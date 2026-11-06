🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Boston Neighborhoods Today

Boston neighbors are giving away some very useful free items right now. If you need storage or a place to stay on the road, these local free deals are worth a look.

Item: Older armoire, possibly cedar

Details:

Condition: decent condition (as described by poster)

decent condition (as described by poster) Dimensions: 29 1/8" wide × 19 1/2" deep × 58 3/4" high

29 1/8" wide × 19 1/2" deep × 58 3/4" high Great for extra clothing or linen storage in a bedroom or hallway.

Location: Neponset / Port Norfolk, Boston, MA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Wooden wardrobe with bottom drawer

Details:

Description: Sturdy wardrobe with two doors and a lower drawer, ideal for clothes or general storage

Sturdy wardrobe with two doors and a lower drawer, ideal for clothes or general storage Dimensions: 32" wide × 20" deep × 73" high

32" wide × 20" deep × 73" high Tall piece that can add a lot of storage to a bedroom or guest room.

Location: Neponset / Port Norfolk, Boston, MA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Salem travel trailer

Details:

Description: Spacious travel trailer with a modern design and dual axles

Spacious travel trailer with a modern design and Good option if you’re looking for a mobile living or camping setup.

Location: Uphams Corner / Jones Hill, Boston, MA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Boston tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.