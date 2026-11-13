The restaurant chain has petitioned to take over the former Del Frisco’s space at the Prudential Center, according to a licensing board agenda.

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Din Tai Fung, the Taiwanese restaurant chain known for its soup dumplings, is looking to open a location at the Prudential Center.

On Wednesday, Din Tai Fung will petition the Boston Licensing Board to transfer the liquor license from Del Frisco’s, the former occupant of 88 Boylston St., according to the meeting agenda.

Known for its soup dumplings and chocolate dessert dumplings, Din Tai Fung first opened in Taiwan in 1958. The chain has since grown to 165 locations across 14 countries. Its closest U.S. locations is in New York City. The restaurant’s Hong Kong locations have earned Michelin recognition, according to its website.

In July, Boston content creator Bret Clancy posted on Instagram that the Taiwanese restaurant would open in the space. The Prudential Center and Din Tai Fung declined to confirm the chain’s expansion in Boston with Boston.com at the time.

The proposed 17,660-square-foot restaurant would feature multiple dining areas, a 12-seat bar, and a takeout area, according to the agenda. The restaurant would be open until 1 a.m., with a seasonal patio operating from March to October that will close at 10 p.m.