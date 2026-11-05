🌿 Boston Environmental Jobs: Multiple Flexible & Lab Roles

Boston has a nice mix of hands-on animal care and flexible, remote science work right now. If you’re into the environment or research, these are worth a look.

Employer: Alignerr (Powered by Labelbox)

Alignerr (Powered by Labelbox) Location: Remote , listed for Boston, MA

, listed for Type: Contract, hourly / task-based (10–40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Help train AI on real-world soil and water conservation problems. You’ll review AI-generated scenarios on erosion control, watershed management, and soil health, and give expert feedback to make the science more accurate and useful.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Boston, MA (Onsite only)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week (Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:00pm)

Pay Range: $19.06–$27.64 per hour

Entry-level lab animal care role working mainly with mice and rats. You’ll handle daily care, cage prep, and health checks in a research setting, following strict animal welfare rules—good for someone detail-oriented who doesn’t mind physical work.

Employer: Alignerr

Alignerr Location: Remote , listed for Boston, MA

, listed for Type: Contract, hourly (10–40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for Master’s or PhD-level environmental or climate scientists who code in Python or R. You’ll design and review complex climate and sustainability problem sets that train AI models to reason better about environmental systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives ideas for other roles to search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.