🐶 Playful Boston Dogs Ready for Adoption Across New England

Looking for a loyal friend in the Boston area? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Welsh Corgi mix

Welsh Corgi mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $575

Shelter: Last Hope K9 Rescue

Location/Adoption area: Adoptable in MA, RI, NH, CT, and VT

Adoptable in Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Unknown, likely yes

Unknown, likely yes Good with kids: Yes, with dog-savvy children

Yes, with Crate trained: Mostly

Mostly House trained: Mostly

Kiwi Star is a fun-loving, cuddly, sweet little girl. She’s a mid-energy puppy who enjoys playtime and nap time and is looking for a home that will help her learn and grow into a wonderful family companion.

👉 Meet Kiwi Star and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $480

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Good with people: Loves to meet new people

Loves to meet new people Training needs: Still learning basics like walking and playing; needs an experienced dog owner to continue his progress

Still learning basics like walking and playing; needs an to continue his progress Medical: Up to date on vaccinations, neutered , microchipped , and seen by the shelter vet team

Up to date on vaccinations, , , and seen by the shelter vet team Adopters welcome from: NH, RI, CT (and possibly nearby states per shelter guidelines)

Snickerdoodle is an extremely sweet boy who enjoys meeting new people. He’s still getting the hang of everyday dog activities, so he’ll do best with someone patient and experienced who can keep building his confidence and skills.

👉 Meet SNICKERDOODLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $480

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston

Phone: (617) 226-5602

Good with people: Loves to meet new people

Loves to meet new people Training needs: Not very experienced with walking, playing, etc.; needs a more experienced dog owner to guide him

Not very experienced with walking, playing, etc.; needs a to guide him Medical: Up to date on vaccinations, neutered , microchipped , and seen by the shelter vet team

Up to date on vaccinations, , , and seen by the shelter vet team Adopters welcome from: NH, RI, CT, and NY (with some transport limits per shelter)

Cider is another very sweet pup who enjoys greeting new people. Like Snickerdoodle, he’s still learning the basics and will thrive with an adopter who can continue his training and help him gain confidence.

👉 Meet CIDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Boston or greater New England area and ready to adopt, please reach out to Last Hope K9 Rescue or the Animal Rescue League of Boston to learn more about these wonderful dogs and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.