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⚠️ Boston fire probe links fatal blaze to lithium-ion batteries
⚠️ Lithium-ion battery safety tips after fatal Dorchester fire
A Boston Fire investigation found that the May fire in a Dorchester triple-decker that killed firefighter Robert “Bobby” Kilduff Jr. started on a third-floor enclosed porch from a “thermal runaway” involving multiple lithium-ion batteries stored in plastic toolboxes.
City leaders and fire officials are using this tragedy to push lithium-ion battery safety at home. Key tips from Boston Fire:
- Use batteries only for what they were made for.
- Use the charging cable that came with the device.
- Charge on a hard, stable surface, not on a sofa or bed.
- Don’t charge big devices like e-bikes or hoverboards inside the front door, where they could block your way out.
- Store at room temperature; avoid direct sun, very hot, or freezing places.
- Routinely check for swelling, leaks, corrosion, or other damage and do not charge a damaged battery.
- Do not throw batteries in the trash or recycling bins. Take them to battery recycling locations (find sites at batterynetwork.org).
Officials stress that lithium-ion batteries are safe when used and stored as the manufacturer recommends.
More Info: Lithium-Ion Batteries Caused Boston Fire That Kill...
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