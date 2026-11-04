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Boston
🏥 Boston Healthcare: Multiple High-Paying Travel & Intern Roles
3 days ago
Boston’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—especially for travel techs, RNs, and therapists. Lots of 13-week contracts with strong weekly pay, plus one solid local student internship.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,981/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts)
- Work as a CT Tech with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs and on‑call shifts, so your income is more secure during the assignment.
Student Intern – Primary Care (Per Diem) – $17.71–$24.28/hr
- Employer: Brigham and Women's Hospital / Mass General Brigham
- Location: 301 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
- Type: Part-time / Per Diem, Onsite, Day shift
- Department-based internship with hands-on learning and academic credit; great for students with a HS diploma looking to get real experience in a major Boston health system.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,603/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights)
- Adult respiratory role with day-1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and lots of extra perks for travelers.
Travel ED RN – Emergency Department – $2,540/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Jamaica Plain, MA
- Type: Full-time Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Night-shift ED RN contract with a travel‑nurse–owned agency focused on high pay packages and 24/7 support.
Travel PACU RN – $2,706/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days
- PACU role with day-1 benefits, housing options, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses, ideal if you have 18+ months acute PACU experience.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,876/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights)
- High-paying CT Tech contract focused on advanced imaging; Trustaff highlights industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, and strong benefits.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,392/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights)
- Similar CT Tech role with slightly lower weekly pay but same traveler-first support, bonuses, and 401(k) match.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,876/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights)
- Another CT Tech opening with the higher Trustaff pay tier, good if you want options with the same agency.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,392/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights)
- CT Tech contract emphasizing flexibility, bonuses, and strong recruiter support.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $2,911/week
- Employer: Nightingale Nurses
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks, 37.5 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts)
- IR Tech role with a travel agency that focuses on premium assignments and high pay for experienced hospital RNs and techs.
Local Contract CT Technologist – $65–$69/hr
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Jamaica Plain, MA
- Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Great if you’re local and want contract pay without full travel; includes day-1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and reimbursements.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,981/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Jamaica Plain, MA
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- CT Tech schedule is Mon–Thu 7a–7:30p plus every other weekend, with Access known for top-tier pay packages.
Travel CT Technologist / X-Ray Tech – $2,765/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 days
- Dual CT + X‑ray role with day-1 benefits, housing stipends, 401(k), and loyalty/referral bonuses, ideal if you want to grow multi-modality skills.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,909/week
- Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 days
- Day-shift CT Tech contract with 401(k) match from day 1, full benefits, CE, and strong recruiter support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,937/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Jamaica Plain, MA
- Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts)
- CT Tech travel role with a solid weekly package and standard 3x12 schedule.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,096/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- One of the highest-paying CT Tech options listed, with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,611/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology
- Location: Jamaica Plain, MA
- Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days)
- CT Tech role with day-1 benefits, PTO after 1560 hours, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, plus strong traveler support.
Travel CT Technologist – Inpatient – $2,855/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Jamaica Plain, MA
- Type: Full-time Travel, ~14 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Inpatient CT Tech contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full medical/dental/vision, focused on hospital-based imaging.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,291/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Internship (Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days)
- Longer 26‑week PT assignment with steady hours and Coast’s guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Adult Critical Care – $2,304/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Boston, MA
- Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr rotating)
- Adult critical care RRT role with holiday pay, weekly pay, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision, plus license reimbursement and referral bonuses.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply or save it now so you don’t lose the posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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