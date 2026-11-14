Plus, what the rest of Boston.com’s staff is watching.

“Whiplash” (2014). Netflix

3 minutes to read

A typical edition of The Queue starts with me going in-depth on a single topic — whether it’s the best roles of Patrick Stewart or the best stand-up specials from local comedians — before offering some quick streaming recommendations.

Once a month, however, I’ll be sending you an all-recommendations edition of the newsletter, because the struggle of deciding what to watch is eternal.

3 movies to watch on Netflix

“Possible Love” (2026)

If you enjoyed the thorny questions about documentary filmmaking raised by “You Can See Everything” or the social stratification of “Parasite,” you’ll like this story of a married couple (Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu) who live in the shadow of a brutal layoff that led to strikes, police brutality, and death. When an enterprising documentary filmmaker (Cho Yeo-jeong) enters their orbit, their union is strained. (Netflix)

“Stand by Me” (1986)

Based on a Stephen King novella, “Stand By Me” stands the test of time as a coming-of-age film thanks to the chemistry of its adolescent leads (Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell). The friends experience brushes with death, confide their deepest fears, and invent campfire stories to entertain each other. As the film’s fully grown narrator (Richard Dreyfuss) puts it, “I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12. Jesus, does anyone?” (Netflix)

“Whiplash” (2014)

This Oscar winner tells the story of a toxic teacher-pupil relationship between Andrew (Miles Teller), a young jazz drummer enrolled at an elite Manhattan music school, and Professor Fletcher (J.K. Simmons), a tyrant who verbally (and sometimes physically) punishes students who don’t meet his standards or match his tempo. Director Damien Chazelle moves his camera to the rhythm of the music, exploring why Andrew remains committed to such an egomaniacal monster, and how their relationship evolves the closer he gets to a climactic performance. (Netflix)

3 new movies and TV shows now streaming

“Being Heumann” (2026)

Cambridge native Sian Heder, the director behind Best Picture winner “CODA” (2021), is back with this biographical drama about the life of disability rights activist Judy Heumann (Ruth Madeley), who passed away in 2023 after a lifetime of advocacy. Adding to the local flavor are “Spotlight” star Mark Ruffalo and Marblehead native Rob Delaney. (Apple TV)

“The End of Oak Street” (2026)

Given the success of “Jurassic Park,” it’s surprising how few movies there are about dinosaurs. This one feels like a lost episode of “The Twilight Zone,” as two parents (Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor) must fend for their family after their neighborhood is sucked through a wormhole into the age of the dinos. (HBO Max)

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3

Season one of this Tolkien tale was appointment viewing, while Season 2 lost a little steam. So far, Season 3 is less concerned with advancing the plot toward the “Fellowship” series and more focused on romantic relationships that have bubbled up all across Middle Earth, which is a surprisingly pleasant change of pace. (Prime Video)

Play or Skip: Staff edition

You’ve heard enough of my streaming picks already, so here’s what the rest of Boston.com’s staff is watching.

Have a show you can’t stop watching? Email me about it at [email protected], and your recommendation may appear in a future edition of The Queue.

Press play on these movies and shows:

“Black Doves” Season 2

Senior producer Heather Alterisio calls this British action-thriller a must-watch: “It reminds me a lot of ‘Killing Eve’ in terms of acting, production style, and edge-of-your-seat plot (with enough comedic quips to distract you from the bloodshed). Here’s hoping that the subsequent seasons continue to excite. “Killing Eve” unfortunately lost the plot after a similarly strong first two seasons, and I still mourn what could’ve been. (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” Season 4

Travel writer Kristi Palma continues to love this Netflix political drama in its fourth season: “The acting and writing is so good. The entire cast is incredible, and I love Allison Janney as president and Bradley Whitford as first gentleman. The chemistry between the chaotic married couple that is vice president and second lady (Rufus Sewell and Keri Russell) is *chef’s kiss*.” (Netflix)

“Nobody Wants This” Season 3

B-Side writer Kelly Chan gives a tentative thumbs up to the third season of Netflix’s religion-spanning romcom, even if it’s the worst season yet, in her opinion: “I was way more annoyed with Kristen Bell’s character this time around and the ending was sweet but abrupt, so I felt like there was so much left unresolved. Not sure if I see where the show is going after this season, but it was still an entertaining watch” (Netflix)

That’s a wrap on this edition of The Queue. If you’re a fan, please consider recommending this newsletter to your friends.

Until next time, good stream hunting, everyone!

— Kevin

Kevin Slane is a staff writer for Boston.com covering entertainment and culture. His work focuses on movie reviews, streaming guides, celebrities, and things to do in Boston. He is the author of The Queue, a weekly newsletter highlighting the best new movies and TV shows streaming now.

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