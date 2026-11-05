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Massachusetts

Reality TV cast member backs PETS Act

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVeP8_1GoMvTu800

Morrey Eglin from "Love is Blind: Boston" visited adoptable animals at MSPCA-Angell with other cast members and voiced his support for the PETS Act, a proposal to strengthen animal protection laws in Massachusetts. More information: https://t.co/Y310Mh8IyS

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