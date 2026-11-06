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🏥 Boston Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Boston’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—big academic hospitals, travel gigs, and biotech all hiring at once. If you’re in scrubs (or science), this is a great time to make a move.
Pharmacy Manager
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)
Salary: $65.00–$85.00/hour + bonus eligible
Lead a retail pharmacy team, oversee safe dispensing, immunizations, and workflow, and coach techs and pharmacists. Requires MA pharmacist license, NPI, and 1–2 years’ pharmacist experience; strong leadership and patient-facing work.
Registered Nurse, RN – Emergency Department
Employer: Tufts Medicine (Tufts Medical Center)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, day/night rotating
Salary: Not listed (competitive, Magnet hospital)
Work in a Level I Adult & Pediatric Trauma Center ED caring for high-acuity patients in a busy academic setting. Requires MA RN license, BLS, and department-relevant certs (e.g., ACLS, PALS) with strong interest in emergency/acute care.
Clinical Liaison
Employer: Spaulding Rehabilitation (Mass General Brigham)
Location: 100 North Beacon Street, Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, hybrid (4 days onsite / 1 remote), days
Salary: $27.95–$40.70/hour
Bridge hospital and community by managing referrals, outreach, and patient transitions for rehab services. Requires bachelor’s in healthcare/related field and an active MA clinical license (RN, PT, OT, SLP, LCSW/LICSW, RT, LPN, OTA, PTA, LMHC) plus 1–2 years community outreach.
Interventional Cardiovascular Technologist – EP
Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Mass General Brigham)
Location: 75 Francis Street, Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, rotating, onsite
Salary: $50.00–$60.29/hour + up to $20,000 sign-on bonus
Join an expanded Electrophysiology Lab assisting with complex cardiac and structural heart procedures using advanced imaging and monitoring tech. Requires MA Radiologic Technologist license, ARRT (within 12 months), BLS; EP lab experience preferred but open to strong new grads.
Oncology Staff Nurse
Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Mass General Brigham)
Location: 75 Francis Street, Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, rotating, onsite
Salary: $41.71–$105.65/hour
Care for hematologic and solid-tumor patients on Oncology 6BCD, administering chemotherapy, immunotherapy, stem cell transplants, and CAR-T. Requires MA RN license; BSN required for newly licensed nurses, heme/onc experience preferred.
Pharmacy Technician I
Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Mass General Brigham)
Location: 75 Francis Street, Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, rotating, onsite
Salary: $21.75–$26.58/hour
Support inpatient pharmacy operations with unit-dose meds, compounding, and inventory across central and specialized areas. Requires HS diploma, MA pharmacy tech license, and 1–2 years’ experience; PTCB certification preferred.
Medical Technologist III
Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $87,672–$105,549.60/year
Perform complex chemistry/hematology testing, maintain analyzers, and help train staff in a leading cancer center lab. Requires AS/BS in lab/biological science and 5 years’ clinical lab experience; ASCP/AMT/NCA certification preferred.
MRI Technologist
Employer: Massachusetts General Hospital (Mass General Brigham)
Location: 267 Charles Street, Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, evening shift (Mon–Fri 3–11:30pm), onsite
Salary: $50.00–$60.29/hour + $20,000 sign-on bonus
Run MRI scans for diverse patient populations, handle IV contrast, and rotate across scanners in a top academic hospital. Requires medical imaging education and ARRT (MR) or ARMRIT within 1 year; 0–1 year MRI experience accepted.
Senior Director / Executive Director, Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics (I&I)
Employer: EPM Scientific (recruiting for biotech)
Location: Boston, MA or Philadelphia, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $280,000–$360,000 base + incentives
Lead global Clinical Pharmacology, Pharmacometrics, and MIDD strategy for an AI-driven immunology & inflammation biotech. Requires PhD/PharmD/MD, extensive large-pharma clinical pharmacology leadership, and experience from preclinical through late-stage development.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – $2,197/week
Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, travel, 26-week contract, days
Pay Package: Approx. $2,197/week (40 hrs)
Outpatient PT travel role with 8–10 hour shifts, 4–5 days/week, treating a variety of diagnoses. Requires active state PT license, current BLS, and outpatient experience (1+ year preferred); includes day-one medical, housing/meal stipends, and 401(k).
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,947/week
Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, travel, 13-week contract, nights (12-hr shifts)
Pay Package: Approx. $2,947/week (36 hrs)
Provide respiratory care—often in critical care settings—for a top Boston facility. Requires NBRC credential, CPR, and ~18 months’ respiratory experience preferred; comes with housing options, 401(k) match, and day-one benefits.
Registered Nurse – Operating Room (Sign-On Bonus)
Employer: Tufts Medicine (Tufts Medical Center)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week
Salary: $43.01–$98.89/hour, up to $10,000 sign-on bonus
Circulate and scrub across high-acuity specialties (transplant, trauma, robotics, neuro, CV, etc.) in an academic OR. Requires MA RN license, BLS, and OR interest/experience; strong support for certifications and professional growth.
Registered Nurse – Med/Surg Float Pool (Nights)
Employer: Boston Medical Center (BMC)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week nights, every 3rd weekend
Salary: $38.05–$75.33/hour
Float across med/surg, IMCU, and observation units at New England’s largest safety-net and trauma hospital. Requires MA RN license (or ability to obtain), BLS, 1+ year RN experience preferred; offers self-scheduling, tuition support, and strong differentials.
Director of Nursing Services (DON)
Employer: RegalCare at Greenfield
Location: Greater Boston area (Skilled Nursing Facility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Lead nursing operations in a SNF, manage staff, quality, and survey readiness, and drive resident-centered care. Requires MA RN license and 3–5 years’ nursing leadership in SNF/long-term care.
LPN – Dermatology Surgery (Remote/Recallable)
Employer: Tufts Medicine
Location: Boston, MA (remote with in-person training/recall)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $30.00–$33.59/hour
Support dermatology surgery clinics under RN direction, with a mix of remote work and required onsite training/coverage. Requires MA LPN license, BLS, and comfort with virtual workflows plus occasional in-person clinic support.
Senior Medical Science Liaison, Neuroscience – New England
Employer: Takeda
Location: Massachusetts – Virtual (covers MA, NH, RI, CT, VT, ME)
Type: Full-time, field-based
Salary: $151,100–$237,490/year
Field-based MSL role engaging KOLs, sharing neuroscience data, and supporting research across New England. Requires doctoral degree preferred (PharmD/MD/PhD) or at least a health sciences master’s, plus 2+ years’ MSL experience.
Cardiology Technician / Stress Tech
Employer: Tufts Medicine (Tufts Medical Center)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $24.65–$30.82/hour
Perform EKGs, exercise stress tests, and apply cardiac monitors in inpatient and outpatient settings. Requires HS diploma, 3–9 months on-the-job training, CPR, and comfort working closely with patients and cardiac teams.
Registered Nurse – Surgical Stepdown (Nights)
Employer: Boston Medical Center (BMC)
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week nights
Salary: $38.05–$75.33/hour
Care for intermediate-level post-op and surgical specialty patients (trauma, vascular, neuro, transplant, cardiothoracic) on a 38-bed stepdown unit. Requires MA RN license (or ability to obtain), BLS, with ACLS and prior experience preferred.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh—Boston hiring moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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