Bruins Rout Penguins, James Hagens Leaves Game Early

The Boston Bruins (12-4-1) made it three in a row with a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-9-2) on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Pavel Zacha (5) scored twice, while Mark Kastelic (3), Elias Lindholm (6), Morgan Geekie (4), and Fraser Minten (6) each added one. Michael DiPietro made 16 saves in his fourth straight win.

Old friend Justin Brazeau, in just his second game of the season, opened the scoring at the 9:04 mark. Hendrix Lapierre set up Brazeau in the right circle, and on the Penguins’ first shot of the game, Brazeau beat DiPietro high blocker side.

The Bruins responded just three minutes later. Pavel Zacha, JJ Peterka, and David Pastrnak were moving around in the offensive zone. Peterka played an airborne puck through his legs to Pastrnak in the left circle. Pastrnak played a cross-crease pass to Zacha, and he beat Arturs Silovs high to tie the game.

Three minutes after tying the game, the Bruins took their first lead of the night. Frederic Brunet, who missed the last three games as a healthy scratch, steered a shot on goal. The fourth line created traffic in front of Silovs, and Mark Kastelic redirected Brunet’s shot past Silovs to make it 2-1.

That was not all the Bruins had in store for the first period. Erik Karlsson coughed up the puck in the Penguins’ defensive zone, and Elias Lindholm pounced on it. Lindholm, who was all alone, pulled it to his forehand and beat a sprawled-out Silovs.

Nick Robertson cut the Bruins’ lead in half to start the second period. He redirected a shot from Kaedan Korczak behind DiPietro at the 7:57 mark.

The Bruins reclaimed their two-goal lead in the back half of the second period. David Pastrnak played the puck to JJ Peterka, who moved in with Pavel Zacha on a 2-on-1. Peterka backhanded a pass to Zacha, and he beat Silovs high for his second of the night.

Morgan Geekie got in on the action 2:33 later. Hampus Lindholm sent Geekie in alone with a stretch pass. Geekie got Silovs to bite and beat him high glove side with 3:03 to play in the second period.

Geekie has three goals in the last three games after starting the season with one in the first 14 games.

James Hagens appeared to be in discomfort on the bench after a cross-check from Sam Girard. Hagens limped to the bench and went down the tunnel. He did not return to Thursday’s game.

UPDATE: Marco Sturm told reporters in Pittsburgh that he did not have an update on Hagens after the game.

Fraser Minten added to the Bruins’ lead at the 8:39 mark of the third period. Morgan Geekie played a long pass to Minten at center ice. Minten blew past Ville Koivunen, entered the offensive zone, and beat Silovs from the circle to make it 6-2.

Morgan Geekie and JJ Peterka jumped out to a 2-on-0 immediately after the goal, but Silovs came up with the stop on Peterka’s wrist shot.

The Bruins travel home after the game and have the day off on Friday. They return to Warrior Ice Arena on Saturday morning for practice before they face the Florida Panthers (9-5-2) on Sunday afternoon.