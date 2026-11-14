Hampton police said they caught a driver allegedly speeding at 90 mph on Route 101 while en route to a delivery.

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Police in New Hampshire put on their delivery hats to carry out a DoorDash order after stopping a driver who was allegedly speeding on Route 101 in Hampton.

Hampton police Capt. Anthony Azarian stopped a vehicle on Route 101 near the interchange after he said he saw it traveling 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page Friday.

During the stop, officers learned that the driver was operating with a suspended license and was on his way to make a DoorDash delivery, police said.

The driver, who was not identified, was issued summonses for speeding, improper passing, and operating after suspension. A licensed driver was called to the scene to take possession of the vehicle, according to the post.

Then, police decided to take “protect and serve” to the next level.

“Rather than let the customer’s order go undelivered, Hampton Police officers stepped in and completed the delivery to CVS in Hampton,” the department said. “While this incident had an unusual ending, it serves as an important reminder that speeding and unsafe driving puts everyone on the road at risk.”

The department said the incident highlights the importance of traffic enforcement in keeping roads safe.

“And apparently, sometimes that includes making a delivery!” police said.

Morgan Rousseau is a freelance writer for Boston.com, where she reports on a variety of local and regional news.

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