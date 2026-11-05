Daily Bean: Bruins Gameday; Hellebuyck Letter to Winnipeg; Sharks Hold Players-Only

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It’s a battle of the black and gold as the Boston Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first of three meetings this season later tonight.

The Bruins are playing the first of their two road games this month. They will take on the Penguins, who have lost their last three, tonight before flying home for a game on Sunday against the Panthers. Frederic Brunet is expected to return to the lineup after skating on the third pair at practice yesterday, and Matt Poitras is a game-time decision after breaking his nose on Monday.

Elsewhere around the league, Connor Hellebuyck posted a letter to Jets fans explaining his reasons for the trade request. The Sharks held a players-only meeting after their 7-2 loss in Los Angeles last night. Gary Bettman spoke in Pittsburgh, and there’s more on Detroit’s two players on the trade market.

Happy Thursday, catch up on Bruins and league news in today’s Daily Bean:

Boston Bruins

GAMEDAY: The Bruins (11-4-1) are in Pittsburgh for the first of three meetings against the Penguins (5-8-2) this season. The Bruins are coming off a sweep of a two-game homestand, while the Penguins have lost their last three. However, four of the Bruins’ five losses have come on the road, and the Penguins are 4-2-1 at PPG Paints Arena.

PRACTICE: The Bruins skated in Brighton yesterday before heading to Pennsylvania. Matt Poitras skated in a bubble, and Frederic Brunet skated on the third pair alongside Mason Lohrei. Marco Sturm said, “We’ll see,” when asked about the plan for Poitras.

Jeremy Swayman also showed off his setup for the 12 Hometown Remix games.

NEXT UP: The Bruins will not hold a morning skate today. Marco Sturm will meet with the media in Pittsburgh approximately 90 minutes before puckdrop. They are scheduled to travel home after the game and have the day off on Friday.

NHL News & National Hockey Now

New Jersey Hockey Now: When he got to Newark, Connor Hellebuyck delayed his message to Winnipeg fans out of respect for the Heritage Classic. He posted a letter to Jets fans on his Instagram yesterday, saying that “some very challenging circumstances involving my family” were part of the reason he requested a trade.

Hellebuyck and the Devils visit Winnipeg on Nov. 10.

San Jose Hockey Now: The Sharks fell 7-2 to the Kings in LA last night. After the game, the Sharks players held a players-only meeting. Neither Macklin Celebrini nor Keifer Sherwood shared much about the meeting with the media afterward. Sheng Peng has more from the Sharks locker room.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Ticket prices are up, and overall league attendance has been down thus far. Gary Bettman was in Pittsburgh for Tuesday’s game against the Golden Knights, and he dismissed attendance concerns, saying “overall attendance is up.” He also erred on the side of caution when expansion came up, which does not bode well for a 33rd team ahead of the next Board of Governors meeting (Dec. 10-11).

TSN: Dylan Larkin does not appear interested in expanding or changing his trade list, reports Pierre LeBrun. The Bruins are one of many teams on the outside looking in, but LeBrun said that Larkin’s camp seems to be set on the 10 teams they have.

The Dec. 1 deadline for Simon Edvinsson to sign a contract and remain eligible to play in the NHL this season is also less than a month away. Darren Dreger reported that the Red Wings still see “a glimmer of hope, maybe a slight possibility” that Edvinsson stays, but they “keep looking for the perfect package.”

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers are 9-5-2 and sit fifth in the Atlantic Division. However, they are 0-3-0 against teams in the division. The Panthers went 23-5-1 against the Red Wings from 2019-20 through last season, but they fell flat on Monday and lost 5-3.

The Panthers are in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Sportsnet: Evander Kane is “very close” to signing in the KHL, and according to agent Dan Milstein, an announcement is coming “over the next couple of days or so.”

Today’s NHL Schedule

Mammoth at Canadiens – 7:00 PM

Bruins at Penguins – 7:00 PM (NESN; CA: SN)

Golden Knights at Red Wings – 7:00 PM

Blackhawks at Lightning – 7:00 PM

Blues at Devils – 7:00 PM

Hurricanes at Islanders – 7:00 PM (US: ESPN+, Hulu; CA: SN+)

Flyers at Rangers – 7:00 PM

Stars at Blue Jackets – 7:00 PM

Canucks at Jets – 7:00 PM

Ducks at Oilers – 8:00 PM

Predators at Avalanche – 9:30 PM (US: ESPN+, Hulu; CA: SN+)