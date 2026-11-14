The Boston Bruins (13-5-1) continue their four-game homestand on Saturday night when they close the season series against the Minnesota Wild (14-3-4).

The Bruins are coming off a flat 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. The loss snapped both the Bruins’ four-game win streak and seven-game home win streak, giving the Bruins just their second home loss of the 2026-27 regular season.

“It’s a long year,” Casey Mittelstadt said ahead of the game. “With the start we’ve had, if you told us where we’re at right now, we’d be thrilled. So I think just go out and play the way we’ve been playing. I think don’t look too much into it and yeah, just get back to playing Bruins hockey.”

The Bruins enter a game outside of first place in the Atlantic Division for the first time since Oct. 16. They trail both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Canadiens by one point.

The Minnesota Wild enter on a 10-game point streak (8-0-2), with their last regulation loss coming on Oct. 22 in Calgary. They have climbed all the way up the Western Conference standings and now occupy the top spot in the conference.

The Bruins’ third game of the season was in Minnesota. Michael DiPietro made his first start as a member of the Boston Bruins in a 4-1 loss, and the Wild power play went 2-for-3. The Wild own the sixth-best power play in the league, and the Bruins’ PK ranks 14th at 78.5%.

“We’ll see tomorrow,” Sturm said on Friday when asked about the benefit of seeing Minnesota already this season. “I think it definitely helps because in (Minnesota) it was a tough game, too. They have some really good weapons, and again, at least we know what to expect. But the biggest thing for us is [to] get back to our game and play a really tight-checking game against some really good weapons.”

Brock Faber could return to the lineup for Minnesota tonight. Head coach John Hynes said further conversations are needed before he is ready, according to The Athletic.

The Wild traveled yesterday and were in Boston ahead of the ground stoppage.

Jump to: Bruins Lines | Wild Lines | Special Teams | How to Watch

Bruins Morning Skate Notes

The Bruins will skate at TD Garden at 10:30 AM. Updates from Marco Sturm will follow.

UPDATE: Marco Sturm announced that Mason Lohrei will be a healthy scratch on Thursday night.

“Yeah, I don’t know [what] you want to call it,” Sturm said during the Bruins’ optional skate on Saturday. “I mean, the last game overall, maybe it wasn’t his best, but I think in general he can be better. He’s not the young kid anymore, so you know, it’s a little bit of a higher standard now too of what I have, what we have. And again, we just can’t afford having a pair like that, not just for one game, but it’s been that [way] for a little bit. So hopefully this helps. I think in the past, when we did that, he responded really well. And I’m pretty sure he’s going to do it again.”

In Lohrei’s spot, Connor Clifton will return to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 29. He will line up alongside Frederic Brunet, giving the third pair both a right-shot and a left-shot defenseman.

“Yeah, it’ll be good. I mean, he’s obviously a great player,” Clifton said when asked about playing with Brunet. “He’s playing some great hockey. I want to get in there and just compliment him how I can. Be loud for him, help him out the best I can.”

Clifton brings a physical element to the lineup. He led the Penguins last season with 180 hits, and so far this season, he has seven (6.52 hits/60 mins). Sturm noted that Clifton and Brunet have not played together, but Clifton’s physical game complements that. He referenced the Wild’s “heaviness,” and called having eight healthy defensemen a “luxury”.

“Yeah, that too, so we’ll see,” Sturm said. “They never really played with each other, so hopefully that helps too. Also against a very good, also physical opponent. So there’s more to it. There’s not just one player; there’s the opponent, the heaviness, and there’s a lot of things to it. I’m excited to see that pair tonight, and I have the luxury now with eight D, healthy D, and Cliffy worked really hard to be back in the lineup, and that’s why he got the call.”

Clifton knows that, too.

“I’ve done it my whole career, and that’s exactly what I bring,” he said. “I think it’s what got me here. It’s kept me here every year, so, yeah, I want to bring that. I try to play that physical game and take away time and space, make plays, so we can get our forwards the puck and let them do what they do best.”

Jeremy Swayman will get the start.

Expected Bruins Lines

Forwards

JJ Peterka – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Mikey Eyssimont – Fraser Minten – Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt – Elias Lindholm – Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot – Matt Poitras – Mark Kastelic

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Will Borgen

Frederic Brunet – Connor Clifton

Source:Morning skate

Starting Goalie

Jeremy Swayman (9-4-1, 2.42 GAA, .913 SV%)

Source: Confirmed

Expected Wild Lines

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov – Joel Eriksson Ek – Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin – Danila Yurov – Maxim Shabanov

Blake Coleman – Michael McCarron – Bobby Brink

Marcus Foligno – Ryan Hartman – Nick Foligno

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes – Brock Faber (confirmed)

Jonas Brodin – Jared Spurgeon

Olli Maatta – Zach Bogosian

Source:Last game

Starting Goalie

Jesper Wallstedt (13-2-3, 1.94 GAA, .925 SV%)

Source: Confirmed

Special Teams

Bruins

Power play: 18.0% (27th)

Penalty kill: 78.5% (14th)

Wild

Power play: 27.4% (6th)

Penalty kill: 79.7% (11th)

Season Series

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Minnesota | 4-1 L

Saturday, Nov. 14: at Boston, 7:00 PM

Upcoming Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 17: vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, Nov. 18: at Detroit, 7:30 PM

Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Washington, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, Nov. 25: vs. Winnipeg, 7:00 PM

Friday, Nov. 27: vs. Toronto, 1:00 PM

How To Watch

Start: 7:00 PM

TV: NESN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub