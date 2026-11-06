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📣 Boston Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $150K+ Roles
Boston’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of growth roles, from early‑career SDR to VP‑level leadership. Here are several standout openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Director of Marketing, Communications & Brand
Employer: Epstein Becker Green
Location: Boston, MA (also open to other firm offices)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200,000–$255,000 + bonus
Lead integrated marketing, communications, and brand for a national law firm at the intersection of workforce, health care, and life sciences. Senior seat reporting to the CBDMO, owning brand strategy, thought leadership, media, executive comms, and digital.
Field Marketing Manager
Employer: CrossCountry Consulting
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own multi‑channel B2B marketing plans, local events, and field campaigns for a fast‑growing consulting firm. Great fit if you’ve run HubSpot/Salesforce campaigns and like blending strategy, events, and hands‑on execution.
RIA Client Marketing Director
Employer: Franklin Templeton
Location: Boston, MA (or Stamford, CT), hybrid 4 days/week in office
Type: Full-time
Salary: $165,000–$190,000 + bonus
Senior, client‑facing marketer for RIA, private bank, and wealth platform relationships. You’ll build strategic marketing plans with major wealth partners and tie campaigns directly to commercial outcomes.
Sr. CRM Account Executive – Insurance
Employer: ServiceNow
Location: Boston, MA (travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,650–$215,550 base + equity + variable
Own sales for ServiceNow’s CRM products in the insurance vertical, helping enterprise customers drive digital transformation with AI‑powered workflows. Ideal if you’re a seasoned AE who loves complex, team‑based enterprise deals.
City Launcher (Boston)
Employer: Brodie Sports Group (Brodie League)
Location: Boston, MA (in‑market, evenings/weekends)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$80,000 base + uncapped commission (~$500 per team)
Launch and grow a new Brodie basketball league in your own neighborhood—heavy on community building, local sales, and grassroots marketing. Perfect if you already live in Boston hoops gyms and have a strong local network.
Account Executive (Founding US Sales Hire)
Employer: Expert Executive Recruiters (EER Global) for a cybersecurity SaaS client
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Founding US AE selling a security compliance platform via channel partners (VARs, MSSPs, resellers). Full‑cycle, quota‑carrying role with big upside if you know the cybersecurity channel.
Wealth Banking Services Private Banker
Employer: U.S. Bank
Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $134,280–$164,120 + incentives
Relationship‑driven private banking role serving high‑income/high‑net‑worth clients. Mix of sales, lending, and portfolio management with strong benefits and bonus potential.
Advanced Specialist, Product Management
Employer: Pearson
Location: Boston, MA (remote role)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$140,000 + annual incentive
Senior product manager for professional assessments, focused on exam authoring and AI‑assisted workflows. Great if you like data‑driven product decisions and complex, regulated environments.
Outside Sales Representative
Employer: The Chefs' Warehouse
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base + uncapped commission (exact base not listed)
Territory sales role selling premium ingredients to restaurants and foodservice operators. Strong fit if you love food, know the local dining scene, and want relationship‑heavy outside sales.
Account Executive (P2) – Boston, MA
Employer: DHL Express
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $82,200–$93,160 + bonus, car allowance, gas card
Own a territory selling DHL’s international shipping services to businesses. Mix of hunting and farming with solid training, benefits, and a strong global brand behind you.
Insurance Sales Representative ($1,500–$2,500/Week)
Employer: SalesDraft Talent Agency for ST6 Insurance Group
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Earnings: Estimated $75,000–$125,000+/year (performance‑based)
In‑home insurance sales with provided leads, field training, and room to grow into leadership. You’ll help families choose coverage while building a commission‑driven book of business.
Inside Sales Specialist
Employer: Clearway Health
Location: Boston, MA (some travel 5–10%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000–$90,000 + commissions
Top‑of‑funnel sales role calling into hospital and health system executives. Ideal if you know the hospital landscape and enjoy outbound prospecting and pipeline building.
GLG Associate Roles (Client Service / Commercial Track)
GLG has several similar Associate openings in Boston—early‑career, client‑facing roles with $75,000 base + uncapped variable (total $90,000+ possible). All are full‑time.
- Associate, Service (Healthcare Degree) – April 2027 Start – Requires a healthcare‑related academic background; you’ll support healthcare clients with expert insights.
- Associate, Service (Healthcare Degree) – July 2027 Start – Same healthcare focus with a later start date.
- Associate, Service | April 2027 Start – Generalist track, serving a mix of financial, consulting, and corporate clients.
- Associate, Service | July 2027 Start – Same role with a July start; good for upcoming grads.
All four roles are fast‑paced, phone‑heavy, and great for building sales, account management, and project skills.
RF Sales Manager – mmWave & Beamformer ICs
Employer: CyberCoders (for an RFIC company)
Location: Remote, East Coast preferred (Boston OK)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$200,000 base + bonus + equity (target $250,000–$300,000+ total)
Senior RF sales role owning design wins and revenue for mmWave and beamformer ICs across SATCOM and defense. Great if you’ve sold RFICs into aerospace/defense and like high‑travel, high‑impact work.
Industry Strategy Lead – Aerospace and Defence
Employer: CoLab
Location: Remote within US (Boston friendly)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (includes stock options)
Senior, deal‑facing strategy role shaping CoLab’s go‑to‑market in aerospace and defense. You’ll co‑own seven‑figure deals, run executive workshops, and build the A&D playbook.
VP, Advertiser Sales Lead – Commerce Media
Employer: Mastercard
Location: Boston, MA (and other major hubs)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Boston): $201,000–$282,000 base + bonus/commission
Quota‑carrying VP role building and leading advertiser sales for Mastercard’s commerce media network. Best for seasoned adtech/retail media leaders with deep brand and agency relationships.
Enterprise Sales Development Representative
Employer: MongoDB
Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $50,003.20 base (plus additional comp/benefits)
Entry‑level SDR role feeding the enterprise sales team. Heavy training, clear path into AE roles, and exposure to a leading database platform in the AI era.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and send a tailored resume while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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