CPAs/attorneys/EAs with 8+ years and deep provision experience who want a national-firm platform.

Employer: Alderframe Systems

Location: Remote (U.S.) – firm based in NY, open to Boston-area candidates

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fully remote AR role handling invoicing, cash application, collections, and aging reports for a software firm. Good match if you have 1+ year in AR/billing, solid Excel, and experience with systems like QuickBooks/NetSuite.

Employer: EY

Location: Boston, MA + other major US cities

Type: Full-time

Salary (Boston/DC/NY/SoCal/WA): $154,000–$256,700

Manage treasury advisory projects—liquidity, risk management, cash forecasting, and treasury tech—for big-name clients. Ideal for 5–8 years in corporate treasury or consulting, plus a CTP/CFA/CPA track and comfort with travel.

Employer: Bernstein Private Wealth Management

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,000–$82,000 base + incentives

Client-service role supporting advisors with portfolio analysis, account setup, and wealth planning, backed by a structured Associate Development Program. Great for recent grads or early-career pros with strong academics and Excel.

Employer: Beacon Bank

Location: Boston, MA; Pittsfield, MA; or Lincoln, RI

Type: Full-time (Non-exempt)

Pay Range: $20.00–$27.13/hour

Handle delinquent consumer loan collections, outreach, and payment processing while ensuring regulatory compliance. Works well for someone with general business or collections experience and strong communication skills.

Employer: Quickbase

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $124,450.20–$195,564.60 + bonus

Lead consolidations, executive reporting, and AI-driven FP&A process improvements in a PE-backed SaaS company. Best for 8–10 years progressive finance, strong modeling, and experience in PE-backed SaaS.

Employer: Oliver Wyman (Marsh McLennan)

Location: Boston, MA + other major US cities (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$250,000 + performance incentives

Senior P&C actuarial leader role overseeing reserving, pricing, capital modeling, and AI-enabled analytics for insurers and corporates. Ideal for ACAS/FCAS with 10+ years and a strong track record in consulting and business development.

Employer: Withum

Location: Boston Seaport, Rochester, or Philadelphia (In-person)

Type: Internship (40 hrs/week, Jan 25–Apr 16, 2027)

Pay: $25–$30/hour

Work on business valuations, M&A, and financial modeling while learning from advisory pros. Great for high-GPA students (3.7+) in finance/quant fields who want real valuation and transaction exposure.

Employer: Meaden & Moore

Location: Boston, MA (Onsite)

Type: Internship (Part-time or full-time, May–Aug 2027)

Pay: $30–$32/hour

Join investigative accounting projects tied to insurance claims and economic damage evaluations. A strong fit for junior/senior accounting majors (3.0+ GPA) who like detailed Excel work and real-world case analysis.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible when they see strong core skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.