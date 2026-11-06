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Boston

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Boston Neighborhoods Today

8 days ago

Boston neighbors are giving away some very useful free items right now. If you need storage or a place to stay on the road, these local free deals are worth a look.

Older Cedar (?) Armoire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RvIsZ_1GoNMADv00

Item: Older armoire, possibly cedar

Details:

  • Condition: decent condition (as described by poster)
  • Dimensions: 29 1/8" wide × 19 1/2" deep × 58 3/4" high
  • Great for extra clothing or linen storage in a bedroom or hallway.

Location: Neponset / Port Norfolk, Boston, MA
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Wooden Wardrobe with Drawer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jexsz_1GoNMADv00

Item: Wooden wardrobe with bottom drawer

Details:

  • Description: Sturdy wardrobe with two doors and a lower drawer, ideal for clothes or general storage
  • Dimensions: 32" wide × 20" deep × 73" high
  • Tall piece that can add a lot of storage to a bedroom or guest room.

Location: Neponset / Port Norfolk, Boston, MA
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Salem Travel Trailer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LcnOi_1GoNMADv00

Item: Salem travel trailer

Details:

  • Description: Spacious travel trailer with a modern design and dual axles
  • Good option if you’re looking for a mobile living or camping setup.

Location: Uphams Corner / Jones Hill, Boston, MA
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Boston tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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