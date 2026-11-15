Vrabel tapped a keg and poured a hefty German pint of beer for himself on Saturday night.

Mike Vrabel spent some time in the community in Munich ahead of the international matchup. (Doug Benc/AP Content Services for the NFL)

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The Patriots are in Germany for business, taking on the Lions at 3:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) Sunday.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t have a little bit of fun in Munich ahead of the matchup. Mike Vrabel in particular became a bit of a star among the German locals.

The coach in New England was seen tapping a fresh keg before pouring a huge German pint of beer into the infamous Beer Stein frosted mug. Watch the video here:

Vrabel followed it up with a bit of a toast to the fans that made the trip, both locally and internationally, to watch Sunday’s game.

“Listen, I knew we had fans in Germany, I didn’t know we had this many fans,” Vrabel said. “Thank you for your support, go Pats, let’s raise a glass to everybody.”

Vrabel also spent some time in the community on Friday, speaking to a group of youth flag football players in the area as part of a clinic run by the NFL.

The Lions and Patriots had a bit of a rivalry Saturday, not in terms of on-field expectations, but rather in terms of the crowd each team drew ahead of Sunday’s game.

Lions owner Sheila Hamp took a jab at New England, saying she was looking around for Patriots fans but “only saw two.” Of course, based on Vrabel’s speech and the line to get into the Patriots pub in Munich, that account is not accurate.

However, New England will likely be playing Sunday’s game with more of an away-team feel. That’s because star Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has deep German roots. He speaks fluent German, and his mother was born and raised in the country before moving to the U.S.

So there will almost certainly be more German fans cheering for the Lions come Sunday.

Sports producer

Colin McCarthy is a sports producer who covers Boston’s professional teams and national sports news.

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