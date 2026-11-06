🏥 Boston Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Boston’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—big academic hospitals, travel gigs, and biotech all hiring at once. If you’re in scrubs (or science), this is a great time to make a move.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Salary: $65.00–$85.00/hour + bonus eligible

Lead a retail pharmacy team, oversee safe dispensing, immunizations, and workflow, and coach techs and pharmacists. Requires MA pharmacist license, NPI, and 1–2 years’ pharmacist experience; strong leadership and patient-facing work.

Employer: Tufts Medicine (Tufts Medical Center)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, day/night rotating

Salary: Not listed (competitive, Magnet hospital)

Work in a Level I Adult & Pediatric Trauma Center ED caring for high-acuity patients in a busy academic setting. Requires MA RN license, BLS, and department-relevant certs (e.g., ACLS, PALS) with strong interest in emergency/acute care.

Employer: Spaulding Rehabilitation (Mass General Brigham)

Location: 100 North Beacon Street, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, hybrid (4 days onsite / 1 remote), days

Salary: $27.95–$40.70/hour

Bridge hospital and community by managing referrals, outreach, and patient transitions for rehab services. Requires bachelor’s in healthcare/related field and an active MA clinical license (RN, PT, OT, SLP, LCSW/LICSW, RT, LPN, OTA, PTA, LMHC) plus 1–2 years community outreach.

Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

Location: 75 Francis Street, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, rotating, onsite

Salary: $50.00–$60.29/hour + up to $20,000 sign-on bonus

Join an expanded Electrophysiology Lab assisting with complex cardiac and structural heart procedures using advanced imaging and monitoring tech. Requires MA Radiologic Technologist license, ARRT (within 12 months), BLS; EP lab experience preferred but open to strong new grads.

Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

Location: 75 Francis Street, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, rotating, onsite

Salary: $41.71–$105.65/hour

Care for hematologic and solid-tumor patients on Oncology 6BCD, administering chemotherapy, immunotherapy, stem cell transplants, and CAR-T. Requires MA RN license; BSN required for newly licensed nurses, heme/onc experience preferred.

Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

Location: 75 Francis Street, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, rotating, onsite

Salary: $21.75–$26.58/hour

Support inpatient pharmacy operations with unit-dose meds, compounding, and inventory across central and specialized areas. Requires HS diploma, MA pharmacy tech license, and 1–2 years’ experience; PTCB certification preferred.

Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,672–$105,549.60/year

Perform complex chemistry/hematology testing, maintain analyzers, and help train staff in a leading cancer center lab. Requires AS/BS in lab/biological science and 5 years’ clinical lab experience; ASCP/AMT/NCA certification preferred.

Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

Location: 267 Charles Street, Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, evening shift (Mon–Fri 3–11:30pm), onsite

Salary: $50.00–$60.29/hour + $20,000 sign-on bonus

Run MRI scans for diverse patient populations, handle IV contrast, and rotate across scanners in a top academic hospital. Requires medical imaging education and ARRT (MR) or ARMRIT within 1 year; 0–1 year MRI experience accepted.

Employer: EPM Scientific (recruiting for biotech)

Location: Boston, MA or Philadelphia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $280,000–$360,000 base + incentives

Lead global Clinical Pharmacology, Pharmacometrics, and MIDD strategy for an AI-driven immunology & inflammation biotech. Requires PhD/PharmD/MD, extensive large-pharma clinical pharmacology leadership, and experience from preclinical through late-stage development.

Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, travel, 26-week contract, days

Pay Package: Approx. $2,197/week (40 hrs)

Outpatient PT travel role with 8–10 hour shifts, 4–5 days/week, treating a variety of diagnoses. Requires active state PT license, current BLS, and outpatient experience (1+ year preferred); includes day-one medical, housing/meal stipends, and 401(k).

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, travel, 13-week contract, nights (12-hr shifts)

Pay Package: Approx. $2,947/week (36 hrs)

Provide respiratory care—often in critical care settings—for a top Boston facility. Requires NBRC credential, CPR, and ~18 months’ respiratory experience preferred; comes with housing options, 401(k) match, and day-one benefits.

Employer: Tufts Medicine (Tufts Medical Center)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week

Salary: $43.01–$98.89/hour, up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

Circulate and scrub across high-acuity specialties (transplant, trauma, robotics, neuro, CV, etc.) in an academic OR. Requires MA RN license, BLS, and OR interest/experience; strong support for certifications and professional growth.

Employer: Boston Medical Center (BMC)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week nights, every 3rd weekend

Salary: $38.05–$75.33/hour

Float across med/surg, IMCU, and observation units at New England’s largest safety-net and trauma hospital. Requires MA RN license (or ability to obtain), BLS, 1+ year RN experience preferred; offers self-scheduling, tuition support, and strong differentials.

Employer: RegalCare at Greenfield

Location: Greater Boston area (Skilled Nursing Facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead nursing operations in a SNF, manage staff, quality, and survey readiness, and drive resident-centered care. Requires MA RN license and 3–5 years’ nursing leadership in SNF/long-term care.

Employer: Tufts Medicine

Location: Boston, MA (remote with in-person training/recall)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.00–$33.59/hour

Support dermatology surgery clinics under RN direction, with a mix of remote work and required onsite training/coverage. Requires MA LPN license, BLS, and comfort with virtual workflows plus occasional in-person clinic support.

Employer: Takeda

Location: Massachusetts – Virtual (covers MA, NH, RI, CT, VT, ME)

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: $151,100–$237,490/year

Field-based MSL role engaging KOLs, sharing neuroscience data, and supporting research across New England. Requires doctoral degree preferred (PharmD/MD/PhD) or at least a health sciences master’s, plus 2+ years’ MSL experience.

Employer: Tufts Medicine (Tufts Medical Center)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.65–$30.82/hour

Perform EKGs, exercise stress tests, and apply cardiac monitors in inpatient and outpatient settings. Requires HS diploma, 3–9 months on-the-job training, CPR, and comfort working closely with patients and cardiac teams.

Employer: Boston Medical Center (BMC)

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week nights

Salary: $38.05–$75.33/hour

Care for intermediate-level post-op and surgical specialty patients (trauma, vascular, neuro, transplant, cardiothoracic) on a 38-bed stepdown unit. Requires MA RN license (or ability to obtain), BLS, with ACLS and prior experience preferred.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh—Boston hiring moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.