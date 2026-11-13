“Silence on this issue contributes to a status quo that is not tolerable.”

Demonstrators hold a Palestinian flag during a 2025 protest at Powder House Park in Somerville. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe, file

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Just over a year after Somerville voters voiced support for Israel divestment, city officials have agreed to keep municipal funds out of companies that “directly, knowingly, and consistently” aid or profit from violations of international humanitarian law.

Passed with 10 votes in favor and just one opposed, the ordinance follows a 2025 nonbinding ballot question that asked whether Somerville should divest from companies supporting Israel’s actions in Palestinian territories. According to the ordinance’s co-sponsor, Councilor Ben Ewen-Campen, the final policy is the product of several months of committee meetings and public feedback.

Speaking Thursday, Ewen-Campen reflected on a common question posed by opponents of the ordinance: What effect could one city council have on a conflict halfway around the world?

“I want to flip the question around and ask the converse,” he said. “What is the effect of zero city councils in the country talking about this issue? What is the effect of total silence, not just from one city council but from basically any city council in the country?”

Ewen-Campen pointed to The New York Times’ recent coverage of the war in Gaza, including a United Nations panel’s finding that Israel committed genocidal acts after entering a ceasefire.

“Silence on this issue contributes to a status quo that is not tolerable,” Ewen-Campen said.

The ordinance outlines the “ethical procurement and investment” of Somerville funds, though Ewen-Campen also noted exemptions for sole-proprietor businesses and irreplaceable goods and services essential to Somerville’s operations.

Councilor Ben Wheeler, his co-sponsor, argued Somerville officials have a moral and fiscal responsibility to use city funds prudently.

“This ordinance names Israel and Palestine because the ballot question that brought us here did,” Wheeler said. “But its standard does not require anyone’s political beliefs to match others, and it’s not about these named places alone. It’s about conduct — direct, material support for grave abuses — not because of where these occur, but because these matter wherever they occur.”

The ordinance met pushback from Councilor Kristen Strezo, the lone “no” vote. She expressed concern that targeting Israel would contribute to rising antisemitism at home, making Somerville’s Jewish population feel unsafe or unwelcome.

“I, as well as so many other Jews in our community, have told you that this ordinance proposal makes us feel targeted,” Strezo said.

She cited a recent “boycott ride” targeting Jewish-owned shops in Philadelphia and noted the demonstration coincided with the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi-led riot that saw synagogues burned and Jewish businesses and homes vandalized.

“A few years before Kristallnacht, the night of broken glass, the Nazis worked to deter the public from shopping at Jewish businesses,” Strezo said. “Their efforts started in moments like tonight. Colleagues, are you sure you want to go forward with this ordinance tonight?”

But others spoke overwhelmingly in favor of passing the ordinance, with Council Vice President Wilfred Mbah saying the policy “is not about targeting a people, a religion, or a community; it is about ensuring that our public resources reflect our collective values.”

Councilor Jon Link reflected on his own Irish-American ancestry and historic Irish suffering under colonialism and oppression.

“I consider the call of embracing the struggle of those oppressed as a sort of birthright, even in the face of this painful tension, even when it keeps me up at night,” Link said.

Councilor Naima Sait said the choice to pass the ordinance was a “basic” one.

“It’s been three years of genocide,” Sait said. “With this ordinance, we will be taking moral and fiscal actions to ensure that we are not fiscally complicit in a genocide of mostly children and women.”

The Somerville vote came just weeks after Cambridge voted to divest the city’s pension and retirement funds from companies with a stake in Israel’s actions in Palestinian territories. Cambridge, however, narrowly rejected a second proposal to draft an ordinance barring the city from contracting with companies “complicit” in Israel’s military actions.

Abby Patkin is a general assignment news reporter whose work touches on public transit, crime, health, and everything in between. She has been covering the Lindsay Clancy murder case since January 2023.

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