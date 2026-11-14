Reggie Gilliam and Greg Van Roten are both officially off injured reserve, but Henderson now finds himself there.

TreVeyon Henderson has been out of practice as he deals with a neurological illness. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

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It’s another Saturday of good news-bad news for the Patriots and their lengthy list of injuries.

The most notable news of Saturday, per a release by the Patriots: TreVeyon Henderson is officially heading to injured reserve.

Mike Vrabel said earlier in the week that he isn’t sure whether he’d need to free up the roster spot by placing Henderson on IR, who has been absent from practice with a neurological illness. But with two players set to return from that list Sunday and more instability on the interior of the offensive line, New England decided now was the time.

Following Saturday’s activations, the Patriots only have one more designation for return from IR. Romeo Doubs, TreVeyon Henderson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Dell Pettus are among the most prevalent players who could receive the activation. But with that many players set to return and only one spot to give, it appears unlikely on the surface that New England would put Henderson on IR unless he isn’t expected to be available soon.

It is notable that if the Patriots make the playoffs, they’ll be allotted two additional IR activations, so even if multiple notable players like Henderson get stuck on the injured list for the regular season, it would not close the door on a possible return in the postseason.

Reggie Gilliam, Greg Van Roten activated

The good news for the Patriots is that some reinforcements are on the way.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam and offensive guard Greg Van Roten were both activated Saturday. Gilliam will work back into the rotation in heavy sets, and Van Roten may immediately be tasked with slotting into the starting lineup at left guard.

Additionally, New England elevated guard Andrew Rupcich from the practice squad as an added reinforcement to the offensive line.

Van Roten got a start at right guard earlier this year before his injury. Gilliam, meanwhile, has been a consistent fixture in the Patriots’ offense when healthy. Rupcich never appeared in a game for New England, but he was on the practice squad in 2025 and signed back earlier this year.

The Patriots did not provide an update on A.J. Brown, who traveled to Germany with the team but is listed as questionable to play.

Sunday’s game against the Lions is set for 3:30 p.m. local time, 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time in Munich.

Sports producer

Colin McCarthy is a sports producer who covers Boston’s professional teams and national sports news.

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