Both Brown (ankle/knee) and Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) were ruled questionable for Sunday.

There’s a non-zero chance A.J. Brown suits up for the first time since Oct. 22 this weekend. AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

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The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions traveled to Munich, Germany, this week for their Week 10 clash at Allianz Arena, the home of FC Bayern Munich.

The teams released their final injury reports on Friday, and there are plenty of player updates to dissect.

Here’s a full breakdown of New England’s game statuses and the latest on injured players.

A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson among 9 Patriots questionable

Another week, another lengthy Patriots injury report.

The team ruled nine players questionable for Week 10, including wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee). Brown has not played since Oct. 22 against the Chicago Bears, while Stevenson got banged up last week in the blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Brown, who has missed six games out of nine possible in his inaugural season with the Patriots, wasn’t ruled out when the team announced offensive lineman Ben Brown (knee), cornerback Carlton Davis (knee), and RB Treveyon Henderson (illness) were inactive for Sunday before they traveled overseas. Brown made the long flight to Germany and was limited in practice all week, a sign he could make his second long-awaited return from his latest ailment.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Friday he felt “pretty good” about Brown’s chances of suiting up for Week 10 despite his questionable tag.

Vrabel looped Stevenson in on that comment, a signal the player’s knee injury isn’t as severe as it had been reported to be. Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Stevenson was set to “miss the next few weeks” due to a “plantaris tendon issue” sustained last game day.

Stevenson missed Wednesday’s practice, but like Brown, traveled with New England to Germany and ultimately practiced on Thursday and Friday.

It’s good news for Stevenson, whose injury didn’t look great and was quickly ruled out after going to the locker room during the Packers matchup.

In addition to Brown and Stevenson being questionable, here are the seven others:

S Kevin Byard (chest)

FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) – designated for return from injured reserve

TE Cameron Latu (back)

OL Walter Rouse (concussion protocol)

S Brenden Schooler (hamstring)

OL Greg Van Roten (hamstring) – designated for return from IR

CB Charles Woods (hamstring)

Vrabel unsure who will start at left guard

As the Patriots’ offensive line woes continue with Ben Brown being ruled out, Vrabel told reporters on Friday he doesn’t know who will start at left guard.

Greg Van Roten is questionable to be activated from injured reserve as he recovers from a hamstring injury, and Walter Rouse isn’t a lock to play as he’s in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Vrabel said he would have a better idea of who will get the nod following Friday’s practice. Rouse was ultimately a limited participant in practice, but Van Roten was a full participant.

However New England’s trenches shape up come Sunday morning, quarterback Drake Maye will surely hope for better protection than he’s received lately.

An update on TreVeyon Henderson

RB TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out for Week 10 and did not travel with the team as he recovers from a neurological medical emergency.

He hasn’t played since Oct. 22 and has no timeline for return, but Vrabel offered some insight on the player’s situation.

Vrabel said he speaks with Henderson every day, as he does with the rest of the roster.

“I talk to TreVeyon every day and just like everybody else that’s not available, he’s working hard to get back and when that is, I don’t know,” Vrabel said (via MassLive’s Mark Daniels). “I don’t have a timetable. But I love my interactions with him, I love talking with him.”

Vrabel was asked if placing Henderson on injured reserve or the non-football injury list was a possibility. He said the organization isn’t rushing to make a roster move for the time being.

“We’re very conscious of that and we’re just until we absolutely need the spot and we haven’t had that necessarily pinch and still also just have to try to figure out when he may be available,” Vrabel said (via Daniels).

Star Lions WR questionable

After last week’s lashing at the hands of the Packers, the Patriots’ defense could use a break.

There’s a chance they could get some relief based on one Lions injury.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable to play due to a rib injury, per Detroit’s Friday report.

However, the expectation is that he will be active come Sunday. St. Brown is a dual citizen of Germany and speaks fluent German. He called playing in Munich “a dream come true” and is an NFL ambassador for the international Week 10 contest.

St. Brown, playing in his sixth season, is easily a top-5 WR in the league. He’s scored five touchdowns and logged 657 receiving yards on 61 catches through eight games this year.

After New England CB Christian Gonzalez’s brutal game versus Green Bay, an almost certain matchup with St. Brown would be quite the test for Gonzalez.

Kaley Brown is a sports producer who covers breaking and trending news about the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox.

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