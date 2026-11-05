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📋 Boston admin jobs with multiple roles paying up to $150K
Boston’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with openings from hospitals to law enforcement to design studios. If you’re organized, people-focused, and good with details, there’s a lot here to explore.
Campus Coordinator – $90,000/year
Employer: Alpha School
Location: Boston, MA (on-site)
Type: Full-time, W2
Salary: $90,000/year
Own the “operational heartbeat” of a cutting-edge school campus—handling parent communication, safety drills, facilities, tech devices, and staff onboarding. Great fit if you like fast-paced, hands-on work where your systems keep students, staff, and families confident and supported.
Operations Coordinator – $90,000/year
Employer: Alpha School
Location: Boston, MA (on-site)
Type: Full-time, W2
Salary: $90,000/year
Very similar to the Campus Coordinator role, but titled Operations Coordinator—still focused on safety, logistics, tech, and communication for a high-performance school model. Ideal if you have office/facilities ops experience plus basic IT troubleshooting skills.
Account Support Associate
Employer: CBRE
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year
Support a large facilities/account team with client service, vendor onboarding, invoicing, billing, and monthly reporting. Good for someone with 3–4 years of admin experience who’s strong in Excel, numbers, and process improvement.
Staff Administrative Assistant 2
Employer: Haley & Aldrich
Location: Boston, MA (office-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year
Join an engineering/consulting firm as a go-to admin, with a big focus on proofreading and editing technical documents, building large PDFs, and supporting meetings and senior management. Great if you’re an advanced Microsoft 365 user with sharp editing skills.
Per Diem Unit Secretary
Employer: Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Mass General Brigham)
Location: Boston, MA (onsite, 300 First Avenue)
Type: Per diem / Part-time, rotating shifts
Pay: $18.58–$26.58/hour
Clerical support on a patient care unit—phones, reception, records, data entry, and basic unit coordination. Good entry point into healthcare admin if you have a high school diploma and some customer service or clerical experience.
Secretary (Office Automation), GS-9
Employer: U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts
Location: Boston, MA
Type: Full-time, Federal, Competitive Service
Salary: $69,905–$90,882/year (GS-9)
Serve as Executive Assistant to the U.S. Attorney and First Assistant—managing calendars, calls, visitors, meetings, and high-level correspondence. Best for experienced executive admins (GS-8 equivalent) who can type 40+ WPM and want a mission-driven federal role with strong benefits.
Administrative Assistant, FM&M
Employer: WORK Inc. / FM&M, Inc.
Location: Boston/Dorchester, MA (25 Beach Street, on-site)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
Salary: $65,000–$68,000/year
Support the Vice President of a large janitorial/facility services operation—calendar and meeting management, reports, union-related records, and coordination across sites. Great if you like structured hours, operations work, and a mission that supports people with disabilities.
Assistant Administration Professional III (Salaried)
Employer: Raymond James
Location: Boston, MA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,000–$90,000/year
Do day-to-day admin work—data entry, templated email responses, scheduling, travel, and file management—for a financial services team. Good fit if you have ~1 year of office experience, strong computer skills, and want hybrid flexibility plus big-firm benefits.
Mailroom Clerk
Employer: JLL
Location: Boston, MA (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year
Hands-on role sorting mail, handling FedEx/UPS/USPS shipments, tracking packages, and helping with conference room setups and light hospitality. Great if you like being on your feet, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits in a big real estate firm.
Studio Administrator / Design Assistant
Employer: Turnbull Interiors
Location: Boston, MA (in-person)
Type: Part-time
Pay: $25–$30/hour
Keep a boutique interior design studio running—phones, calendars, vendor coordination, sample library, order tracking, light bookkeeping, and client communication. Perfect if you’re organized, love design, and want a flexible, creative environment.
Administrative Assistant
Employer: DaVita
Location: Boston, MA (660 Harrison Ave)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.50–$32.00/hour
Be the front-desk/admin support in a dialysis clinic—patient charts, treatment logs, invoices, purchase orders, and helping patients with rides and appointments. Good for fast typists (60 WPM) with strong Microsoft Office skills who want healthcare experience and robust benefits.
Patient Experience Representative – Weekends/Holidays
Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital
Location: Boston, MA (onsite)
Type: Part-time, weekends/holidays
Schedule: 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. every other Sat/Sun + every other holiday
Pay: $19.83–$29.49/hour
Front-line admin role on a surgical unit: greeting families, phones, admissions/discharge paperwork, patient flow, and general unit support. Great side role if you have strong customer service skills and want to break into hospital admin.
Senior Mailroom Clerk (Mailroom Lead)
Employer: JLL
Location: Boston, MA (Seaport, on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year
Lead the mailroom team—overseeing workflow, coaching clerks, handling complex shipping/receiving, and partnering with building management. Ideal if you have 3+ years of mailroom experience (including 1+ year supervising) and want a leadership role with strong benefits.
Executive Assistant – up to $150K
Employer: Beacon Hill (recruiting for a Boston-based firm)
Location: Boston, MA (in-office)
Type: Full-time
Compensation: Up to $150,000 + bonus potential
High-level EA role supporting senior leadership: complex calendars, heavy travel, business and some personal support, expenses, office/vendor coordination, and special projects. Best for seasoned EAs (5+ years) who can handle shifting priorities and occasional off-hours needs.
Account Specialist
Employer: Foundation Risk Partners – The Westport Group
Location: Braintree, MA (Greater Boston)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,000–$70,000/year
Support life and disability insurance programs—enrollments, renewals, policy changes, application processing, data reconciliation, and client communications. Great if you’re detail-oriented, Excel-savvy, and curious about insurance or financial services.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send a focused resume while it’s still live—Boston admin roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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