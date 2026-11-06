📣 Boston Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $150K+ Roles

Boston’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of growth roles, from early‑career SDR to VP‑level leadership. Here are several standout openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Epstein Becker Green

Location: Boston, MA (also open to other firm offices)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$255,000 + bonus

Lead integrated marketing, communications, and brand for a national law firm at the intersection of workforce, health care, and life sciences. Senior seat reporting to the CBDMO, owning brand strategy, thought leadership, media, executive comms, and digital.

Employer: CrossCountry Consulting

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own multi‑channel B2B marketing plans, local events, and field campaigns for a fast‑growing consulting firm. Great fit if you’ve run HubSpot/Salesforce campaigns and like blending strategy, events, and hands‑on execution.

Employer: Franklin Templeton

Location: Boston, MA (or Stamford, CT), hybrid 4 days/week in office

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000–$190,000 + bonus

Senior, client‑facing marketer for RIA, private bank, and wealth platform relationships. You’ll build strategic marketing plans with major wealth partners and tie campaigns directly to commercial outcomes.

Employer: ServiceNow

Location: Boston, MA (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,650–$215,550 base + equity + variable

Own sales for ServiceNow’s CRM products in the insurance vertical, helping enterprise customers drive digital transformation with AI‑powered workflows. Ideal if you’re a seasoned AE who loves complex, team‑based enterprise deals.

Employer: Brodie Sports Group (Brodie League)

Location: Boston, MA (in‑market, evenings/weekends)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 base + uncapped commission (~$500 per team)

Launch and grow a new Brodie basketball league in your own neighborhood—heavy on community building, local sales, and grassroots marketing. Perfect if you already live in Boston hoops gyms and have a strong local network.

Employer: Expert Executive Recruiters (EER Global) for a cybersecurity SaaS client

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Founding US AE selling a security compliance platform via channel partners (VARs, MSSPs, resellers). Full‑cycle, quota‑carrying role with big upside if you know the cybersecurity channel.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,280–$164,120 + incentives

Relationship‑driven private banking role serving high‑income/high‑net‑worth clients. Mix of sales, lending, and portfolio management with strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Boston, MA (remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$140,000 + annual incentive

Senior product manager for professional assessments, focused on exam authoring and AI‑assisted workflows. Great if you like data‑driven product decisions and complex, regulated environments.

Employer: The Chefs' Warehouse

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + uncapped commission (exact base not listed)

Territory sales role selling premium ingredients to restaurants and foodservice operators. Strong fit if you love food, know the local dining scene, and want relationship‑heavy outside sales.

Employer: DHL Express

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,200–$93,160 + bonus, car allowance, gas card

Own a territory selling DHL’s international shipping services to businesses. Mix of hunting and farming with solid training, benefits, and a strong global brand behind you.

Employer: SalesDraft Talent Agency for ST6 Insurance Group

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Earnings: Estimated $75,000–$125,000+/year (performance‑based)

In‑home insurance sales with provided leads, field training, and room to grow into leadership. You’ll help families choose coverage while building a commission‑driven book of business.

Employer: Clearway Health

Location: Boston, MA (some travel 5–10%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$90,000 + commissions

Top‑of‑funnel sales role calling into hospital and health system executives. Ideal if you know the hospital landscape and enjoy outbound prospecting and pipeline building.

GLG Associate Roles (Client Service / Commercial Track)

GLG has several similar Associate openings in Boston—early‑career, client‑facing roles with $75,000 base + uncapped variable (total $90,000+ possible). All are full‑time.

All four roles are fast‑paced, phone‑heavy, and great for building sales, account management, and project skills.

Employer: CyberCoders (for an RFIC company)

Location: Remote, East Coast preferred (Boston OK)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$200,000 base + bonus + equity (target $250,000–$300,000+ total)

Senior RF sales role owning design wins and revenue for mmWave and beamformer ICs across SATCOM and defense. Great if you’ve sold RFICs into aerospace/defense and like high‑travel, high‑impact work.

Employer: CoLab

Location: Remote within US (Boston friendly)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes stock options)

Senior, deal‑facing strategy role shaping CoLab’s go‑to‑market in aerospace and defense. You’ll co‑own seven‑figure deals, run executive workshops, and build the A&D playbook.

Employer: Mastercard

Location: Boston, MA (and other major hubs)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Boston): $201,000–$282,000 base + bonus/commission

Quota‑carrying VP role building and leading advertiser sales for Mastercard’s commerce media network. Best for seasoned adtech/retail media leaders with deep brand and agency relationships.

Employer: MongoDB

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,003.20 base (plus additional comp/benefits)

Entry‑level SDR role feeding the enterprise sales team. Heavy training, clear path into AE roles, and exposure to a leading database platform in the AI era.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and send a tailored resume while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.