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🐶 Playful Boston Dogs Ready for Adoption Across New England
Looking for a loyal friend in the Boston area? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Kiwi Star
- Breed: Welsh Corgi mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $575
- Shelter: Last Hope K9 Rescue
- Location/Adoption area: Adoptable in MA, RI, NH, CT, and VT
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Unknown, likely yes
- Good with kids: Yes, with dog-savvy children
- Crate trained: Mostly
- House trained: Mostly
Kiwi Star is a fun-loving, cuddly, sweet little girl. She’s a mid-energy puppy who enjoys playtime and nap time and is looking for a home that will help her learn and grow into a wonderful family companion.
👉 Meet Kiwi Star and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SNICKERDOODLE
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $480
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Phone: (617) 226-5602
- Good with people: Loves to meet new people
- Training needs: Still learning basics like walking and playing; needs an experienced dog owner to continue his progress
- Medical: Up to date on vaccinations, neutered, microchipped, and seen by the shelter vet team
- Adopters welcome from: NH, RI, CT (and possibly nearby states per shelter guidelines)
Snickerdoodle is an extremely sweet boy who enjoys meeting new people. He’s still getting the hang of everyday dog activities, so he’ll do best with someone patient and experienced who can keep building his confidence and skills.
👉 Meet SNICKERDOODLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CIDER
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $480
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Phone: (617) 226-5602
- Good with people: Loves to meet new people
- Training needs: Not very experienced with walking, playing, etc.; needs a more experienced dog owner to guide him
- Medical: Up to date on vaccinations, neutered, microchipped, and seen by the shelter vet team
- Adopters welcome from: NH, RI, CT, and NY (with some transport limits per shelter)
Cider is another very sweet pup who enjoys greeting new people. Like Snickerdoodle, he’s still learning the basics and will thrive with an adopter who can continue his training and help him gain confidence.
👉 Meet CIDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Boston or greater New England area and ready to adopt, please reach out to Last Hope K9 Rescue or the Animal Rescue League of Boston to learn more about these wonderful dogs and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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