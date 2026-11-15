The Bruins once again failed to deliver in another measuring-stick game against a true Stanley Cup contender.

Tanner Jeannot tried to spark the Bruins with a scrap in the second period. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

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The Bruins might need to make some alterations to their new “Hometown Remix” sweaters.​

After an ugly 5-2 loss to the Canadiens in their “Varsity Sweater” debut on Thursday, Boston didn’t fare much better on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild, dropping their second straight game with a 6-2 loss.

It was another disheartening showing from Boston against one of the top teams in the league, with the Bruins falling to 13-6-1 on the season.

Fraser Minten and David Pastrnak both lit the lamp for Boston, while Jeremy Swayman allowed five goals on 24 shots.

“It’s a humbling week for us. I think we just gotta try to flush the frustration out tonight,” Minten said. “We build confidence from putting in the work. So get right back to that. We believe we can be a good team, but we’ve got to show it and continue to improve to do so.”

Here are five takeaways from Saturday’s loss:

Bruins can’t deliver in another measuring-stick game

The Bruins have largely exceeded expectations so far in 2026-27, with a blend of established talent, ascending youngsters, and strong goaltending keeping Boston afloat in a cutthroat Atlantic Division through the first 20 games of this current campaign.

Along the way, Boston has had some solid statement wins against a few imposing opponents — be it the Utah Mammoth, Vegas Golden Knights, and Florida Panthers.

All things considered, a 2-1 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes could be spun as a moral victory, given Boston’s track record of getting run out of that building in Raleigh in previous years.

But this week stood as a key litmus test for Marco Sturm’s club — with two home games on the docket against some of the top contenders in the NHL in the Canadiens and Wild.

But after a flat showing on Thursday against Montreal, the Bruins were once again outmatched against a stronger foe in the Wild on Saturday — with Minnesota in control for most of the evening en route to a comfortable road win.

While Pastrnak harped on the Bruins’ “unacceptable” start against Montreal — with Boston spotting its top rival a 5-0 lead — Saturday’s result followed a similar script, with Minnesota holding a 3-0 advantage through the first 22 minutes of play.

Beyond a power-play tally from Minten and Pastrnak sneaking another puck past Jesper Wallstedt (30 saves) in the third, the Bruins did little to tilt the ice in their favor — with a sputtering man advantage and another shaky showing from Swayman compounding the team’s woes.

It’s not exactly a surprise to see the Bruins hit some bumps in the road against two elite teams like Montreal and Minnesota.

But after emerging as one of the NHL’s early surprises so far in 2026-27, this week might have been a reality check for this group.

The 2026-27 Bruins are a good, competitive team that appears to be on the right track. But they’ve got a ways to go before they entrench themselves as one of the NHL’s elite teams this winter.

In total, Boston is now 0-4-0 against teams that sit in the top-five of points percentage in the NHL (Minnesota, Montreal, and Carolina).

“It seemed like everything they do, it’s right,” Sturm said of the Wild. “They’re a Cup contender for a reason, and they showed us, right, how you have to play a man’s game. And so it was good to see for us. I think those are the teams now. Like we want to be one of them, right? And we’re just not there yet.”

Bruins squander momentum shifts

Saturday’s setback was made all the more frustrating by Boston routinely fumbling opportunities to snag momentum in front of a raucous (and ultimately frustrated) home crowd. ​

Trailing 1-0 in the first, Boston’s first power play of the night ended after just 30 seconds — with the Bruins’ hopes of finding the equalizer dissipating after Elias Lindholm was whistled for a high stick against Blake Coleman.​

Quinn Hughes doubled the Wild’s lead with a shot from the high slot at 4-on-4 action just 53 seconds into the second, while Blake Coleman made it 3-0 less than two minutes later after his shot careened off a few bodies before slipping past Swayman.

Minten’s power-play tally at 8:45 in the second gave Boston some life, while Tanner Jeannot further energized Boston’s barn after he dropped the gloves with fellow scrapper Marcus Foligno off the subsequent face-off.

But that energy was sucked out of the building just 1:15 later.

After Boston couldn’t push a puck past Wallstedt off an odd-man rush, a subsequent poor change led to a 3-on-2 counter-rush from the Wild — with Ryan Hartman picking the corner against Swayman to give Minnesota a three-goal cushion once again.

A similar sequence played out in the third after Pastrnak snuck a biscuit past Wallstedt at 4:45.

It took the Wild just 1:30 to once again give themselves some breathing room, with an aggressive Frederic Brunet getting caught up the ice en route to an odd-man rush for Minnesota.

Connor Clifton’s efforts to try and defend that 2-on-1 didn’t help, as he dove to the ice too soon — allowing Danila Yurov to easily receive a feed from Yakov Trenin and tap it past Swayman.

Bruins’ top power-play unit continues to struggle

Something’s got to give when it comes to Boston’s ailing top power-play unit.

It was fitting that Minten — a regular on Boston’s second unit — finally broke the ice on Saturday, as Boston’s PP1 once again spent most of the night settling for predictable shots, fishing pucks from their D-zone, and often being a half-second too slow on puck movement.

So far, the Bruins just haven’t generated enough from its PP1 unit of Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Elias Lindholm, Morgan Geekie, and Pavel Zacha — with Boston now 26th in the NHL with just an 18.5 percent success rate on the man advantage.​

It’s a sizable dip from last year, when the Bruins — with most of the same personnel in place — ranked ninth in the league by cashing in on 23.4 percent of their power-play chances.

Promoting a fleet-footed winger like JJ Peterka could be a potential tweak for Boston, while the absence of James Hagens also looms large for Boston.

Hagens’ impact has been missed

It’s both a good and bad development that the Bruins are already missing the contributions that a 20-year-old rookie like Hagens has generated out of the gate this season.

The gifted forward — still expected to be out a few weeks after taking a cross-check to the lower back on Nov. 5 — left his fingerprints all over Boston’s strong start this year, scoring six goals and 12 points in 17 games.

Even though he didn’t dole out as much damage on the power play, his puck skills, speed, and processing ability were evident on the PP2 unit — especially over the last few games before his injury.

Had Hagens avoided the injury bug, his promotion to PP1 could have been a potential remedy for Sturm during this latest special-teams lull.

Boston’s subsequent lineup reshuffle since he landed on injured reserve has also led to mixed results.

A Bruins team that was largely playing catch-up against two skilled, stout teams in the Habs and Wild could have used a player like Hagens, who showed a knack for putting opponents on their heels and driving into Grade-A ice.​

His return, even though it remains weeks away, can’t come soon enough.

Lohrei the odd man out

The lone change Boston made ahead of puck drop on Saturday was on the blue line, with Sturm scratching Mason Lohrei for the first time this season.

It marked the first time this season that Lohrei took in a game from the ninth floor, with a pairing of Lohrei and rookie Frederic Brunet laboring on Thursday against the Habs.

“Last game maybe wasn’t his best but I think in general he can be better,” Sturm said of Lohrei. “He’s not the young, young kid anymore so it’s a little bit of a higher standard now, too, with what we have.

“Again, we just can’t afford to have a pair like that. Not just for one game but it’s been that for a little bit. So hopefully this helps. I think in the past when we did that, he responded real well. I’m pretty sure he’s going to do [it] again.”

Lohrei has largely held his own this season after getting scratched during last year’s first-round exit against Buffalo, but was outmuscled at the net front en route to a Josh Anderson tally on Thursday.

Connor Clifton replaced Lohrei in the lineup on Saturday and was a minus-1 over 17:06 of ice time.

Conor Ryan is a staff writer covering the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox for Boston.com, a role he has held since 2023.

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