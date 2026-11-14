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Police seek boy, 14, missing from Lowell
By Morgan Rousseau,13 days ago
Local authorities say Gael "Victor" Oloughlin has been missing since Tuesday.
Less than a minute to read
Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old Lowell boy who was last seen Tuesday in the city’s downtown area.
In a Facebook post shared Friday, Lowell police asked the public for help tracking down Gael “Victor” Oloughlin, who officials say was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black shirt and carrying a black backpack.
Police described Oloughlin as a Black male who is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall, with black hair.
Anyone with information about Oloughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.
Morgan Rousseau is a freelance writer for Boston.com, where she reports on a variety of local and regional news.
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