Alexander Muzarol will remain in state custody until age 21 after a judge rejected prosecutors’ request for a longer sentence.

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A 15-year-old Salem boy was sentenced to more than three years in state custody Tuesday after pleading guilty to shooting his girlfriend in the head in Beverly last year, prosecutors announced.

Alexander Muzarol, who was 14 at the time of the Oct. 11, 2025, shooting on Simon Street, pleaded guilty in Salem Juvenile Court to charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to a statement released by Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

Prosecutors had sought an eight- to 10-year sentence, but a judge instead ordered Muzarol to remain in Department of Youth Services (DYS) custody until he turns 21. He is not expected to serve time in state prison, prosecutors said.

“Given the seriousness of this offense and the devastating lifelong injuries suffered by the victim, we sought a substantial state prison sentence,” Tucker said.

At sentencing, the victim, who was 15 at the time of the crime, delivered an impact statement describing the lasting impact of the shooting.

“The crime did not just affect me on the day I was shot; it affects me every single day,” she said, according to the statement. “I lost my health, my sense of safety, and the life I was supposed to have. My family has suffered, too, watching me fight for my life and helping me through every step of my recovery. Every day is a reminder of how this crime changed my life forever.”

Tucker said Muzarol was indicted as a youthful offender in December. Under Massachusetts law, youthful offenders can receive adult sentences for certain crimes, though they initially serve their sentences in a DYS facility. They can be transferred to adult prison by age 21.

Morgan Rousseau is a freelance writer for Boston.com, where she reports on a variety of local and regional news.

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