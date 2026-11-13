From new Netflix originals to classic films from decades past, we've got the best movies on Netflix for every taste.

Best movies on Netflix: J.K. Simmons , left, and Miles Teller in "Whiplash." Sony Pictures Classics

19 minutes to read

With a library of more than 3,500 films and a labyrinth of oddly specific categories and recommendations, finding the best movies on Netflix can be a chore.

To help you with your streaming decisions, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best movies on Netflix right now, ranging from new Netflix originals to classic films from decades past.

To further assist your nightly watching decisions, we’ve sorted our best-of list into genres, so you can immediately navigate to the best horror movies on Netflix or the best comedies on Netflix using the links below. We’ll also be adding movies that are new on Netflix to the top of the article each month.

Think our list is missing something? Email [email protected] with suggestions, whether it’s about ways to make this list more user-friendly or your personal favorite best movies on Netflix that we overlooked.

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Best new movies on Netflix (November 2026)

‘Possible Love’ (2026)

Sul Kyung-gu, Jeon Do-yeon, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Zo In-sung in “Possible Love.” – Netflix

Runtime: 164 min.

Starring: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong

South Korean director Lee Chang-dong is back with his first film since 2018’s “Burning,” the story of a married couple (Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu) who live in the shadow of a brutal layoff that led to strikes, police brutality, and death. When an enterprising documentary filmmaker (Cho Yeo-jeong) enters their orbit, their union is strained. If you enjoyed the thorny questions about documentary filmmaking raised by “You Can See Everything” or the social stratification of “Parasite,” you’ll like this one.

‘Stand By Me’ (1986)

Runtime: 89 min.

Starring: Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell, Kiefer Sutherland

Based on a Stephen King novella, “Stand By Me” stands the test of time as a coming-of-age film thanks to the chemistry of its adolescent leads (Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell) and the steady hand of director Rob Reiner (“When Harry Met Sally”). The friends experience brushes with death, confide their deepest fears, and invent campfire stories to entertain each other. The enduring appeal of the film is neatly summed up in the final moments by the fully grown narrator (Richard Dreyfuss): “I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12. Jesus, does anyone?”

‘Whiplash’ (2014)

Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons in “Whiplash.” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Runtime: 106 min.

Starring: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons

“Whiplash” tells the story of a toxic teacher-pupil relationship between Andrew (Miles Teller), a young jazz drummer enrolled at an elite Manhattan music school, and Professor Fletcher (J.K. Simmons), a tyrant who verbally (and sometimes physically) punishes students who don’t meet his standards or match his tempo. Director Damien Chazelle moves his camera to the rhythm of the music, exploring why Andrew remains committed to such an egomaniacal monster, and how their relationship evolves as the closer he gets to a climactic performance.

Best movies on Netflix: Drama

‘Call Me by Your Name’ (2017)

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer in “Call Me By Your Name.” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Runtime: 132 min.

Starring: Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar

Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age 2017 romance is a work of intoxicating beauty, telling the story of a summer fling between precocious teen Elio (Timothee Chalmet) and confident grad assistant Oliver (Armie Hammer), who is staying with Elio’s family at their Northern Italy villa. Watching the film will leave you with a sense of yearning — whether it’s for the sun-drenched Italian countryside, the sumptuous dinner spreads, or a summer love of years gone by. Chalamet is transcendent, but don’t sleep on Michael Stuhlbarg (“A Serious Man”) as Elio’s knowing father.

‘His Three Daughters’ (2024)

Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon in “His Three Daughters.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 101 min.

Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon

“His Three Daughters” is a movie that will likely hit close to home for many of a certain age. Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”), Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”), and Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers”) play three sisters whose lives followed different paths but are now forced to make nice in a cramped Manhattan apartment while caring for their ailing father. Lyonne (the stoned slacker), Coon (the uptight, judgmental mom), and Olsen (the conflict-averse yogi) speak to each other in a way that is both strangely stilted but also rooted in elemental truth about familial bonds. Watching them spar is heartbreaking, and watching them bond is hugely affirming.

‘The Irishman’ (2019)

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Ray Romano in “The Irishman.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 210 min.

Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel

Martin Scorsese’s 210-minute crime saga follows the life of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), who goes from driving trucks to leading a union, all while “painting houses” (killing people) for the likes of mobster Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) and protecting the interests of infamous union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). Instead of simply rehashing “Goodfellas,” Martin Scorsese goes deeper and darker, examining the life of a gangster who lived the life and is contemplating what it was all for.

‘The Lost Daughter’ (2021)

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 121 min.

Starring: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal

Based on the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name, “The Lost Daughter” is yet another masterful performance from Olivia Colman, who won a Best Actress Oscar in 2019 for “The Favourite” and could have easily won a Supporting Actress award 2020’s “The Father.” In this psychological drama from actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, Colman plays a prickly college professor on vacation in Greece who inserts herself in the lives of a young mother (Dakota Johnson) and her 3-year-old daughter. “The Lost Daughter” may have missed out on a Best Picture nomination, but it’s certainly among 2021’s best.

‘Maestro’ (2023)

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 129 min.

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper

From the moment he first steps on screen in “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper is utterly magnetic as composer Leonard Bernstein. The life of the party wherever he goes, “Lenny” quickly begins a courtship with Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), each glance and one-liner delivered like he’s starring in his own sitcom. Even after decades of marriage, Bernstein still feels like he’s putting on a performance at all times, a function of both his gargantuan ego and the massive pressure of hiding his relationships with other men. As Montealegre, Mulligan sublimely captures a woman who willingly discards her own needs to support a generational talent. When Bernstein takes the stage to conduct Gustav Mahler’s “Resurrection Symphony,” with Montealegre watching in the wings, we understand why.

‘May December’ (2023)

Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry and Julianne Moore as Gracie Atherton-Yoo in “May December.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 117 min.

Cast: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton

Director Todd Haynes walks an incredible tightrope act with “May December,” mixing dark comedy, melodrama, and psychological thrills to (unofficially) tell the lurid, ripped-from-the-headlines story of Mary Kay Letourneau. Actress Elizabeth Barry (Natalie Portman) shows up at the home of long-married couple Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton, “Riverdale”) in order to shadow Gracie for a movie based on the couple’s tabloid-worthy romance. Moore and Portman have rarely been better, and Melton is a revelation — his child-like nature both amusing and heartbreaking. Not only does Haynes plumb the fragile psyche of the couple, but he also uses Portman’s Elizabeth to show how callous the Hollywood moviemaking factory can be in the pursuit of creating entertainment out of someone’s lived experiences. Portman, as it turns out, is better at playing a self-absorbed, talentless actress than most actors are at playing “real” people.

‘The Power of the Dog’ (2021)

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 126 min.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning Western drama centers around two ranch-owning brothers, Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch, “Dr. Strange”) and George (Jesse Plemons, “The Irishman”). When George marries innkeeper Rose (Kirsten Dunst, “Bring It On”), Phil makes life difficult for her and her son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Road”). Smit-McPhee is a revelation in the role, and Campion’s film is dark, foreboding, depressing, and utterly unmissable.

Best movies on Netflix: Comedy

‘Eighth Grade’ (2018)

Elsie Fisher in the 2018 film “Eighth Grade,” directed by Bo Burnham.

Runtime: 94 min.

Starring: Elsie Fisher, Josh Hamilton, Emily Robinson, Jake Ryan

Hamilton, Mass. native Bo Burnham’s directorial debut is a strikingly honest portrayal of the anxiety that pervades many middle schooler’s daily lives, as seen through Kayla (Elsie Fisher), a 13-year-old in her final week of middle school whose peers have given her the backhanded superlative of “Most Quiet.” Though he wouldn’t outright admit it in an interview with Boston.com, Burnham’s own experiences as an awkward teen who rose to YouTube fame clearly come through in the funny, heartfelt film.

‘Frances Ha’ (2012)

Runtime: 86 min.

Starring: Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner, Adam Driver

Whether you’re currently a city-dwelling twentysomething or simply remember the terrifyingly infinite possibilities of that period of your life, Noah Baumbach’s comedy-drama will resonate. Frances (Baumbach’s wife, director Greta Gerwig) is eking out an existence in New York City as an aspiring dancer. When her roommate (Mickey Sumner) announces she’s moving in with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Frances loses her best friend, her apartment, and her sense of self in one fell swoop. Filmed in 2011 when Instagram was first surging in popularity, “Frances Ha” shows us how comparison is the thief of joy — and why buying a solo trip to Paris with money you don’t have won’t miraculously solve all your problems.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (2022)

Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline and Daniel Craig in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 139 min.

Starring: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn

More madcap and funny than the 2019 original, the characters and locale of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” shift from an old-money New England mansion to a new-money vacation compound, with Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig of James Bond fame) as the only holdover. This mystery concerns Elon Musk-esque tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton, “Fight Club”), who invites a group of his longtime friends to his private Greek island in the midst of the pandemic. As fashion entrepreneur Birdie Jay, Kate Hudson gets the most consistent laughs throughout the film, from insisting that everyone at her raucous 200-person apartment party is “in her pod” to her pathological desire to post career-ending tweets. Norton is a winner as well, playing the kind of billionaire who cultivates a worldly image that could nevertheless be deflated by a particularly clever child, a la “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”

‘Hit Man’ (2024)

Adria Arjona and Glen Powell in “Hit Man.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 115 min.

Starring:

Glen Powell, Adria Arjona

Starring the breakout actor from Richard Linklater’s 2016 film “Everybody Wants Some!!,” “Hit Man” is loosely based on a true story about a nebbish college professor named Gary (Glen Powell) who moonlights as a faux hit man for the New Orleans Police Department. Gary, so afraid of breaking his low-stakes routine, takes the undercover duties as a chance to be someone else. When he meets an alluring woman (Adria Arjona, “Andor”) while in his hit man persona (this time a tough guy named Rod), the id and the superego (also the names of Gary’s cats) collide. Powell, who co-wrote the screenplay with Linklater, carefully modulates his performance as the line between Gary and Rod blurs — though not necessarily in a bad way. “Hit Man” is sexy, thought-provoking, and funny. And for a film about a fake hit man in over his head, it’s surprisingly grounded in reality when it comes to contemplating the nature of love, hate, and self.

‘Neighbors’ (2014)

Zac Efron, Seth Rogen, and Rose Byrne in “Neighbors.”

Runtime: 97 min.

Starring: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Zac Efron, Ike Barinholtz, Dave Franco

If you loved Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz in Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning comedy “The Studio,” check out the pair in this 2014 comedy, about a couple of new parents (Rogen, Rose Byrne) whose move to the suburbs inadvertently places them next door to a frat house populated by hard-partying bros played by Zac Efron and Dave Franco, among others. While Byrne and Rogen try to play nice (and recapture some of their youth at a frat party in the process), the movie quickly devolves into a no-holds-barred prank war.

‘Something’s Gotta Give’ (2003)

Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton in “Something’s Gotta Give.”

Runtime: 128 min.

Starring: Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, Frances McDormand, Amanda Peet

Nancy Meyers’s romantic comedies are always elevated by the director’s larger budgets and her keen eye for gorgeous set design (think kitchens that would make Martha Stewart jealous). In “Something’s Gotta Give,” the central performances lift the film as well, with Jack Nicholson playing a serial dater who falls in love with the mother (Diane Keaton) of his latest age-inappropriate fling (Amanda Peet).

‘Sleepless in Seattle’ (1993)

Runtime: 105 min.

Starring: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Bill Pullman

With the proliferation of online dating, it’s amusing to think about how Nora Ephron directed two ’90s romcoms about how absolutely wild it would be if Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan fell in love electronically. With AOL’s free email service and “You’ve Got Mail” slogan yet to debut, 1993’s “Sleepless in Seattle” instead pulled Ryan and Hanks together through the radio, with Hanks attracting suitors nationwide after a Christmas Eve broadcast about his late wife. Ephron plays the audience like a fiddle, putting Hanks and Ryan tantalizingly close to each other without connecting them for the majority of the film. The duo are so winning, however, that you’ll forgive any plot contrivances when they finally get their fairy tale ending.

Best movies on Netflix: Horror

’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ (2026)

Ralph Fiennes in a scene from “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.” (Sony Pictures) – Sony Pictures

Runtime: 109 min.

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman

Sony’s decision to release “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” in theaters less than seven months after “28 Years Later” was (pardon the pun) a boneheaded move. Multiple people I talked to thought the Nia DaCosta-directed sequel — one of the best movies of 2026 so far — was a re-release of Danny Boyle’s 2025 film with a few minutes of extra footage, and the box office seemingly reflected that. Spike (Alfie Williams) has fallen in with a tracksuit-clad gang of Satanists, while Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) has begun experimenting with ways to neutralize the rage-inducing virus that animates the film’s infected zombies. Regardless of where this film ends up in the year-end rankings, a show-stopping scene from Fiennes (pictured above) will undoubtedly rank among the best on-screen moments of 2026.

‘Gerald’s Game’ (2017)

Best movies on Netflix: Carla Gugino in “Gerald’s Game.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 103 min.

Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood

Salem native Mike Flanagan (“Midnight Mass”) helms this Stephen King adaptation in which a handcuffed woman named Jessie (Carla Gugino) must escape a remote lake house after her husband suffers a fatal heart attack. This already daunting task is made tougher when Jessie begins to hallucinate, unlocking memories of her controlling husband’s behavior and a traumatizing incident from her youth. Flanagan’s deft touch and Gugino’s gutsy performance make “Gerald’s Game” stand out as a contemporary take on the survival horror genre.

‘Green Room’ (2015)

Alia Shawkat, Anton Yelchin, and Callum Turner in “Green Room.” (A24) – Scott Patrick Green/A24

Runtime: 95 min.

Starring: Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots, Alia Shawkat, Callum Turner, Patrick Stewart

Before Netflix tapped him to direct 2024’s “Rebel Ridge” (also on this list), Jeremy Saulnier first broke into the mainstream with this harrowing 2015 drama about a punk band who end up trapped in the green room of a rural Oregon bar after witnessing a neo-Nazi murder. The late Anton Yelchin (“Star Trek”) is strong in one of his final performances, but the real surprise is a chilling turn from fellow Star Trek alum Patrick Stewart as the skinheads’ coldly calculating leader.

‘Jaws’ (1975)

Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider in “Jaws.”

Runtime: 124 min.

Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss

What else is there to say about “Jaws” that hasn’t been said? The first summer blockbuster, the movie that kickstarted Steven Spielberg’s career, and the film that turned Martha’s Vineyard into a giant film set, “Jaws” still strikes fear in the hearts of audiences more than 50 years after its release. From the opening scene of a skinny dipper being devoured by the unseen monster, the tension builds on the island of Amity. By the time the unforgettable trio of aquaphobic police chief Martin Brody, precocious marine biologist Matt Hooper, and lunatic shark hunter Quint (Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, and Robert Shaw, respectively) take to the high seas to combat the beast, the suspense is almost unbearable.

‘The Sixth Sense’ (1999)

Runtime: 107 min.

Starring: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette, Olivia Williams

Even if you already know the twist ending that had everyone talking back in 1999, “The Sixth Sense” is still worth revisiting when you want a scare. As a child who sees dead people, Haley Joel Osment gives one of the best child actor performances ever, and landed a fully-deserved Oscar nomination for the role. Toni Collette, playing his concerned but uncomprehending mother, is nearly as good. And don’t forget Bruce Willis, all furrowed brows and heavy sighs, as the child psychologist trying to find answers. Director M. Night Shyamalan’s career has been a rollercoaster ever since, in part because of the impossibility of living up to the standard of this film.

Best movies on Netflix: Action

‘The Equalizer’ (2014)

Denzel Washington and Nash Edgerton in “The Equalizer.”

Runtime: 132 min.

Starring: Denzel Washington, Chloe Grace Moretz, David Harbour, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo

Denzel Washington spent his entire career never starring in a single sequel until he paired up with Antoine Fuqua for “The Equalizer” franchise, about a former black ops commander named Robert McCall (Washington) trying to live a quiet retired life in Boston. Despite his efforts, McCall is pulled back into a dark world of corrupt cops, Russian mobsters, and human trafficking after befriending a sex worker (Chloe Grace Moretz). With two sequels under his belt and a third coming soon, it’s safe to say Washington has enjoyed dishing out McCall’s brand of vigilante justice — and audiences have enjoyed watching him do it.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ (2023)

Best movies on Netflix: A scene from “Godzilla Minus One.” (Toho Pictures)

Runtime: 125 min.

Starring: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada

Set in 1950s Tokyo, “Godzilla Minus One” follows the journey of former kamikaze pilot Koichi (Ryunosuke Kamiki), who, by failing to die at the hands of Godzilla during World War II, lives in shame and is seen as a coward. He’s part of a nontraditional nuclear family, raising an orphaned child (Minami Hamabe) with another woman who lost everyone during the war (and subsequent Godzilla rampage). When the government seeks volunteers to help stop Godzilla, Koichi sees a chance for redemption. “Godzilla Minus One” is so much more than a standard monster movie, telling a hero’s tale that doesn’t hew to Western standards while interrogating how Japanese social attitudes pre- and post-atom bomb shifted. Not to worry, though: Godzilla still smashes and roars with the best of them, and looks better than his American counterpart on a fraction of the budget.

‘The Killer’ (2023)

Michael Fassbender in “The Killer.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 119 min.

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton

David Fincher subverts expectations with “The Killer,” in which Michael Fassbender at first seems to be playing the prototypical contract killer. He has a set of rules, a code, and high-tech weaponry to get the job done. But even before he makes a mistake that sends him on the run, you begin to suspect that Fassbender may not be nearly as suave as his self-image. Indeed, “The Killer” posits that even elite assassins are no different than Uber drivers in a gig economy, with both of them scarfing fast food in between jobs and doing whatever is needed to get a five-star rating.

‘The Northman’ (2022)

Alexander Skarsgård in a scene from “The Northman.” (Focus Features)

Runtime: 136 min.

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe

New Hampshire native Robert Eggers (“The Witch”) leveled up in budget and scale for his third film, about a Viking prince (Alexander Skarsgard, “True Blood”) hellbent on revenge after the murder of his father (Ethan Hawke, “Training Day”). Like “The Witch,” “The Northman” is full of mottled gray landscapes and hints of the supernatural lurking below the surface. And like 2019’s “The Lighthouse,” “The Northman” tells a tale of male ego and the inevitability of violence when men are reduced to their most primitive instincts.

‘Rebel Ridge’ (2024)

Aaron Pierre in “Rebel Ridge.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 131 min.

Starring: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb

Director Jeremy Saulnier’s “Rebel Ridge,” is a tale of revenge about a man named Terry (Aaron Pierre) who has his assets seized by corrupt local police on his way to post bail for his cousin. (If you haven’t read about civil asset forfeiture before, prepare to be outraged.) Unbowed and unbroken, Terry tries to handle things the right way, but Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson, “Miami Vice”) won’t let him. Pierre is a magnetic leading man with action star written all over him, and you’ll be rooting for him to burn the whole force down by the time “Rebel Ridge” barrels toward its conclusion.

Best movies on Netflix: Documentary

‘Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution’

A scene from “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 108 min.

Directors: Nicole Newnham, James Lebrecht

The 1960s were a time of political revolution in America, from the protests against the Vietnam War to landmark Civil Rights demonstrations. Less remembered but equally impactful were a series of protests held by Disabled in Action (DIA), an activist group that helped push reforms for the tens of millions of Americans with disabilities. The activist spirit is captured in “Crip Camp,” a documentary about a revolutionary summer camp that exposed disabled people to the free love and rock-‘n-roll lifestyle of the decade while, more importantly, treating them like human beings.

‘Descendant’ (2022)

A scene from the documentary “Descendant.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 109 min.

Director: Margaret Brown

Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, “Descendant” follows members of an Alabama community known as Africatown whose ancestors were brought to America aboard the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to illegally transport slaves to the states shortly before the Civil War in 1860. The importation of slaves had been banned by Congress in 1807. After remnants of the ship were found in 2019, the film reveals how the residents of Africatown grapple with the implications the ship’s discovery has on their heritage and knowledge of self.

‘Dick Johnson Is Dead’ (2020)

A scene from the documentary “Dick Johnson Is Dead.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 90 min.

Director: Kirsten Johnson

Death is not an easy thing to approach, especially when it comes to those we love most. In “Dick Johnson Is Dead,” documentary filmmaker Kirsten Johnson confronts the cognitive and physical decline of her father in a darkly comic way, filming her father dying over and over again, often in hilariously macabre circumstances. While Kirsten uses stunt doubles for some of the more physically taxing deaths, her father is with her the whole way, smiling and laughing as he helps support his daughter’s vision. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll be reminded that everyone’s grieving process manifests itself in different ways.

‘Will & Harper’ (2024)

Will Ferrell (left) and Harper Steele in “Will & Harper.” (Netflix) – Netflix

Runtime: 114 minutes

Director: Josh Greenbaum

Will Ferrell and his longtime best friend, former “SNL” head writer Harper Steele, embark on a cross-country road trip with a dual purpose: Harper (who has recently transitioned to living as a woman) wants to find out whether she still feels comfortable in her favorite types of spaces (dive bars, sports arenas), while Will wants to support his friend and ask the kind of questions many Americans have. There are moments that feel a bit too scripted for the documentary conceit, but there are also genuinely harrowing moments of self-reflection for both Will and Harper as they crisscross the deep South. “Will & Harper” not only offers a path to understanding for Americans who know little about the lived trans experience, but reminds all of us that open and candid conversations with our friends, no matter how tough they might be, are always worth having.

Best movies on Netflix: For Kids

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

A scene from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” (Netflix) – Netflix

Runtime: 114 min.

Starring: Ewan McGregor, David Bradley

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is so named not only as a marketing ploy, but also because the “Shape of Water” director’s take on the classic fairy tale is so wholly his own. There are still plenty of familiar elements, from a talking cricket (though not named Jiminy) to dodgy villains who lead Pinocchio astray. But the stop-motion visuals from co-director Mark Gustafson feel like Geppetto himself hand-crafted them, and the intriguing undercurrent of fascism makes the film a relevant watch for adults as well.

‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’

A scene from “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.” (Netflix)

Runtime: 114 min.

Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph

Originally slated to be released in theaters by Sony Pictures under the title “Connected,” “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” ended up on Netflix instead due to the pandemic. After technophobic father Rick (Danny McBride, “Pineapple Express”) breaks his daughter Katie’s (Abbi Jacobson, “Broad City”) laptop before she leaves for college, he insists on canceling her flight to school and driving across the country together in order to repair their relationship. As they go, the family unwittingly becomes humanity’s last hope when a rogue AI begins to take over the world. Featuring a gorgeous animation style that evokes Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the film has the perfect mix of kid-friendly characters and laughs that will appeal to all ages.

Note: This list contains movies available to U.S. subscribers to Netflix’s Standard or Premium plans. Viewers outside of the U.S. or subscribers to Netflix’s ad-supported Basic plan may not have access to these titles.

Kevin Slane is a staff writer for Boston.com covering entertainment and culture. His work focuses on movie reviews, streaming guides, celebrities, and things to do in Boston. He is the author of The Queue, a weekly newsletter highlighting the best new movies and TV shows streaming now.

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