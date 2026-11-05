⚠️ Boston fire probe links fatal blaze to lithium-ion batteries

⚠️ Lithium-ion battery safety tips after fatal Dorchester fire

A Boston Fire investigation found that the May fire in a Dorchester triple-decker that killed firefighter Robert “Bobby” Kilduff Jr. started on a third-floor enclosed porch from a “thermal runaway” involving multiple lithium-ion batteries stored in plastic toolboxes.

City leaders and fire officials are using this tragedy to push lithium-ion battery safety at home. Key tips from Boston Fire:

Use batteries only for what they were made for .

. Use the charging cable that came with the device.

that came with the device. Charge on a hard, stable surface , not on a sofa or bed .

, not on a . Don’t charge big devices like e-bikes or hoverboards inside the front door , where they could block your way out.

, where they could block your way out. Store at room temperature ; avoid direct sun, very hot, or freezing places.

; avoid direct sun, very hot, or freezing places. Routinely check for swelling, leaks, corrosion, or other damage and do not charge a damaged battery.

for swelling, leaks, corrosion, or other damage and a damaged battery. Do not throw batteries in the trash or recycling bins. Take them to battery recycling locations (find sites at batterynetwork.org).

Officials stress that lithium-ion batteries are safe when used and stored as the manufacturer recommends.