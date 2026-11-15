Boston and Campbell agreed to an eight-year, $60 million extension in April 2025.

Kristian Campbell hasn't appeared in a MLB game since June 2025. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

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Less than two years after agreeing to an eight-year, $60 million extension, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly considering cutting ties with this 24-year-old outfielder.

Designating Kristian Campbell for assignment (DFA) is a “possibility,” according to CBS Sports’ Julian McWilliams.

“According to one source familiar with the situation, Campbell’s 40-man spot might be in jeopardy,” McWilliams wrote in a Saturday article. “Boston is weighing the possibility of designating Campbell for assignment.”

It’s an unfortunate development for Campbell, whom the organization clearly had high hopes for when they inked him to a long-term contract just a handful of games into his MLB career last April.

If Boston were to DFA Campbell, it’s hard to imagine another team would be chomping at the bit to add him to their 40-man roster. Campbell hasn’t appeared in a major-league game since June 18, 2025, two-and-a-half months after signing his extension.

The Red Sox optioned him to Triple-A Worcester after a dismal showing both at the plate and in the infield across 67 games. He batted .223 with a .664 OPS, struck out 72 times, and committed seven errors as the club’s Opening Day second baseman.

Since then, Campbell has found himself stuck in the minor leagues. He even permanently moved to the outfield after it became clear he wasn’t suited for the infield.

Campbell, whom Boston drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, didn’t have a terrible 2026 campaign with the WooSox — he finished with a .256/.383/.763 slash line and eight home runs in 109 games. However, his strikeout numbers remained concerning (126).

The player’s second half was impressive enough (.320 BA, .963 OPS, and six HR in his last 45 games) that president of baseball operations Craig Breslow contemplated calling Campbell up to the big leagues in September. However, a foot injury cut his season short.

“He had definitely put himself in the conversation given the performance,” Breslow said at MLB’s general manager meetings earlier this week (via the Boston Herald’s Mac Cerullo).

After deciding to make Campbell (who was 23 at the time) their starting 2B after a forgettable spring training in 2025 and immediately extending him, the Red Sox have put themselves — and the player — in a tough spot. He’s likely destined to remain in Triple-A, as there’s no room for him on Boston’s roster. He can’t play the infield at the MLB level, and the club’s outfield remains perpetually logjammed.

It’s hard to envision a team claiming him or trading for him before Dec. 1 when the league’s collective bargaining agreement expires and things go dark for the foreseeable future.

Nevertheless, Breslow talked Campbell up at the GM meetings.

“Still feel like he’s got a world of potential. We saw it in the minor leagues when he was coming up, we saw it in the first month of the season when he was up with us, and I think we started to see it in the second half last year, too,” Breslow said (via Cerullo). “Sometimes the adjustments take longer than you might think and there’s often some combination of physical and mental component to all of this, but just seeing him start to impact the ball in the second half this last year the way we’re accustomed to seeing, seeing him walk around with that confidence was great.

“We still feel like he has a really bright major league career ahead of him and excited to get to spring training and see that manifest itself on the field.”

If there’s a bright spot to be found in Campbell’s situation, it’s that if the Red Sox indeed DFA him, being left off the 40-man roster means he wouldn’t be affected by MLB’s lockout. He would be able to use the organization’s minor-league facilities and contact coaches and medical staff because Minor League Baseball has its own CBA, which doesn’t expire until 2027.

If Campbell remains on the 40-man, though, he would be subject to the same strict rules as Boston’s other 39 players and major-league staff, which includes being barred from any communication with personnel and facilities.

No matter what happens, Campbell will likely remain in the organization — for better or worse.

Kaley Brown is a sports producer who covers breaking and trending news about the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox.

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