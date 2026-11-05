📋 Boston admin jobs with multiple roles paying up to $150K

Boston’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with openings from hospitals to law enforcement to design studios. If you’re organized, people-focused, and good with details, there’s a lot here to explore.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Boston, MA (on-site)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $90,000/year

Own the “operational heartbeat” of a cutting-edge school campus—handling parent communication, safety drills, facilities, tech devices, and staff onboarding. Great fit if you like fast-paced, hands-on work where your systems keep students, staff, and families confident and supported.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Boston, MA (on-site)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $90,000/year

Very similar to the Campus Coordinator role, but titled Operations Coordinator—still focused on safety, logistics, tech, and communication for a high-performance school model. Ideal if you have office/facilities ops experience plus basic IT troubleshooting skills.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year

Support a large facilities/account team with client service, vendor onboarding, invoicing, billing, and monthly reporting. Good for someone with 3–4 years of admin experience who’s strong in Excel, numbers, and process improvement.

Employer: Haley & Aldrich

Location: Boston, MA (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year

Join an engineering/consulting firm as a go-to admin, with a big focus on proofreading and editing technical documents, building large PDFs, and supporting meetings and senior management. Great if you’re an advanced Microsoft 365 user with sharp editing skills.

Employer: Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

Location: Boston, MA (onsite, 300 First Avenue)

Type: Per diem / Part-time, rotating shifts

Pay: $18.58–$26.58/hour

Clerical support on a patient care unit—phones, reception, records, data entry, and basic unit coordination. Good entry point into healthcare admin if you have a high school diploma and some customer service or clerical experience.

Employer: U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts

Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time, Federal, Competitive Service

Salary: $69,905–$90,882/year (GS-9)

Serve as Executive Assistant to the U.S. Attorney and First Assistant—managing calendars, calls, visitors, meetings, and high-level correspondence. Best for experienced executive admins (GS-8 equivalent) who can type 40+ WPM and want a mission-driven federal role with strong benefits.

Employer: WORK Inc. / FM&M, Inc.

Location: Boston/Dorchester, MA (25 Beach Street, on-site)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Salary: $65,000–$68,000/year

Support the Vice President of a large janitorial/facility services operation—calendar and meeting management, reports, union-related records, and coordination across sites. Great if you like structured hours, operations work, and a mission that supports people with disabilities.

Employer: Raymond James

Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$90,000/year

Do day-to-day admin work—data entry, templated email responses, scheduling, travel, and file management—for a financial services team. Good fit if you have ~1 year of office experience, strong computer skills, and want hybrid flexibility plus big-firm benefits.

Employer: JLL

Location: Boston, MA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Hands-on role sorting mail, handling FedEx/UPS/USPS shipments, tracking packages, and helping with conference room setups and light hospitality. Great if you like being on your feet, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits in a big real estate firm.

Employer: Turnbull Interiors

Location: Boston, MA (in-person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25–$30/hour

Keep a boutique interior design studio running—phones, calendars, vendor coordination, sample library, order tracking, light bookkeeping, and client communication. Perfect if you’re organized, love design, and want a flexible, creative environment.

Employer: DaVita

Location: Boston, MA (660 Harrison Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50–$32.00/hour

Be the front-desk/admin support in a dialysis clinic—patient charts, treatment logs, invoices, purchase orders, and helping patients with rides and appointments. Good for fast typists (60 WPM) with strong Microsoft Office skills who want healthcare experience and robust benefits.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Boston, MA (onsite)

Type: Part-time, weekends/holidays

Schedule: 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. every other Sat/Sun + every other holiday

Pay: $19.83–$29.49/hour

Front-line admin role on a surgical unit: greeting families, phones, admissions/discharge paperwork, patient flow, and general unit support. Great side role if you have strong customer service skills and want to break into hospital admin.

Employer: JLL

Location: Boston, MA (Seaport, on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year

Lead the mailroom team—overseeing workflow, coaching clerks, handling complex shipping/receiving, and partnering with building management. Ideal if you have 3+ years of mailroom experience (including 1+ year supervising) and want a leadership role with strong benefits.

Employer: Beacon Hill (recruiting for a Boston-based firm)

Location: Boston, MA (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Up to $150,000 + bonus potential

High-level EA role supporting senior leadership: complex calendars, heavy travel, business and some personal support, expenses, office/vendor coordination, and special projects. Best for seasoned EAs (5+ years) who can handle shifting priorities and occasional off-hours needs.

Employer: Foundation Risk Partners – The Westport Group

Location: Braintree, MA (Greater Boston)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$70,000/year

Support life and disability insurance programs—enrollments, renewals, policy changes, application processing, data reconciliation, and client communications. Great if you’re detail-oriented, Excel-savvy, and curious about insurance or financial services.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send a focused resume while it’s still live—Boston admin roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.