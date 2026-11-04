🏥 Boston Healthcare: Multiple High-Paying Travel & Intern Roles

Boston’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—especially for travel techs, RNs, and therapists. Lots of 13-week contracts with strong weekly pay, plus one solid local student internship.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Boston, MA

Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts)

Internship (Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts) Work as a CT Tech with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs and on‑call shifts, so your income is more secure during the assignment.

Employer: Brigham and Women's Hospital / Mass General Brigham

Location: 301 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA

Type: Part-time / Per Diem, Onsite, Day shift

Department-based internship with hands-on learning and academic credit; great for students with a HS diploma looking to get real experience in a major Boston health system.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Boston, MA

Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights)

Internship (Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights) Adult respiratory role with day-1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and lots of extra perks for travelers.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Jamaica Plain, MA

Type: Full-time Travel, 12 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

Full-time Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights Night-shift ED RN contract with a travel‑nurse–owned agency focused on high pay packages and 24/7 support.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days

Full-time Travel, , 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days PACU role with day-1 benefits, housing options, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses, ideal if you have 18+ months acute PACU experience.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Boston, MA

Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights)

Internship (Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights) High-paying CT Tech contract focused on advanced imaging; Trustaff highlights industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, and strong benefits.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Boston, MA

Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights)

Internship (Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights) Similar CT Tech role with slightly lower weekly pay but same traveler-first support, bonuses, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Boston, MA

Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights)

Internship (Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights) Another CT Tech opening with the higher Trustaff pay tier, good if you want options with the same agency.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Boston, MA

Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights)

Internship (Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights) CT Tech contract emphasizing flexibility, bonuses, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Nightingale Nurses Location: Boston, MA

Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks , 37.5 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts)

Internship (Travel, , 37.5 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts) IR Tech role with a travel agency that focuses on premium assignments and high pay for experienced hospital RNs and techs.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Jamaica Plain, MA

Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

Local Contract, , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days Great if you’re local and want contract pay without full travel; includes day-1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and reimbursements.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Jamaica Plain, MA

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

Full-time Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days CT Tech schedule is Mon–Thu 7a–7:30p plus every other weekend, with Access known for top-tier pay packages.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 3x12 days

Full-time Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 3x12 days Dual CT + X‑ray role with day-1 benefits, housing stipends, 401(k), and loyalty/referral bonuses, ideal if you want to grow multi-modality skills.

Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing

Synergy Medical Staffing Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 3x12 days

Full-time Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 3x12 days Day-shift CT Tech contract with 401(k) match from day 1, full benefits, CE, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Jamaica Plain, MA

Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts)

Internship (Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts) CT Tech travel role with a solid weekly package and standard 3x12 schedule.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Boston, MA

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

Full-time Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days One of the highest-paying CT Tech options listed, with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Jamaica Plain, MA

Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days)

Internship (Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days) CT Tech role with day-1 benefits, PTO after 1560 hours, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, plus strong traveler support.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Jamaica Plain, MA

Type: Full-time Travel, ~14 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

Full-time Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days Inpatient CT Tech contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full medical/dental/vision, focused on hospital-based imaging.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Boston, MA

Type: Internship (Travel, 26 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days)

Internship (Travel, , 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days) Longer 26‑week PT assignment with steady hours and Coast’s guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Boston, MA

Type: Internship (Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr rotating)

Internship (Travel, , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr rotating) Adult critical care RRT role with holiday pay, weekly pay, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision, plus license reimbursement and referral bonuses.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply or save it now so you don’t lose the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.