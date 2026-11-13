“The very act of believing we must say the Pledge of Allegiance at every meeting goes against American freedom,” Select Board Vice Chair Patricia Boyden argued.

Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe Staff, File

3 minutes to read

Canton’s Select Board meeting devolved into a heated debate over patriotism Tuesday, the eve of Veterans Day, as members voted down a resident’s request to begin each session by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Brenda Sweeney, a frequent critic of town leadership, said her request was meant to honor veterans like her father.

“I asked for the Pledge of Allegiance, honest to God, for my dad,” Sweeney explained in a back-and-forth first reported by the Boston Herald. She then took aim at the Select Board’s three female members, all of whom expressed concerns with the proposal.

“I find it very sad that you ladies are making this a political hammer,” Sweeney charged.

Earlier, Select Board Vice Chair Patricia Boyden cited First Amendment protections for people who choose not to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

“The very act of believing we must say the Pledge of Allegiance at every meeting goes against American freedom,” she added.

Boyden also clarified that the pledge has traditionally never been said during Select Board meetings. She said she and her colleagues demonstrate their patriotism by serving the town, further noting that her ancestors fought for the United States dating back to the American Revolution.

“Despite that heritage, the only person who makes me a patriot is me, through my civic duty, which I will do in one form or another until I’m unable to,” Boyden asserted.

Sweeney’s husband, Dennis, raised his voice as he stood at the microphone to rebuke Select Board members for making Veterans Day “a political thing.”

“Think about the veterans, not this bulls—t,” he demanded. “Put the veterans before your stupid agendas, will ya? It’s not political, for Christ’s sake.”

Select Board member Julie Beckham acknowledged the timing of the debate was “unfortunate” and emphasized the board’s appreciation for individuals who serve their country.

However, she questioned why the request for the Pledge of Allegiance was made now, “after decades of doing fine without it.”

Historically, Beckham explained, there was an unspoken trust and understanding that anyone who was willing to run for local government, take the oath of office, and work on Canton’s behalf “loves this town and loves this country.”

“No one was ever asked to prove that before getting down to business, until now,” she added.

Beckham further argued that the motion to add the Pledge of Allegiance to the Select Board’s agendas risks sending a message that the board requires a symbolic test of loyalty.

“To me, civic duty isn’t a 30-second ritual before an agenda,” she said. “It’s answering a phone call from a concerned neighbor, listening to people every week, grabbing a coffee with a local business owner, spending hours reviewing policies, learning and listening to support our town departments and committees.”

Select Board member Michael Loughran offered a more middle-of-the-road approach and said foregoing the pledge shouldn’t make anybody question town officials’ loyalty to veterans.

“I just don’t see it as a necessary part of the Select Board meeting agendas going forward,” he added.

Select Board Clerk John McCourt disagreed. The lone “yes” vote on Sweeney’s motion, McCourt said he is proud of the United States and its service members and is “totally for” saying the Pledge of Allegiance as a means of honoring them.

“Let’s say the pledge,” McCourt implored. “It’s not a lot of time out of our day, and it represents a flag that flies over our heads.”

One member of the public who spoke in favor of the request suggested the Pledge of Allegiance offers an opportunity to unite Canton, a town bitterly divided over a recent string of high-profile investigations that included the Karen Read and Sandra Birchmore cases. Another community member suggested a compromise wherein the Pledge of Allegiance be made a voluntary opportunity at the start of each meeting.

However, Select Board Chair Susan Harrington raised concerns that those who opt out of the pledge would be vilified and castigated for their choice.

“There are principled reasons to object,” she pointed out, noting that some religions don’t permit pledging allegiance to anything or anyone other than God. Others, Harrington said, may find the phrase “liberty and justice for all” troubling, “because there isn’t liberty and justice for all in this country.”

Moreover, she argued, “It is going to create one more division in this town, and honestly, that’s the last thing we need.”

Abby Patkin is a general assignment news reporter whose work touches on public transit, crime, health, and everything in between. She has been covering the Lindsay Clancy murder case since January 2023.

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