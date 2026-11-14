The best of what's new streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more.

Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway in “The End of Oak Street.” Daniel McFadden/Warner Bros.

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Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, and more.

Want more streaming goodness? Sign up for The Queue, our streaming newsletter featuring the latest industry news, movie and TV recommendations, and more in your inbox every week.

For even more great streaming options, check out previous editions of our must-watch list here.

New Movies Streaming

‘Being Heumann’ (2026)

Cambridge native Sian Heder, the director behind Best Picture winner “CODA” (2021), is back with this biographical drama about the life of disability rights activist Judy Heumann (Ruth Madeley), who passed away in 2023 after a lifetime of advocacy. Adding to the local flavor are “Spotlight” star Mark Ruffalo and Marblehead native Rob Delaney.

How to watch: “Being Heumann” is streaming on Apple TV.

‘The End of Oak Street’ (2026)

Given the success of “Jurassic Park,” it’s surprising how few movies there are about dinosaurs. This one feels like a lost episode of “The Twilight Zone,” as two parents (Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor) must fend for their family after their neighborhood is sucked through a wormhole into the age of the dinos.

How to watch: “The End of Oak Street” is streaming on HBO Max.

‘Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass’ (2026)

This comedy from David Wain (“Wet Hot American Summer”) takes the idea of a celebrity hall pass literally, with a small-town bride-to-be (Zoey Deutch) heading to Hollywood to find Jon Hamm (played by Jon Hamm) before her wedding night.

How to watch: “Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass” is streaming on Netflix.

More new movies streaming: “Heartland” (Netflix); “The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder” (Paramount+); “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie” (Paramount+)

New TV Shows Streaming

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3

Season one of this Tolkien tale was appointment viewing, while Season 2 lost a little steam. So far, Season 3 of “Rings of Power” is less concerned with advancing the plot toward the “Fellowship” series and more focused on romantic relationships that have bubbled up all across Middle Earth, which is a surprisingly pleasant change of pace.

How to watch: “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 3 is streaming on Prime Video.

‘The Good Daughter’

Mass. native Meghann Fahy has carved out a niche in soapy, high-gloss shows like “The Perfect Couple,” “Sirens,” and “The White Lotus.” In this six-episode limited series, she plays in a different register, as one-third of a family of criminal defense attorneys (alongside Brendan Gleeson and Rose Byrne) whose lives are defined by a past violent incident. We learn more about the scars that these characters bear through flashbacks, while in the present day they defend a man accused of multiple murders.

How to watch: “The Good Daughter” is streaming on Peacock.

More new TV shows streaming: “12 12 12” (Apple TV); “The Body” Season 1 (Netflix); “City Of God: The Fight Rages On” Season 2 (HBO Max); “It Gets Worse” (Paramount+); “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” Season 1 (Hulu)

Kevin Slane is a staff writer for Boston.com covering entertainment and culture. His work focuses on movie reviews, streaming guides, celebrities, and things to do in Boston. He is the author of The Queue, a weekly newsletter highlighting the best new movies and TV shows streaming now.

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