Boston, KY has some strong finance and accounting openings right now, from early-career fund accounting to senior leadership in fintech.

Here are several solid options worth a look:

Employer: AXA XL

AXA XL Location: Boston, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,900 – $122,700 (US base range)

Join a global insurance leader on the North America Property actuarial pricing team. You’ll work closely with underwriters and senior actuaries, price individual accounts, support pricing models, and use tools like Python, R, and SQL while progressing through actuarial exams.

Employer: Alter Domus

Alter Domus Location: Boston, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000 (depending on location & experience)

Great fit if you’re early in your accounting career and want exposure to alternative investments. You’ll handle NAV-related reporting (financials, investor statements, capital calls), work directly with clients, and build your skills in GAAP and Excel, with support for professional accreditations.

Employer: Linedata

Linedata Location: Boston, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $180,000 base

Hands-on senior role in a global fintech company. You’ll lead monthly reporting and analysis, drive budgeting and FP&A, partner with the North America CFO, and improve processes using automation and analytics—ideal if you like turning complex data into clear business insights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.