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Massachusetts
Reality TV cast member backs PETS Act
3 days ago
Morrey Eglin from "Love is Blind: Boston" visited adoptable animals at MSPCA-Angell with other cast members and voiced his support for the PETS Act, a proposal to strengthen animal protection laws in Massachusetts. More information: https://t.co/Y310Mh8IyS
This content is adapted from materials provided by mspcaangell
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