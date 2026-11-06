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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Boston Neighborhoods Today
Boston neighbors are giving away some very useful free items right now. If you need storage or a place to stay on the road, these local free deals are worth a look.
Older Cedar (?) Armoire
Item: Older armoire, possibly cedar
Details:
- Condition: decent condition (as described by poster)
- Dimensions: 29 1/8" wide × 19 1/2" deep × 58 3/4" high
- Great for extra clothing or linen storage in a bedroom or hallway.
Location: Neponset / Port Norfolk, Boston, MA
Source: nextdoor.com
Wooden Wardrobe with Drawer
Item: Wooden wardrobe with bottom drawer
Details:
- Description: Sturdy wardrobe with two doors and a lower drawer, ideal for clothes or general storage
- Dimensions: 32" wide × 20" deep × 73" high
- Tall piece that can add a lot of storage to a bedroom or guest room.
Location: Neponset / Port Norfolk, Boston, MA
Source: nextdoor.com
Salem Travel Trailer
Item: Salem travel trailer
Details:
- Description: Spacious travel trailer with a modern design and dual axles
- Good option if you’re looking for a mobile living or camping setup.
Location: Uphams Corner / Jones Hill, Boston, MA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Boston tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.