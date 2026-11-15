BOSTON – The Boston Bruins (13-6-1) dropped their second straight game after losing 6-2 to the Minnesota Wild (15-3-4) at TD Garden on Saturday night.

Fraser Minten (7) and David Pastrnak (9) scored for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves in his second straight loss.

Ryan Hartman opened the scoring at 6:54. The Bruins killed a Charlie McAvoy minor penalty, but seven seconds after getting back to 5-on-5, Blake Coleman set Hartman up in the left circle. He beat Swayman high to give the Wild a 1-0 lead.

Casey Mittelstadt went to the box for a roughing minor on Kirill Kaprizov, and he had some words for the referees as he got to the box. The Bruins killed the penalty before getting a power-play chance of their own. Frederic Brunet drew a tripping call on Hartman, but the Bruins’ power play lasted just 30 seconds. Elias Lindholm was called for a high-stick on Blake Coleman, and the first period ended at 4-on-4.

Quinn Hughes extended the Wild’s lead just 53 seconds into the second period. He got the puck from Kirill Kaprizov, danced around the offensive zone, and steered a shot from 55 feet out. Swayman, behind a screen, was beaten glove-side.

Both Hughes and Kaprizov extended their active point streaks to eleven games.

Blake Coleman made it a 3-0 lead just 67 seconds later. His shot from the point deflected off Nikita Zadorov and bounced past Swayman.

Fraser Minten got the Bruins on the board on their third power play of the night. David Pastrnak set him up from behind the goal, and Minten beat Jesper Wallstedt up high on the Bruins’ 13th shot of the night.

Right after the goal, Tanner Jeannot sparked some life into the TD Garden crowd. He and Marcus Foligno dropped the gloves at center ice. Jeannot landed a few solid rights, Foligno the same with the left hand, and Jeannot got the takedown.

Ryan Hartman quickly drowned out the energy with his second goal of the night. Kirill Kaprizov played the puck to Hartman on a 3-on-2 with Quinn Hughes, and Hartman went top shelf on Swayman to make it 4-1 Minnesota.

David Pastrnak cut the Wild’s lead to two at the 4:45 mark of the third period. Nikita Zadorov played him the puck in the right circle, and Pastrnak unleashed a shot from the right circle and beat Wallstedt.

Danila Yurov made it 5-2 Minnesota just 1:30 after Pastrnak’s goal. Yurov and Yakov Trenin entered the offensive zone on a 2-on-1, and Trenin played the puck across the ice to Yurov. He tapped it into the open net, giving the Wild a three-goal lead with 13:45 to go.

Yurov added his second of the night on an empty net to make it 6-2 with 4:39 remaining.

The Bruins have an extra day off ahead of their next game. They will close their four-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Kings.