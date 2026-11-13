IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe the Boston Bruins should burn the brown jerseys?

The Bruins fell flat against their biggest rival last night, losing 5-2 at TD Garden. The Bruins went down 4-0, pulled their goalie, went down 5-0, and then Casey Mittelstadt scored twice. It was not the prettiest “Homecoming” game for the Bruins, as a slow start and an inability to play their structured game now have them ranked third in the Atlantic Division.

Elsewhere around the league, two Colorado Avalanche stars left their game last night with injuries. The Avalanche finished the game without both Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, falling to the Senators in overtime. An ex-NHL player blasted the uptick in trade requests, taking aim at Dylan Larkin and Connor Hellebuyck.

The Red Wings choked a 4-1 lead away in an Atlantic Division matchup, and a Massachusetts native scored a hat trick in a 5-2 win over Toronto. There’s also more from the Global Series, Vancouver, and Newark.

Happy Friday, catch up on Bruins and league news in today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

BRUINS LOSE: The Bruins (13-5-1) lost on Thursday night, falling 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens (12-3-4) and falling out of the top spot in the Atlantic Division. It’s the Bruins’ first home loss since Oct. 5. Casey Mittelstadt (7) scored twice for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots, and Michael DiPietro made 12 saves in relief.

POSTGAME: The “Homecoming” night didn’t go as planned. The Bruins came out flat against their biggest rival, and defensive breakdowns left Swayman exposed. David Pastrnak and Frederic Brunet had Swayman’s back, saying it was on them, while Marco Sturm said everyone was “not good enough.”

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

And the Hometown Remix made its debut. Thoughts? The yellow bucket will take some time to get used to.

NEXT UP: The Bruins practice at TD Garden this morning at 11:00 AM. They will hold morning skate there on Saturday at 10:30 AM.

BHN: A quick housekeeping note here at Boston Hockey Now.

I am very excited to welcome both Tom Calautti and Eamonn McLean to the BHN team. Tom, who has been on the beat for a few seasons, will add to our Boston Bruins coverage. Eamonn will run point on Bruins prospects coverage. Check them out on 𝕏 and stay tuned for what’s to come.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Marc Dumont has coverage from the other side of last night’s game. The Canadiens extended their point streak to 12 with the win last night.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche fell in overtime to the Senators last night, but they lost Nathan MacKinnon to an injury. Ottawa’s Artem Zub laid a pair of cross-checks on MacKinnon, and he left in the second period and did not return.

That injury happened a minute after Cale Makar suffered a non-contact injury. He also did not return.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Erik Johnson, a Stanley Cup champion who played in 1,023 NHL games, put Dylan Larkin and Connor Hellebuyck on blast last night. Johnson voiced his displeasure with players “bailing ship” halfway through their long-term contracts. He referenced Matt Duchene, who requested a trade from Colorado in 2016.

Detroit Hockey Now: There was another Atlantic Division matchup last night. The Florida Panthers came back from down 4-1 to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in regulation. Max Smith has more on the Red Wings’ choke.

TSN: Millis, MA, native Matt Boldy completed his second hat trick of the season as the Wild beat the Maple Leafs 5-2 in Toronto last night. The Maple Leafs are now 1-7-0 in their last eight games.

Carolina Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes had a night in Helsinki. They opened the 2026 NHL Global Series with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, backed by two Sebastian Aho goals in his home country. Rachel Barkley has more from yesterday’s game.

The Hurricanes and Kraken play Game 2 tomorrow at 1:00 PM ET.

Sportsnet: The Canucks are off to the worst 20-game start in franchise history at 3-16-1. Henrik and Daniel Sedin, the co-presidents, addressed the team’s struggles during a press conference on Thursday. They’re committed to the rebuild.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Remember him? Vladislav Kolyachonok, who the Bruins claimed off waivers, then waived a month later last season, was called up to New Jersey ahead of last night’s game against Washington. Kolyachonok stepped up and scored the game-winner.



Connor Hellebuyck, who did not play Tuesday because of “expected win probability,” made 26 saves.

Today’s NHL Schedule

Rangers at Canucks – 9:00 PM (CA: SN, TVA)

Predators at Golden Knights – 10:00 PM