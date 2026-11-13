"Dan was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed cycling, downhill and cross-country skiing, hiking, and fishing with his family and friends."

1 minute to read

Daniel Arnett. – via Campbell Funeral Home

Daniel Arnett, 44, of South Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, November 8th. Born in Salida, CO to David and Margaret (Jersin) Arnett, he was a beloved husband, father, son and brother.

Dan was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed cycling, downhill and cross-country skiing, hiking, and fishing with his family and friends. In his professional life, Dan was a Cardiologist practicing with the Lahey Clinic in Beverly, MA. He earned his medical degree from the University of Colorado and went on to complete residency and fellowship at the University of Washington and the University of Utah, respectively. Prior to that, he graduated with his Bachelor of Science from Colorado College, where he also played football; he completed his Master’s Degree in Chemistry at the University of Denver.

In addition to his parents, Dan is survived by his loving wife, Anne Bernard Arnett of South Hamilton; two sons, Spencer David Arnett and Louis Bernard Arnett of South Hamilton; his sister Erin Arnett, her husband Dustin Lewis, and their two daughters, of Salida, Colorado; and his brother Scott Moore, his wife Susan Moore, and their son, of Littleton, Colorado. Dan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Emma Jersin and John and Elizabeth Arnett.

Dan’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14th. Relatives and friends have been invited to attend. Donations may be made in Dan’s memory to the National Park Foundation, Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 17394, Baltimore, MD 21298-9450. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.

This local obituary is published via Legacy.com and Campbell Funeral Home. Want a loved one’s obituary featured on Boston.com? Submit your obituary here, or email it to [email protected].

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