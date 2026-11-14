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The Boston Bruins are back in brown again.

The Bruins host the Minnesota Wild tonight at TD Garden. The Wild sit at the top of the Western Conference and enter Boston with points in their last 10 games, while the Bruins are looking to bounce back after a 5-2 loss to Montreal on Thursday. Marco Sturm shuffled some of the defensive pairings at practice yesterday, but did not commit to using them later tonight.

Elsewhere around the league, the Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly “very interested” in Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson. Simon Edvinsson is still unsigned, and he may have eyes on his home country if a deal can’t get done with Detroit. The NHL’s evaluation process for expansion into Texas is likely to be extended, and there’s more on Matvei Michkov.

None of today’s NHL games are expected to be impacted by yesterday’s nationwide ground stoppage.

Happy Saturday, catch up on Bruins and league news in today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

GAMEDAY: The Bruins (13-5-1) host the Minnesota Wild (14-3-4) in the final game of the season series tonight. The B’s picked up their first loss of the season in Minnesota back on Oct. 3, falling 4-1 in St. Paul. The Bruins’ seven-game home win streak was snapped by the Canadiens on Thursday, while the Wild are on a 10-game point streak.

The Bruins are wearing brown again.

PRACTICE: The Bruins took to the TD Garden ice for practice yesterday. Marco Sturm made an adjustment to the defensive pairs. Jonathan Aspirot skated to the left of Mason Lohrei. Connor Clifton and Frederic Brunet made up the fourth (extra) pair. He did not commit to the changes ahead of today’s game.

James Hagens is “getting better every day,” according to Sturm.

NEXT UP: The Bruins will hold a morning skate this morning at TD Garden. They will not practice on Sunday and will return to Warrior Ice Arena on Monday morning.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes are interested in Erik Karlsson. According to Pierre LeBrun, Karlsson is “playing on a team that’s pretty much headed nowhere,” and the Penguins may quickly look to sell. Through 19 games this season, Karlsson has 19 points (3-16–19). Dan Kingerski has more on the report.

NHL Network (video via YouTube): Elliotte Friedman joined the NHL Network yesterday with updates on Dylan Larkin, Matvei Michkov, and Nikita Kucherov. Some of the bigger news surrounded Simon Edvinsson, and reporters in Sweden believe he is prepared to play in his home country if a contract cannot get done before Dec. 1 at 5:00 PM.

He also mentioned that Dylan Larkin has yet to change his trade list.

PuckPedia: Jennifer Streeter reports a strong likelihood that the NHL will extend the initial six-month evaluation process to determine whether it will award a potential expansion franchise to either Houston or Austin, Texas. The NHL and The Friedkin Group entered the initial six-month evaluation process in June.

Philly Hockey Now: Danny Briere put the Matvei Michkov rumors to bed during his press conference on Wednesday. However, they still have a way to go. Will James looks at where the Flyers need to go from here to keep the 21-year-old happy in Philadelphia.

There are also no plans for a coaching change, and Briere essentially challenged Tocchet to “find solutions and turn this thing around.”

That has not stopped a fan-made billboard from going up:

Detroit Hockey Now: Through 20 games, the Red Wings are 7-10-3. Structure changes have helped them play better than expected, but just three wins in their last 10 games have moved them to the bottom of the division. Max Smith has two truths and a lie on the Red Wings.

The Bruins are in Detroit on Wednesday night.

Colorado Hockey Now: With Nathan MacKinnon’s status unclear, the Avalanche recalled forward Gavin Brindley from the Colorado Eagles. Brindley will meet the team in Montreal ahead of tonight’s matchup.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils have placed defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic on IR retroactive to Nov. 10. They recalled defenseman Anton Silaev from Utica. James Nichols has more on what to expect from the 20-year-old drafted 10th overall in 2024.

The Athletic: Less so hockey news and more so actual news. The FAA issued a nationwide ground stoppage yesterday, which has impacted an SEC football game, but all traveling NHL teams arrived at their destinations. The Sharks received clearance to fly on Friday night.

Today’s NHL Schedule

Kraken at Hurricanes – 1:00 PM (US: NHLN; CA: SN1) – Global Series, Helsinki, FIN

Jets at Blackhawks – 3:30 PM (CA: SN)

Wild at Bruins – 7:00 PM (NESN)

Oilers at Maple Leafs – 7:00 PM (US: NHLN; CA: SN)

Avalanche at Canadiens – 7:00 PM (CA: TVA)

Red Wings at Lightning – 7:00 PM

Senators at Penguins – 7:00 PM (CA: SN1)

Devils at Capitals – 7:00 PM

Flyers at Blue Jackets – 7:00 PM

Panthers at Blues – 7:00 PM

Sabres at Stars – 8:00 PM

Sharks at Mammoth – 9:00 PM

Islanders at Ducks – 10:00 PM

Flames at Kings – 10:00 PM (CA: SN, TVA)