🚌 Boston Transportation Jobs With Multiple Entry-Level Roles

Boston’s travel scene is busy year-round, and that means steady work around the airport and city garages. Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring now.

Employer: Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Location: Boston, MA (Logan Airport area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Delta notes competitive pay, profit sharing, and strong benefits)

Entry-level mechanic role working on Delta aircraft with experienced techs. Good fit if you like hands-on work, want to grow into an aviation maintenance career, and want strong benefits like 401(k) with up to 9% company contribution, flight perks, and paid time off.

Employer: Swissport

Location: Boston, MA (Logan Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Keep planes moving by fueling and de-fueling aircraft and support vehicles. Great if you’re dependable, can work in all weather, and want steady airport work with health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Pilgrim Parking, Inc.

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour plus cash tips

Park and retrieve cars for guests at busy Boston locations, Monday–Friday shifts (6am–2pm or 2pm–10pm). Good for strong drivers (must handle stick shift) who like staying active and want benefits, paid holidays, free parking, and chances to move up.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—transportation roles in Boston tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.